Equinor: Why I Just Bought A 5.4%-Yielding Portfolio Allocation

Recent short-term headwinds and commodity pricing variables have caused a slight decline in the company share price and valuation - leading to an acceptable buy situation.

Equinor is a qualitative company by most measures, and it also happens to be the largest company in all of Norway.

In this article, I give my first-ever coverage of a Scandinavian Oil & Gas company. Suitably, I begin with the largest by far - Equinor.

Those of you who follow my articles know I don't often write about Oil/Energy companies - almost not at all. It's simply not currently one of the fields I'm all that knowledgable about - a lack in my character as an investor I mean to remedy somewhat going forward.

The best way, in my experience, to begin delving down with a magnifying glass is to have some skin in the game, so to speak. As such, for the past few months, I've done preliminary research and finally pulled the trigger on purchasing Equinor (EQNR).

In this article, I mean to introduce to you, Norway's largest company and show you why, despite the dividend growth volatility characteristic of Scandinavian investments, this is a qualitative investment in the energy space that you should consider putting your money into.

Let's give this a try.

Equinor - Oil, Gas, Wind, and Solar out of Norway

Equinor has had many names over the years. Most people, myself included, know the company as (former) Statoil. On the face of it, the company is rather simple.

It's the largest Norwegian company on the market. It's a petroleum and renewables company with operations in 36 countries across the globe. On the larger scale of things, Equinor is impressive by the fact that it's Norwegian, near/in the top 10 of the largest oil/gas companies in the world.

The overall company structure we know today was created back in 2007 when Statoil merged with the oil/gas division of the company Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCQX:NHYDY), another state-owned company. The company changed the name last year to Equinor, something people in Scandinavia are still getting used to. The name comes from "equi" (meaning 'roots') and "Nor-way" - an homage to the company's Norwegian roots.

The company's really old roots go back to Den Norske Stats Oljeselskap A/S, a limited company founded in the 1970s by the Norwegian government in order to safeguard and further the interest of the nation's budding petroleum industry. Initially, this company was under complete state ownership, required to discuss any important decision with the minister of Industry at the time.

Of course, things changed up somewhat when the company became privatized in 2001. It was listed, and it changed the name to the more-familiar Statoil ASA. However, those of you who read my articles on Norwegian companies know that many of these have the state as either part- or majority-stakeholder.

(Source: Reddit, Equinor Headquarters)

So, to the case with Equinor. The company is majority-owned by the Government of Norway. Only 37% of the company's shares are publically traded, with the rest being maintained by the Olje- og energidepartementet (Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy). This stake has been diluted by 15% over the past 20 years, being almost 80% at the time of listing. It's headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, and its headquarters is that... thing above, which to some well-paid architect must have looked like something appealing, but to me looks like two exhaust pipes.

Equinor's operations are extensive, both globally and nationally.

The company's Oil and Gas operations are significant because they are by far the largest operator on the entire Norwegian continental shelf, holding 60% of the total production from the area. The operations there are found in around 35-40 different fields, with processing plants at 5 locations as well. For 2018, the company was awarded 31 new exploration licenses for the shelf.

As we can see, the company is also active in a myriad of other nations. The one area suspiciously absent is the area where a significant portion of the world's crude comes from - namely the middle east.

(Source: Equinor FY18 Report)

I see this as a benefit due to the relative geopolitical instability of the area. We need only go back to see what happens during times of catastrophic oil volatility, with crude pricing doubling and tripling. Equinor is, as such, more insulated from the operational risks from these areas.

Equinor themselves are split into eight business areas.

Development & Production Norway (DPN) manages upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf. The business area explores and extracts crude, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, specifically in the north sea, Norwegian Sea, and the Barents sea.

manages upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf. The business area explores and extracts crude, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, specifically in the north sea, Norwegian Sea, and the Barents sea. Development & Production International (DPI) manages, as the name suggests, all upstream activity on an international basis, except Brazil and Norway. The segment operates in six continents covering both off-shore and on-shore exploration and extraction of crude, NG, and NG liquids.

manages, as the name suggests, all upstream activity on an international basis, except Brazil and Norway. The segment operates in six continents covering both off-shore and on-shore exploration and extraction of crude, NG, and NG liquids. Development & Production Brazil (DPB) manages the only other nation except Norway to get its own business area. The reason for this is that Equinor considers Brazil key for future growth, and the segment includes Brazil's upstream operations. Much of Brazil's current crude is found in deep-water areas, requiring very deep drilling.

