Source: The Street/Bloomberg

Investment Thesis

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is one of the world's largest downstream oil corporations in this "refiners" segment.

For the investors interested in this particular segment, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK), which has underperformed slightly the three refiners that I am regularly analyzing on Seeking Alpha.

The refining and marketing sector is a significant division of the oil industry, and holding at least one of those three US refiners in your long-term portfolio is highly recommended.

The question is to choose the one adapted to your specifications, and I hope I will help you to decide.

Furthermore, the refiners are a complex industry that can be terrifying from the "normal guy," but you should not worry. You need to focus on a few elements and understand how it works.

Analysts are good at showing you the numbers (a lot of it) and where they come from and why. But, they are hopeless at telling you what to do with those numbers and how to manage a profit.

Thus, let's focus on the latter.

Note: My article on Valero Energy (VLO) has been published, and you can read it here.

Data by YCharts

In terms of revenues versus net income, Phillips 66 fared a little better this quarter than its peers if we compare to Valero. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has not released its third-quarter results yet.

The crack spread is the key to profit for refiners

The crack spread is a crucial component to understanding what the refiners' business is all about, and how it is making a profit. It is, in short, the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it.

The crack spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can predict to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability and a key component of potential growth. Kevin Mitchel, the CFO, said in the conference call:

During the quarter, the distillate crack increased 6% and the gasoline crack decreased 11%. Losses from secondary products of $1.07 per barrel improved $0.28 per barrel from the previous quarter due to increased butane blending into gasoline. Our feedstock advantage of $0.03 per barrel was in line with the prior quarter as the impact from widening Canadian crude differentials was offset by narrowing Gulf Coast differentials.

Phillips 66's realized refining margins are indicated below for the 3Q'19:

In the oil transport and refining industry, Phillips 66 is the right choice based on its actual fair valuation and its dominant position in the refining, chemicals, and marketing oil industry. I own Valero Energy, but I admit PSX is an excellent choice, as well.

Therefore, I recommend a cautious accumulation on any weakness from here.

Phillips 66 operates in 4 operational segments. Each segment is shown below along with the percentage of the EBIT which is generated for Phillips 66 during the third quarter of 2019:

Note: Credit Suisse said that "Phillips 66 has the edge over its peers as it is running light sweet crude at two of its three refineries in the Gulf Coast."

Phillips 66 Partners LP

However, another alternative for new investors could be Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), which has outperformed PSX and offers a higher dividend yield now at 6.03% versus 3.07%.

PSXP is less sensitive to fluctuations in oil and gas prices.

It receives stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from transportation services to third parties, as well as Phillips 66.

Its activities expand across the Gulf Coast, Central Corridor, Western, and Atlantic regions of the U.S. Consequently, the company generates steady cash flows, which are predictable.

Data by YCharts

The quick rise of PSXP has been outstanding as we can see in the chart below:

In 2019, Phillips 66 Partners is planning to complete four major organic projects:

Bayou Bridge Pipeline (segments I and II) Lake Charles products pipeline, Lake Charles isomerization unit Gray Oak Pipeline (initial service expected in November).

In 2020, PSXP intends to bring online three more organic projects.

Sweeny to Pasadena products expansion

South Texas Gateway Terminal

Clemens Caverns expansion.

One issue with the stock is its growing debt reaching $3.3 billion at the end of 3Q'19 and weakening cash of $130 million in the same quarter. Greg Garland said in the conference call:

Phillips 66 Partners has started line fill and commissioning activities on the Gray Oak Pipeline. The 900,000 barrel per day pipeline will transport crude oil from the Permian and the Eagle Ford to the Texas Gulf Coast, including our Sweeny refinery. We expect to begin initial service in November and anticipate full service in the first quarter of 2020. Phillips 66 Partners owns a 42.25% interest in the joint venture.

PSXP increased its dividend (distribution) and announced recently $0.865 per share for 3Q'19 or a yield of 6.03%, which is double what you get from PSX.

With the latest hike, the partnership has managed to raise distributions for 24 quarters in a row since the initial public offering in 2013.

