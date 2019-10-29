Instructure: Inconsistent Performance Has Me Worried

Instructure's share prices remain stable from last quarter. Without a significant value inducement from a cheaper stock, remaining on the sidelines is the best way forward.

Though revenue and EPS beat Wall Street's expectations, the former saw decelerating growth while the latter saw decaying margins.

It's been a rocky year for Instructure (INST), the enterprise software company best known for its classroom management tools used in many U.S. universities. After seeing a sharp slowdown in growth earlier this year and rebounding slightly last quarter, Instructure has still been putting up inconsistent performance, leaving many investors skeptical of this company's future. Instructure just reported its third-quarter results, and though at face value Instructure beat Wall Street's expectations, the company's stock rose only modestly back to levels seen last quarter:

Data by YCharts

In my view, though Instructure's gains remain muted for the year, Instructure is not a "buy the dip" situation. Unlike many software stocks, Instructure is only ~10% off its year-to-date highs (whereas many sector stalwarts, such as Workday (WDAY) and New Relic (NEWR), remain well over 30% off highs), though I view the company's fundamental business as far more at-risk and unstable than some of its peers that have fallen further.

While it's true that Instructure continues to add a lot of impressive logos on the Canvas front - one of the recent marquee adds from this quarter was Princeton University, making it the last Ivy League institution to adopt Canvas (a huge "bragging rights" deal for the company) - Instructure's dominance of the domestic university market does limit its growth rates, especially as it's up against fierce competitors like Blackboard. The company also continues to be aggressive in pursuing small tuck-in acquisitions to bolster its growth rates, which continue to impact margins and cash flow - and makes us wonder if Instructure's growth would be much lower absent this M&A activity.

The one thing to be said about Instructure is that it's cheap. At present share prices around $43, Instructure trades at a market cap of $1.55 billion. After netting off the $127 million of cash on Instructure's most recent balance sheet, the company is left with an enterprise value of $1.43 billion. For the following fiscal year FY20, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $311.7 million, representing 20% y/y growth over FY19 expected revenues of $259.1 million (per Yahoo Finance).

This puts Instructure at a 4.6x EV/FY20 revenue multiple. While cheap, it also places Instructure alongside several other "penalty box" software stocks in the ~20% growth range - namely, Box (BOX) and Dropbox (DBX), which have been stuck at low single-digit multiples for several quarters (and in Box's case, several years) without imminent respite.

Data by YCharts

In my view, Instructure's inconsistent, unimpressive performance as well as its decelerating growth rates will probably prevent it from enjoying another multiples re-ration back up to the ~6x forward revenue valuation it enjoyed last year, prior to growth falling below 30% y/y. Investors should expect par or below-par performance in this stock for the foreseeable future.

Q3 download

Here's a look at Instructure's latest third-quarter results:

Figure 1. Instructure 3Q19 results Source: Instructure Q3 earnings release

Revenues grew 24% y/y to $68.3 million, decelerating two points from last quarter's growth rate of 26% y/y (though better than Instructure's Q1 growth rate of 21% y/y, which at the time sent shares plummeting) and barely beating Wall Street's expectations of $68.1 million by only 50bps (unlike most software peers, history tells us that Instructure is only capable of tiny beats to Street consensus).

And despite big-ticket wins like Princeton this quarter, there were many worrying trends underneath the hood. We know by now that due to saturation in the United States, the key to Instructure's growth lies in two areas: firstly, in overseas universities for its Canvas product, and secondly, with both domestic and international companies for its corporate Bridge product.

While voicing confidence in the ability to close deals, CEO Daniel Goldman reported on the Q3 earnings call that several international deals are experiencing stretching deal cycles, throwing further uncertainty into Instructure's growth trajectory:

At the same time internationally, we are seeing delays in a number of opportunities that are pushing some bookings into 2020. For example in U.K. and Australia a set of large public tenders planned for this year have been pushed out beyond 2019. Globally win rates remain strong for Canvas, so by continuing our expansion into markets such as Spain, France and Southeast Asia, we're confident in our ability to drive growth and manage pipeline risk."

Steve Kaminsky, Instructure's CFO, similarly revealed some worrying billings metrics during his prepared remarks on the call:

12-month rolling billings at the end of Q3 was $272.4 million, up 20% from third quarter of 2018, also calculated on a rolling 12-month basis. If we exclude the billings contribution from acquisitions, billings on a rolling 12-month basis was $252.8 million, up nearly 12% from last year."

The fact that trailing twelve-month billings is clocking in at only 20% y/y foreshadows serious deceleration in the coming quarters - and the fact that inorganic growth makes up such a huge portion of this Billings growth is an incredibly worrying sign. Without M&A, Instructure's billings growth rates (which, as software investors know, are the single most reliable indicator of future revenue growth rates) would have already fallen to the low teens. And Instructure only has $127 million in cash left - not much firepower with which to do deals, unless it plans on diluting shareholders by issuing stock to seal acquisitions.

Similar red flags popped up on the margin front. Pro forma gross margins peeled back 30bps to 72.2% (down from 72.5% in the year-ago quarter), whereas typical software companies typically see continuous expansion in gross margins with scale. In addition, while Instructure's pro forma margins nominally rose to -5.1%, more of the company's compensation expense shifted to stock-based comp. When including this stock-based comp in the company's GAAP expenses, we find that Instructure's GAAP operating margins fell nearly nine points to -30%:

Figure 2. Instructure operating margin trends Source: Instructure Q3 earnings release

On the bright side: Instructure did manage to achieve a significant boost to cash flow, growing FCF by 50% y/y to $79.7 million, while pro forma EPS of -$0.11 significantly beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.19 - though as previously noted, the exclusion of stock comp in both pro forma EPS and FCF skews these results, and had more of Instructure's exec compensation shifted into cash, the story might not be as bright.

Figure 3. Instructure FCF Source: Instructure Q3 earnings release

How should investors react?

To me, Instructure's poor organic billings growth rates and the risk of lengthening deal cycles are indicators of continued underperformance in the markets. Over the past several quarters, Instructure has delivered inconsistent performance on the growth front, and we can continue to expect deceleration in the quarters to come. Stay on the sidelines here and wait for share prices to come down before diving in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.