manages the only other nation except Norway to get its own business area. The reason for this is that Equinor considers Brazil key for future growth, and the segment includes Brazil's upstream operations. Much of Brazil's current crude is found in deep-water areas, requiring very deep drilling. Market, Midstream & Processing (MMP) is where we find the company's midstream and downstream operations. The segment manages global marketing and trading of everything from raw crude, petroleum products, NG, and NG products as well as electricity. The segment also markets the Norwegian government's natural gas reserves and all of the available crude on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It also manages onshore plants, transportation, and development of value chains. As such - a significant segment.

is where we find the company's midstream and downstream operations. The segment manages global marketing and trading of everything from raw crude, petroleum products, NG, and NG products as well as electricity. The segment also markets the Norwegian government's natural gas reserves and all of the available crude on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It also manages onshore plants, transportation, and development of value chains. As such - a significant segment. Exploration (EXP) handles company processes in worldwide exploration. The segment seeks new acreage in high-potential areas in growth and frontier basis. The segment also works with near-field exploration on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

handles company processes in worldwide exploration. The segment seeks new acreage in high-potential areas in growth and frontier basis. The segment also works with near-field exploration on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. New Energy Solutions (NES) is where we find the company's growth ambitions in renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. The company works primarily with Wind Farms, Carbon Capturing & storage, and other solutions.

is where we find the company's growth ambitions in renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. The company works primarily with Wind Farms, Carbon Capturing & storage, and other solutions. Global Strategy & Business Development (GSB) works with overarching corporate functions, business development, M&As, and so forth.

Now, during company reporting, the company makes some changes to these segments, such as merging DPI and DPB into E&P International. Similarly, DPN and MMP are aggregated into E&P Norway, and remaining segments are aggregated into "Other".

This is important information when looking at company reports. Equinor also eliminates all intercompany sales, and it's equally important to note that the oil and gas produced by E&P international are not sold by E&P international, but by E&P Norway, which contains the MMP business segment.

This serves as a small introduction to company activities. It's also important to note that the majority of licenses currently operated in the NCS won't expire until 2025, with many of the higher-producing ones not expiring until 2030-2040. Other current operators with licenses partially owned by Equinor include Aker BP Asa (OTCPK:DETNF), Maersk Oil UK, Vår Energy, ConocoPhillips (COP), and others.

So, as far as oil & gas goes, the company is an international operator with representation and activities across the globe. Focal areas lie both in Europe and outside of Europe. Brazil is important to the company - as is Africa where company operations exist in Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan, Libya, and Nigeria. Exploration activities continue in many geographies across the world as well.

(Source: Norskpetroleum, Mongstad Refinery)

Equinor manufactures/processes crude and gas in different facilities. The primary/company-owned of these are the Mongstad Refinery in Norway, which is wholly-owned by Equinor, Kalundborg in Denmark, and a majority stake in Tjeldbergodden methanol plant. The company also holds part-stake ownership interests in other facilities across the world. Mongstad alone has the capacity to distillate 226,000 barrels of crude per day.

In terms of Storage, the company operates the Mongstad Crude Oil Terminal, at a 65% ownership stake, the Sture Crude Oil Terminal, and a number of other oil and gas terminals across Europe and the world. Pipelines go under a joint venture known as Gassled. The Gassled system is operated by Gassco, a company completely owned by the Norwegian state and not publically traded. So, as we can see, government involvement here is visible on every level.

The company's MMP segment also manages pipeline systems across the world, including the Grane Oil Pipeline, Kvitebjörn, Troll I, Troll II, Edvard Grieg, Utsira High Gas Pipeline, Valemon Rich Gas pipeline, Haltenpipe, Norpipe, and Mongstad Gas Pipeline, Polarled, and most recently, the Johan Sverdrup Oil and Gas Export Pipelines. Direct company ownership stakes vary between 16% and 50% in these pipelines.

(Source: Equinor)

One of the current major projects for the company is the opening of the new Johan Sverdrup oil platform & operation. This impressive new project will account for 66,000 barrels per day as of 2022, representing almost 30% of Norwegian oil production at that time. The production will also use 80-90% CO2 than standard production of oil, 18 kilograms less worth of CO2 than an average barrel of oil produced across the world.

