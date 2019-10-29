Nidec's Motor Story Looking Better And Better

I don't know that I'll ever bring myself to the point of saying "valuation doesn't matter", but companies and stocks like Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (6594.TO) do sometimes push me in that direction. It's tough to see how Nidec is undervalued relative to reasonable expectations, but I believe investors need to at least consider the possibility that Nidec will generate "unreasonable" revenue and profit growth in the coming years on the back of a very strong technology portfolio in electric motors.

In the here and now, Nidec is struggling to meet sell-side earnings expectations, as stronger than expected order inflow and customer interest, particularly in auto traction motors and e-axles, lead the company to accelerate its product development and ramp up spending. I believe this will be money well spent, but Nidec's valuation wouldn't lead you to think it's exactly an undiscovered story, even if it's not a household name among U.S. investors.

Another Miss That Probably Doesn't Matter

Nidec's operating profit missed expectations in the fiscal second quarter, and the company lowered expectations for the full year, and the share price reaction would strongly suggest nobody cared. I'll explain why this, arguably, makes sense, and I'd note that revenue was more or less in line despite a tougher backdrop for autos, appliances, and servers.

Revenue declined 1% as reported, and Nidec came in slightly ahead of expectations. Small precision motor revenue declined 9% on a 23% decline in hard drive motors, but Appliance, Commercial, and Industrial Motors (or ACIM) saw 10% growth, while auto motor sales were up 1%. Machinery sales declined 9% against a backdrop of weak demand in electronics, and Electro/Optical component sales were down 18%.

Reported operating profit dropped by about a third, missing expectations by around 20%. Margin declined more than four points overall, with five points of erosion in the small precision motor business, seven points of erosion in the auto business, and more than four points of erosion in ACIM. The "but" here is that Nidec spent an incremental JPY 4B in the auto business for accelerated product development and production start-up, as well as an extra JPY 3B for the Embraco business it acquired from Whirlpool (WHR). At Embraco, Nidec has already seen margins improve from 3% at the time of the deal (early July 2019) to 9% now, and management believes there's more to do.

The Auto Business Looking Like Something Special

I continue to be very encouraged by the potential of Nidec's electric vehicle traction motor and e-axle businesses. Management reported a "five-fold" increase in EV-related order volumes since July, and the order book has exploded from 900K units to 4.55M. Now, this is not a "like for like" number; for the FY 2019 - FY 2021 window, the order book grew from 900K e-axle units in the prior quarter to 1.1M now (which is still 22% qoq growth!), while the 4.55M figure goes out to FY 2023 and includes e-axle and traction motors. Still, this is impressive growth that further supports the idea that Nidec is going to be a major player in electric powertrains.

As far as the incremental start-up costs go (JPY 4B this quarter, or JPY 13.42/share), I think Nidec management has themselves been caught a little flat-footed by the strong demand for the company's EV motor offerings. With that, the company is having to quickly accelerate its investments in product development and production capabilities to meet delivery timelines over the next few years. I think this is a good problem to have, though, as I believe this puts Nidec in a position where that EV business is theirs to lose in the future - auto component wins tend to be sticky, and I don't see many companies looking to invest the considerable sums it will take to develop equally good motors if Nidec's do the job. Keep in mind, too, that thus far Nidec's offerings have stood out for better power-to-weight ratios.

Management has talked about possibly getting over one-third share of traction motors and e-axles in FY30. That's a bold target, and I have my doubts about Nidec getting there, but then again the company has seen very good initial order flow and the initial performance comparisons have favored Nidec. As far as the eventual profitability of the business goes, management talked of 20% margins in 2023 versus mid-teens margins before the EV investment cycle.

The Outlook

Nidec management talked of industrial demand bottoming but not yet rebounding with any strength. Based on the 1% order growth in ABB's (ABB) Motion segment in the quarter, I suppose that's plausible, though I'd like to hear from other companies like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Rockwell (ROK) before getting too comfortable with that idea. Whether or not industrial drive/motor demand has bottomed, appliance demand is still wobbly. Even so, I see strong long-term potential in this segment as Nidec leverages opportunities in inverters, speed reducers, switched reluctance motors, and just an overall trend toward more automation (more motors) and a greater focus on improved motor efficiency as a way of reducing energy costs.

I value Nidec on the basis of 10% long-term revenue growth, which is already robust for a company of this size, but if management is right about what the EV business could become, and if Nidec is as well-positioned to leverage this next wave of factory automation (one that will be characterized in part by a need for more motors, and motors that are more efficient and responsive) as I think, then that 10% number is probably too conservative. Likewise, expectations of high single-digit to low double-digit FCF margins could prove too conservative if these new motor opportunities prove as profitable as management believes they can be.

The Bottom Line

Nidec shares already price in a lot of growth, and I can't tell you that the shares are undervalued on the basis of what most sell-side analysts currently project, nor on the basis of the company's likely near-term margins and returns. This means you basically have to invest in the story, and particularly the company's leverage/upside to EV powertrains and future factory automation, and assume that revenue will exceed current expectations. I think that might be a bet worth taking for more aggressive investors, but this is not the sort of stock/situation that I typically favor.

