Apple: 2025 Upside Potential

Katy Huberty is under-estimating the potential in Apple TV+ as price hikes for the service are likely to push base revenues to $11.4 billion by 2025.

My investment thesis has me recommending that investors avoid buying Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares at an all-time high as the China risks are real in the short term. In the long term, the tech giant is poised to benefit from a further surge in services driving the business towards higher total margins. My 2025 view is now included in my estimates to provide an overview of the upside potential over the next five years for Apple.

Image Source: Apple website

Surprising Street High

Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty surprised the market with a price target hike on Apple to a street high of $289. The analyst hiked the price target $52 from an already bullish $247. Or at least, the price target was bullish until the stock rallied to an all-time high right at the price target last week.

The surprising part of the analyst call is the view that Apple TV+ will be a main driver of the business over the next 5 years. Analysts generally forecast solid revenue growth through 2025, though very few have recorded estimates.

Source: S.A. earnings estimates

A main growth thrust for Katy Huberty is that Apple will generate a 10% subscription base from the current installed base of 1.4 billion consumer products. The subscription base would reach 136 million.

According to Huberty, this sizable user base would generate $9.0 billion in annual revenues with a 50% gross margin by 2025. A $4.99 monthly price actually amounts to $8.1 billion in annual revenues, so a discrepancy exists in this estimate.

A more bullish scenario would be a price hike similar to Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) to $6.99 per month to push annual revenue generation for TV+ to $11.4 billion. Apple isn't likely to maintain a price at the low end of the streaming services as the platform builds up content. AT&T (NYSE:T) is likely to charge up to $17 for HBO Max and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) charges $12.99 for their standard service. The likelihood exists that Disney even raises prices in the next couple of years providing more room for Apple to charge higher rates.

Katy even has a bullish scenario where the company ends up with 175 million subs and when combined with a shorter replacement cycle for the new iPhones leads to a $407 target price for Apple. This higher sub base at the $6.99 monthly price would generate $14.8 billion in revenues, $3.4 billion higher than her normal case at the higher price.

Long View...2025

In order to reach the long-term view, investors need to get through the short-term risk of a revenue hit in China similar to last holidays. With V.P. Mike Pence coming out strong against both Nike (NYSE:NKE) and the NBA, one has to recognize that Apple is next on the list of American companies to demonize from profiting off business in China. After all, Apple still has a revenue base of $45 billion in China that far exceeds the $6 billion business generated by Nike.

The point here is to watch for a dip in the stock, assuming an actual hit to revenues as the trade war isn't getting better with such rhetoric from the V.P. At that point, investors can re-enter Apple or purchase new shares based in part on this bullish case from Katy Huberty.

For our estimates, we'll go with the above FY25 revenue estimate of $330 billion. The major assumption here is that Services revenue, including Katy's forecast for Apple TV+ growth, is incorporated into these estimates. Apple TV+ will cut the gross margin estimates in the Services division, but the gross profit dollars are set to rise by $4.5 billion based on the 50% gross margin estimates of Morgan Stanley. A much higher gross profit of $6.9 billion based on the higher $6.99 subscription price leads to gross margins of 60.5%.

The reality is that the current Services gross margins of over 64% might not see much compression under the scenario of price hikes. As the competition in the sector dissipates in out years, and Apple is the lowest priced service, the company should be able to raise prices even above where Disney+ is targeted now.

My updated forecast to include FY25 estimates is for minimal Product revenue growth after the very small bump in FY21 to account for the 5G iPhone. A decline in FY22 revenues led by Products would stabilize in FY23 and beyond due to Services revenues from Apple TV+, Arcade and other services. The end result is gross profits that surge over $21 billion from FY21 to FY25.

The key is how Apple again quickly gets to scale in a new business line without spending years burning cash to develop the market. In addition, the model estimates the company reaching $100 billion in Services revenues by FY25 to reach the $330 billion revenue goal of analysts.

If the company maintains 15% Services growth after FY21, Apple will reach $115 billion in revenues for this category providing an additional boost to gross profits. Also, the Services gross margins were cut by 200 basis points to account for the lower 50% gross margins of Apple TV+ accounting for 9% of the revenues in FY25. The potential actually exists for a limited gross margin hit on a price hike for the service.

The key here is to establish how Apple generates substantial gross profit growth over the next five years from Services that initially were thought as limited potential to grow profits due to the potential margin hit. The actual impact to EPS will depend highly on how Apple handles operating expense growth and substantial share reductions in the next few years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that, outside of a hiccup from China, Apple remains on a path to a $14 EPS in FY21. The new Services, including Apple TV+, will launch the tech giant into another major growth phase through FY25.

At all-time highs near $250, investors are better waiting on a dip to buy the stock. Regardless, Apple remains a strong long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.