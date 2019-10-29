In 10-Q, Tesla Admits China Continues To Deny Required Manufacturing License

But if this is only a meaningless formality, shouldn’t Tesla have had it before it broke ground in January 2019?

Is this a mere formality and Tesla is about to get the license as soon as tomorrow? Entirely possible. I make no prediction about the future.

Why doesn’t Tesla yet have this required manufacturing license for China? I have no idea.

In the October 29 10-Q it says that it doesn’t have it yet.

This is at least the fourth time I write about Tesla still seeking a manufacturing license for its factory in China.

I have been pointing out in multiple articles since January 2019 that Tesla (TSLA) still does not have the required manufacturing license for China. Here is from Jan. 6: Byton CEO: Tesla Does Not Have A License For Its China Factory.

And here is from Feb. 19: Tesla's 10-K Suddenly Reveals Regulatory Approval Uncertainty For The China Factory. Finally, my article from Tesla Reveals In Its 10-Q That It Doesn't Yet Have The Required Manufacturing License For China.

Now, in Tesla’s 10-Q filed Oct. 29, 2019, it says this on page 39: “In addition to growing vehicle production at our Tesla Factory, we are ahead of schedule at Gigafactory Shanghai, where we are producing full Model 3 vehicles on a trial basis with body, paint and general assembly lines and are working towards finalizing manufacturing licenses and other regulatory requirements.”

Source: Tesla’s 10-Q, like all others, can be found on SEC.gov.

So, in other words, Tesla doesn’t have the manufacturing license yet. One would have thought that it's something anyone looking to build a car factory in China for $2 billion might want to secure "before" starting construction - not beg after the construction is complete.

I have been told constantly since January that this is only some sort of formality and that getting the license is imminent. If so, why didn’t Tesla get it in January? February? March? And so forth.

You can’t have it both ways: Either this is a meaningless formality, or it isn’t. If it’s a simple formality without importance, it should have been obtained at least approximately a year ago. If it hasn’t been obtained until now, maybe there's actually some importance to it.

As with my previous articles on this matter, I make no prediction about the future. Maybe Tesla gets this license tomorrow.

At a minimum, Tesla ought to spell out precisely what is missing, why it's missing, and why this license wasn’t obtained before breaking ground in January. You don’t want to get stuck owning a factory that's subject to potentially arbitrary regulatory whim.

