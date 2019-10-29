Tesla Solar Is Still On Life Support

Solar energy is a commodity business, yet Tesla is priced like a high-flying growth company. The painful economic reality will ultimately weigh on Tesla's already questionable financial sustainability.

Poor customer service and safety concerns have risen. Walmart's decision to sue Tesla for faulty panels that allegedly caused destructive fires has added to the worries.

Tesla has relied on rental schemes and discount pricing to maintain demand. This has failed to prevent secular decline as rivals increase market share.

Tesla's solar installations rose 48% quarter over quarter; however, it was still the worst quarter for installations in more than 5 years.

Tesla (TSLA) shocked the market when it posted a surprise return to profitability in Q3 2019. CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter in triumphal fashion, listing some of the quarter’s highlights:

Source: Elon Musk, Twitter

Musk’s claim about Tesla Solar immediately stood out as strange. It is true that Tesla’s solar deployments rose by 48% during the quarter to 43 megawatts. However, it was still the second worst quarter for solar deployments in more than five years.

The slight rebound in solar deployments in Q3 does not appear to represent a meaningful reversal of the multi-year downtrend. Investors banking on Tesla being “more than just a car company” should think again.

Still in Secular Decline

Tesla’s solar deployments have been in near-freefall since 2016. Deployments declined from their all-time high of 253 megawatts in Q4 2015 to a low of 29 megawatts in Q2 2019:

Source: TeslaCharts, Twitter

Even with the 48% upswing in Q3, deployments were still less than 17% of the all-time high and barely more than half of the quarterly average set in 2018. Tesla has fallen to third place among solar installers, while leader Sunrun (RUN) has continued to extend its lead – the leader in residential solar deployed 103 megawatts in Q2 and has guided for 107 to 110 megawatts in Q3.

Commodity Pricing Prevails

Tesla’s solar installations have fallen consistently, as have revenues and margins, while thousands of solar employees have been fired in multiple waves over the past year. Tesla’s installation numbers have only managed to hold up thanks to the introduction of discounting and rental schemes. The company has claimed that it can produce and sell solar panels more cheaply than its rivals thanks to its online-only model. Yet, Tesla’s financial statements suggest that the discount pricing – as much as 16% compared to rivals – is not sustainable, as we explained in a May research note:

“Tesla appears to be making a last-ditch bid to bolster the narrative that solar energy is a crucial element of Tesla’s business. Fire-sale prices may help juice demand at the margins and may even produce an uptick in Tesla’s market share for a while. But it's an unsustainable strategy. No amount of hype can overcome the simple fact that commodity pricing is here to stay.”

Solar panel production and installation is essentially a commodity business. Thus, while price cuts can help increase market share temporarily, it is not sustainable. As the New York Times observed when Tesla announced its new pricing scheme over the summer, the move would likely prove self-destructive. Indeed, Tesla appears to be trapped in a residential solar death spiral.

Even after two quarters of selling solar panels at an apparent discount, Tesla’s chief rivals have still managed to expand their market share at its expense. That is a poor sign for the future.

Consumer Revolt

A big challenge facing Tesla’s solar business is that its brand, and that of its subsidiary SolarCity, has been tainted by years of poor service. Complaints about long waiting times for repairs, poor customer service and worsening communication have grown significantly over the past year. Tesla now ranks among the worst solar installers, according to customer reviews.

Source: SolarReviews.com

The safety of Tesla’s solar panels has also been called into question in recent months. In August, Walmart (WMT) announced that it was suing Tesla for failing to address faulty solar panels at a number of stores, some of which resulted in damaging fires. A week later, Business Insider threw additional fuel on the fire with the revelation that, in the summer of 2018, Tesla initiated a stealth program, dubbed Project Titan, with a mission to quietly replace faulty solar panel components:

“Specifically, Tesla was replacing connectors and optimizers, parts that are meant to regulate the amount of energy flowing to a solar panel. Too much energy can cause a fire.”

The safety questions raised by Walmart and the exposure of Project Titan have caused numerous corporate clients to rethink their purchases of Tesla solar panels. Amazon (AMZN), for example, has taken internal precautions to prevent its SolarCity-installed panels from posing fire risk, while announcing it has no plans to buy more systems from Tesla.

With massive global companies unable to get satisfactory service and safety maintenance from Tesla, it is hardly any wonder that private consumers would worry about their own systems. If Walmart is not being taken care of, ordinary citizens can hardly expect better treatment.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla’s solar energy business has never been profitable and it has continued to shrink, while losing market share to pure-play rivals. Tesla is valued as a growth company, with a market capitalization of about $50 billion. Yet, its shrinking solar energy presence suggests anything but a growth story.

Solar panel manufacturing and installation has become a commodity business. That is not going to change. Tesla claims it can install panels at a lower cost than rivals, yet those same rivals have continued to eat into its market share.

Tesla Solar faces a confluence of poor economics, poor customer perception, and poor safety profile. Taken together, it is unsurprising that its solar energy division has declined so badly.

Investors considering Tesla should be worried about the solar energy segment. It has been a drag on the company and looks set to remain so in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.