PSX - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Third Quarter 2019

Phillips 66 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total revenues and other 24.05 29.74 30.59 29.84 23.66 28.52 27.77 Revenues in $ Billion 23.60 28.98 29.79 29.10 23.10 27.85 27.22 Net Income in $ Million 524 1339 1492 2238 203 1,422 712 EBITDA $ Million 1176 2307 2446 3376 790 2,278 1,388 EPS diluted in $/share 1.07 2.84 3.18 4.82 0.44 3.12 1.58 Operating cash flow in $ Million 488 2364 582 4139 -478 1,930 1,662 CapEx in $ Million 328 538 779 994 1,097 631 867 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 160 1826 -197 3145 -1,575 1,299 795 Total Cash $ Billion 0.842 1.884 0.924 3.019 1.253 1.819 2.268 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 11.621 11.364 11.337 11.157 11.298 10.439 11.925 Dividend per share in $ 0.70 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.90 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 489.67 471.64 469.44 464.53 459.29 455.59 451.00

Source: Company filing and Morningstar/YCharts.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook.

1 - Revenues and other income were $27.77 billion in 3Q'19

Phillips 66 posted third-quarter 2019 earnings of $712 million or $1.58 per share beating expectations again. Adjusted earnings were $3.11 per share in 3Q'19, an increase from $3.02 per share in 2Q'19.

The company captured favorable margins in Refining and Marketing businesses. CPChem also operated well and contributed to strong cash generation.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

During the quarter we advanced our portfolio of Midstream growth projects. These projects will contribute to future earnings growth, creating additional value for our shareholders. Phillips 66 Partners has started line fill and commissioning activities on the Gray Oak Pipeline.

The refining margins realized are $11.19 per BBL versus $11.13 per BBL for VLO. PSX made $15.99 per BBL in the Central Corridor sector.

2 - Free cash flow was $795 million in 3Q'19

Free cash flow was at $0.795 billion in 3Q'19 (estimated by Fun Trading), a little below the $1.299 billion made in 2Q'19.

During the quarter, we distributed $841 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We recently announced a new $3 billion share repurchase program

The dividend is now $3.60 per share yearly or a payout of $1.62 billion a year. During the quarter, Phillips 66 returned a total of $841 million to shareholders through $402 million of dividends and $439 million of share purchased.

On October 5, 2019, Phillips 66 announced a new $3 Billion shares repurchase Program.

[T]he company to repurchase up to $3 billion of its common stock, bringing the total amount of share repurchase programs authorized by the board since 2012 to an aggregate of $15 billion. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 18, 2019.

Let's compare the dividend yield with the company's rivals. PSX is lower because the stock outperformed the other two, as I have indicated earlier.

3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Net debt as of September 30, 2019, is now $9.66 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of 1.23x. The total debt includes ~$3.3 billion from Phillips 66 Partners (see graph below).

Source: PSX Presentation

On September 12, 2019, Moody's was quite bullish on the company and noted:

This diversity helps Phillips 66 weather the cyclical refining business. The company benefits from crude price differentials (e.g., discounted Canadian crudes) and we expect it will benefit from the implementation of IMO 2020 standards for bunker fuels. CPChem has a diverse portfolio of petrochemical businesses, low cost joint ventures with non-recourse debt, and strong credit metrics. It started a new ethane cracker and related assets on the US Gulf Coast in 2018 and is pursuing two new large ethylene/polyethylene projects. The midstream business has grown rapidly as it pursues projects that address the increased oil & gas production volumes in the US.

Source: PSX Presentation

4 - Outlook Q4 2019

Source: PSX Presentation

Technical analysis (short term)

PSX experienced a decisive breakout in mid-October at around $107, which is now the nearest line support. How to confirm the support?

The stock closed at $117.25, which is high but could go even higher. Finviz is not helping with the graph.

One interpretation is to look at the last August-September rise that could be used as an intermediate line resistance, which indicates a top at $122 (high).

I am assuming an ascending channel pattern. The line support is a parallel passing by the low indicated in early October, which is $107 now.

The short-term strategy that I recommend selling gradually about 30-40% of your stock position between now and $122 and wait for a likely retracement around $107-110 and buyback/accumulate again, depending on the market situation at the time.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!