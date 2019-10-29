Earn A Safe 2% Return In Less Than Two Months On Wells Fargo

I am always scouring the option chains of high quality stocks to find unique investment opportunities. I previously wrote about the Wells Fargo option chain before. Although there is no question about the banks issues, the stock has fallen and recovered nicely. I personally have been selling put options on WFC and have realized a nice income stream. For full disclosure, I also had my options exercised when there was a downturn in the stock in August. I held on collected some dividends and was able to sell calls at a strike above my average cost.

I was doing some research and found another great opportunity the option chain.

Currently, the December $50 puts have a current bid of $1.03. This means that investors will earn a 2% yield by selling at this strike for a total of 54 days as of today (10/27/2019). Not a bad payday for a short term hold...although technically you're not even holding the stock.

There are a couple reasons why I like this play. For one earnings are over for Wells Fargo, the next report is in January. This means that there is no significant planned announcements expected to occur that would cause further volatility. Typically options trade at a premium when earnings occur within the period as investors are expecting greater swings in the price. Another reason is that the bank is beginning to stabilize after a series of scandals. Just last month they hired a new CEO, Charles Scharf, who was previously running BNY-Mellon. The company has also paid out billions to clean up previous lawsuits. Recently it paid $1.5 billion regarding the fake accounts employees were creating on behalf of the bank.

Given that the company is cleaning up previous issues, I believe this options strategy is a great way of earning a yield with limited downside. In order for the options to be exercised the stock would need to fall 3% from current levels. In the event, option sellers are forced to hold the stock, they would be doing so at a dividend yield of 4% plus have an average cost on the stock of $49 (strike minus option premium).

Investors should only use this strategy if they are prepared to hold the stock long-term. One of the reasons why I always keep coming back to WFC is that in the event the options are exercised, your able to receive a great dividend yield while potentially selling some additional calls for income. I recommend selling the $50 strike puts for December to get a great 2% return (13.5% annualized).

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently own shares of WFC and plan to sell put options for the December $50 strike.