HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending October 25, 2019

Vladimir Nikulin, CFA

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) price increased by 0.34% due to progress in the US-China trade negotiations. Other asset classes also demonstrated positive returns last week: US investment grade bonds ETF (LQD) gained 0.05% and SPY gained 1.22%.

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending October 25

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The US Treasury yield curve has slightly changed during the week. U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the United States said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade deal with China. Yields on U.S. five-year, seven-year, and benchmark 10-year notes climbed to a five-week peak, while those on two-year notes hit a three-week high. The statement from USTR suggests the US and China are on track to strike a “phase one” deal with China by the time the US president meets with Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Chile, next month. The agreement under discussion is limited as it primarily involves larger purchases of US farm goods by China, along with small concessions from Beijing in the realm of intellectual property and currency. It does not address some of the longstanding sources of trade tension between the two countries, such as cyber theft and industrial subsidies, which are core to China’s economic model.

The US economy data continued to be mixed. US orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell by the most in four months signalling the impact of the US-China trade war on the industrial economy. Durable goods orders fell 1.1 percent in September. That marked the first decline for the headline figure since May and was steeper than the 0.8 percent decline economists had forecast, according to a Reuters poll. But, U.S. consumer sentiment pared gains from earlier in October while remaining elevated, suggesting Americans' spending will continue to support the economy despite weakness in manufacturing.

The University of Michigan's final sentiment index rose to 95.5 from September's 93.2. While consumer sentiment is still at a three-month high, the data showed Americans cooled on the economic outlook amid persistent trade tensions and global weakness. Moreover, Caterpillar (CAT) posted a surprise drop in third quarter profit as sales slumped in nearly every region around the world, including the US. Caterpillar, a proxy for the global economic state, dimmed its 2019 production and earnings outlook, moving to slash production and exploring ways to cut costs.

Figure 2. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio price increased by 19 bps last week and NAV increased by 35 bps taking into account the accrued coupon.

Figure 3. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Almost all sectors demonstrated positive growth last week. The best-performing sector was Basic Materials that added 0.6% last week. However, the Energy sector was the only sector that ended the week taking negative returns (-0.5%) following negative trend for several weeks.

The Basic Materials sector returned 0.61% last week due to good news in several stories (Chemours (CC), US Steel (X), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)).

Bonds of Chemours jumped when Ex-DuPont (NYSE:DD) CEO said that the position of DuPont’s current management that Chemours faces unlimited exposure for historical DuPont liabilities is not consistent with his intent or the intent of DuPont’s board in approving the terms of the spin-off. The filing could bolster Chemours’s position in a legal fight with DuPont over what responsibilities each holds as part of the 2015 spin-off.

Bond prices of Cleveland-Cliffs increased due to good Q3 results.

US Steel bonds significantly rose after the company (along with Nucor (NYSE:NUE)) said it would increase base prices by a minimum of $40/ton on all new flat-rolled products effective immediately. Nucor's CEO said he believes pricing in the domestic market has hit bottom. He also said he sees a few trends in the market that could drive steel pricing back up, including an improved outlook for scrap prices.

Overall, those companies represent 15% of the Basic Materials sector.

The Energy sector lost 0.48% last week due to refinancing issue of Antero Resources (AR). Despite Antero Resources' bonds representing 4% of the Energy sector, the bonds declined by 6-10%, that has a significant negative contribution to the Energy sector performance last week.

Figure 4. HYG sectors' weekly price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The FOMC meeting will be next week. There is little doubt that the interest rate will be cut and markets give a 90% probability for an interest rate cut. The investors will watch signals of future pause in interest rate cutting. If the Federal Open Market Committee presses ahead with a new rate reduction, it will have already notched up 75 basis points of monetary stimulus this year to some economists and Fed officials that should be sufficient to accomplish the goal. However, weak economic data and fears of a negative market reaction could make Fed policymakers wary of indicating that this round of cuts is already over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.