Aside from this, the project will bring 1430B NOK during its lifespan, 900B NOK of which will go to the Norwegian state/government and benefit the population. The rig will operate at a 10M NOK/Hour profit.

One of the main arguments for investing in Equinor is the advantage of non-OPEC oil exposure.

(Source: Equinor Oil Markets Presentation)

In addition, the exposure, in this case, is to a state-owned oil company in the richest nation on earth (Source). The company is also focused on two major instances which will affect the global supply of crude going forward.

The collapse of Venezuelan oil - production has been in decline since 2010, with supply disruptions increasing significantly as the chaos goes on. Current refining utilization is below 20%, and the non-oil related sectors have absorbed all available capital in Venezuela.

Geopolitical tensions with Iran sanctions, China tensions, and other factors.

Equinor's conclusion is, much as many of the contributors on SA. Oil prices will once again rise as the effects of all of these factors begin to hit the current market once the oversupplies are drawn.

Recent Results - 3Q19 - Rather poor profits, surprising impairments, but underlying stability

However - those positive results are off still. 3Q19 results weren't strong as far as financials in the company go, even if the overall company development continues to show strength.

(Source: 3Q19 Result Presentation)

Equinor as a company also prides itself on a large number of "soft" metrics, such as safety in its operations, having gone from 1.4 to 0.6 serious incidents per million work-hours.

Financials were, however, unfavorable on a YoY comparison. Company earnings were:

Impacted by pricing and impairments related to forward pricing assumptions.

At a lower rate than 3Q18, coming in at $1,077 adj. earnings after tax ($1988M 3Q18).

No particular area in the company showed any outperformance on a YoY basis - the negative results impacted E&P Norway, international as well as MMP - though MMP fared slightly better due to strong trading, down to $448M compared to $481M.

The company, however, is far from idle. Equinor has initiated an extensive stock buyback program, the first step of which is being executed at the time of writing of this article. The first step was a buyback of almost $0.5B worth of shares - and again, only the first step. The entire program is worth $5B worth of share buybacks.

The company also generates a significant amount of cash and stands at a comparatively low net debt ratio of 22.5%.

(Source: 3Q19 Result Presentation)

So, while there were market headwinds impacting company earnings, Equinor nonetheless delivered solid cash flow, stable costs, and, more importantly, good progress on projects and initiatives - both the green ones as well as others.

The headwinds, like for many other oil/gas companies, were related to commodity pricing across the globe. Regardless of initiatives, Equinor remains a company heavily exposed to commodity pricing, and times of weak pricing will influence earnings. As a result of this, Equinor chose to defer some gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf until periods when they expect prices to once again rise.

Aside from the flagship project in Oil/Gas, Johan Sverdrup, Equinor also brought 4 other fields online. As the production from other fields in the NCS decrease, these new projects will make certain that Equinor continues to have the production capacity we required. These five new wells are already producing 200,000 barrels per day.

(Source: Renewables Now)

In terms of Equinor's green initiatives, which I see sort of as their very long-term future growth plans, the company is advancing. They won the Wind Project on Dogger bank, seen above, which, in turn, makes the company one of the world-leaders in offshore wind (together, in this project, with Örsted (OTCPK:DNNGY)). The company also has numerous other offshore wind projects ongoing. The current company ambition is not necessarily ridiculous amounts of RoI, but rather to step up scaling in order to bring down future costs - we can expect wind power economies of scale going forward here, perhaps to a degree that no other company has managed previously. Equinor is guiding for 15% of company CapEx going into its renewable ambitions - billions of dollars.

Important to mention is the large amount of impairments the company recorded, most notably the $2.2B related to U.S. onshore assets. These are related to the company's expectations of a future volatile oil price, as well as a dropping gas price, down 26% in EU alone compared to YoY.

The company, despite commodity headwinds, maintains given guidance of a 3% average production growth rate on an annual basis, as well as CapEx of $10-11B

Equinor guides that even with a sub $50-per barrel price, the company will be cash flow-positive after investments, dividends, and tax - meaning it believes it can survive an even lower oil price than previously guided for.

Current company valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company is currently trading at around 11.5 times earnings and is coming out of a difficult period - like many oil companies exposed as they are to commodity pricing. On a peer comparison, Equinor is valued attractively compared to Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) as well as BP (BP). All of these companies are excellent in their own way - but my initial preference for large-scale exposure here is Equinor. There are a few reasons for this, which may or may not be applicable to you.

