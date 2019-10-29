High Beta Stocks Since '07 Peak

This article looks at a portfolio that has generated negative alpha, meaningfully trailing the broad market over the last 12 years.

On this site, we are collectively seeking alpha. If alpha is found in a part of the market that offers higher risk-adjusted returns, then there must be another part of the market that is offering subnormal risk-adjusted returns. In a recent string of articles, I have covered a variety of factor tilt strategies that have produced structural alpha since the pre-crisis market peak just over a dozen years ago. In this article, I want to cover a counterfactual portfolio - one that has delivered negative alpha since the 2007 peak.

In this mini-series, I have shown that small (XSLV), mid-cap (XMLV), and large cap (SPLV) low volatility stocks have produced market-beating returns since the 2007 peak. To recap these strategies performance, I have tabled the returns of their respective indices below.

Source: Bloomberg

High beta stocks are one of the parts of the market that have delivered negative alpha since the 2007 peak. Over the last twelve-plus years, the S&P 500 High Beta Index has delivered annualized returns of just 3.21%, which has trailed the S&P 500 by 4.67% per annum. Lower returns with meaningfully higher volatility is negative alpha.

Source: Bloomberg

The S&P 500 High Beta Index takes the 100 constituents in the S&P 500 with the highest beta over the past year and weights the constituents proportional to this beta. The beta used in the index calculation is based on a regeression of each stock's daily volatility over the last year relative to the benchmark. The index is rebalanced quarterly. The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) tracks this underlying index, but has only been in existence since 2011. The underlying index is used for the longer-term look at the efficacy of this strategy.

Even though the High Beta ETF has only been in existence since 2011, a period of continual economic growth in the United States, the high beta fund has still lagged the broader market and its low volatility cousin over this time period. As such, the underlying index is used for the longer-term look at the efficacy of this strategy.

Source: Bloomberg

High beta obviously helped drive the underperformance of the strategy during the stock market drawdown. From the graph below, you can see that the strategy produced a total return roughly 23% worse than the broad market during the peak-to-trough drop from October 9th, 2007 to March 9th, 2009. From the market high in October 2007 through the market trough in March 2009, high beta stocks lost more than three-quarters of their value.

Source: Bloomberg

In the elongated economic expansion since 2009, high beta stocks have produced modest outperformance versus the broad capitalization-weighted benchmark. It has not been a smooth ride. High beta stocks suffered large drawdowns during the 2011 sequestration and debt ceiling debacle, the 2015-2016 commodity crisis, and the 4Q18 stock market swoon. Adjusted for its higher risk, the strategy has still not produced alpha even during a historically extended bull market. If you roll the comparison period forward to the end of April 2009, and miss just the first seven weeks of the rebound, high beta stocks have lagged the broad market by about a 1% per year.

Source: Bloomberg

As I have written extensively on the site, high beta stocks have long underperformed their lower volatility cohorts. In My Favorite Market Dataset, published in August of this year, I highlighted that subdividing the U.S. stock market by size and volatility really highlights the drivers of long-run performance. The dataset comes from famed Dartmouth professor, Kenneth French, and lists 25 portfolios formed based on size (market capitalization) and realized variance based on 60 days of lagged returns. The dataset has monthly data back to July 1963, and provides a striking picture of return drivers in the U.S. stock market. I call this my favorite dataset because you can unpack a lot of information about the drivers of stock performance over a significant portion of the history of the modern U.S. stock market.

The S&P 500 High Beta Index correlates best with the Largest Highest Volatility portfolio in the bottom right corner of this table. Since the 2007 peak, large cap high beta stocks have continued their long-run performance.

I have a couple more strategies (including some reader requests) to cover for this 2007-present period, and then I will work to port this analysis to the 2000-2002 drawdown to provide another historical sample period for readers to examine these strategies.