FX - I can buy Equinor in NOK, which means a currently very appealing FX compared to the USD/EUR. This is a big one, especially right now.

The comparatively high CapEx going into renewables, which is supported also by the Norwegian Government.

The majority-stake of the government of Norway, which I view as an appealing safeguard.

The lack of exposure to Middle-eastern oil.

(This is a very small one) My own ability to physically visit and check out company operations in Norway - in fact, I'm already planning such a trip for 2020.

All of these factors mean even that the peer discount aside, there are several reasons, both valuation-related and not, for me to consider an investment into Equinor appealing.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Trading flat at historical value, Equinor could give you returns of around 16.5% per year including dividends, if expectations turn out to be accurate. However, I would advise investors to take these expectations with a barrel of salt, as analysts here are recorded in setting incorrect expectations 60% of the time even with a 10% margin of error.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Still, Equinor does have the track record of outperforming the S&P 500 over the past ~20 years, coming in at 8.6% annualized and 8.8% dividend growth per year. You need to remember, however, that this company is not tied to its dividend. It will pay you the dividend it can pay you based on its cash flow. That means some years, the dividend will inevitably go down - at least somewhat.

Going by a conservative historical 18-year 4.39% CAGR and looking forward, if Equinor managed to keep up a ~4% earnings growth rate, an investor would be looking at annual returns of about 17%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Any such guidance in this industry, however, should be made with extreme care/disclaimers - and I want to add that I fully expected company earnings, oil prices, and as such, the dividend, to be volatile going forward.

The takeaway that I do want to leave you with at this time is that in terms of the company's expected and current earnings, Equinor is a company I consider undervalued in terms of historical fair value and compared to its peers.

Thesis And FX/Dividend discussion

This brings us to my thesis for Equinor.

This Norwegian oil/gas company is one I want to own, holding time being forever. It has the benefits I'm looking for in the space, and even though it has dividend volatility not seen to the same degree in its American/international counterparts, I believe the fundamental operations to be more resistant to commodity pricing, geopolitical tensions and other troubles than its global peers.

I also believe that this resistance will increase with time, as Equinor takes more and more stakes in renewable projects. We have a big bonus here, in that the Norwegian government is the main stakeholder, and it is in its own interest to keep Equinor cash-flow positive and working well. For the past decades, this has been going well, and I see no reason why it shouldn't continue to do so.

Company operations are well-aligned both with the future of commodities such as oil/gas and with renewable energies. Equinor is AA-rated and has a conservative debt/capital ratio.

One of the few drawbacks I see here is that the company dividend is somewhat tied to actual cash flow. There is a lesser extent to allowing dividends payout ratio to rise to uncertain levels, even if the company knows it is simply temporary. However, I want to clearly point something out.

Some of the volatility in the dividend seen in the valuation portion is not due to company dividend policy but to FX.

(Source: Börsdata)

This tab shows the company's historical annual dividends in Norwegian Crowns. So while there's the potential for negative dividend development, the usual is that these are very small - in NOK. However, when investing in the NYSE-listed Equinor share, you, as an international investor, are at the mercy of the NOK/USD pairing, which can be volatile. As such international investors need to consider the FX implications when investing in Equinor.

However, for someone like me, who has the ability not to invest in the NYSE, but the NOK-traded Oslo share which gains from the SEK/NOK pairing, the dividend amount spread due to FX will experience smaller amounts of volatility. This is similarly true for other Scandinavian companies traded on the NYSE, including Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Autoliv (ALV)

As an example, take the dividend "reduction" in 2014 compared to 2013. In USD, this was a 13.6% dividend reduction, recorded on Fast Graphs. In NOK, it was actually a 0.20 NOK increase, which comes to around 3% for the year.

This isn't something that I view as thesis-breaking even for international investors - but it certainly is something to be very aware of. Just know that the actual dividend stability is far higher than the USD dividend suggests.

The bottom line is: This is a great company, with incredibly strong backers, a good dividend and an eye towards the future.

My goal is an eventual, strong 2%+ portfolio allocation in my private and corporate portfolio. This is something I've now begun to build.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of this valuation, I'm initiating a watch and position in Equinor. My stance is bullish in the very long-term and I consider the company a "BUY" at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR, ET, NHYDY, ALV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



Disclaimer: I own the Norwegian-listed version of EQNR and the Stockholm-listed, SEK-traded ticker of Autoliv.