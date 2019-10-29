STAG Industrial: Dividend Royalty With Strong Fundamentals

STAG Industrial (STAG) is an industrial REIT whose most prominent claim to fame is its monthly dividend payments. While regular dividend payment is an attractive feature for a long-term investment avenue, there are several other facets which are required to be assessed to decide whether a particular REIT is a balanced option for investment. Let's have a look at STAG Industrial's potential ahead to evaluate its desirability as a long-term investment avenue.

The Holdings

In order to analyze this REIT comprehensively, it is important to look past its attractive dividend and pay attention to the core fundamentals which are actually the main drivers of its dividend payments. The REIT has a well diversified portfolio of properties spanning over 81 million square feet, spread across 38 states. STAG Industrial currently has 409 properties under its management, allowing it to exploit market trends.

While the REIT has a diversified portfolio, its business strategy is highly focused on acquiring and operating single tenant industrial properties. Such focused approach allows the REIT to have leadership position in its segment. However, there had been certain misconception about this approach. In comparison to the usual model of multi-tenancy, single tenant model is considered to be more volatile and hence riskier. This risk perception affects the valuation of the properties as industry pundits apply a risk premium to such assets. STAG Industrial has curtailed this risk by curating a portfolio which consists of properties with low correlation, essentially diversifying the risk attached to them.

In terms of property uses, the REIT mainly offers real estate for warehousing, distribution and light manufacturing facilities. This translates to the ability of the REIT to participate in an ongoing ecommerce boom which is amongst the most positive trends in the industrial REIT segment. Ecommerce is poised to maintain its strong momentum and it is expected to carry the fortunes of industrial REITs ahead as well. Again, STAG Industrial has taken a well thought out approach of diversifying the portfolio and has targeted several industries to ensure that it is not unnecessarily over-invested in an industrial segment.

Source: Company Website

With an average tenancy period of 5.3 years, STAG Industrial ensures the stability of its revenue and minimizes various risks associated with tenancy rollover. Further, the quality of the tenant is another factor which needs to be taken into account. STAG Industrial counts FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) among its clients, further strengthening its operational base. Over 62 percent of its tenants have revenue of over $1 billion while 56 percent of the tenants are publicly rated companies. A solid client base ensures that the REIT is able to provide superior performance.

The REIT is also able to achieve efficiency in its operations through its single tenant approach. As single tenants tend to have larger lease size, the costs associated with the property management are averaged out. The average tenant size for STAG Industrial is 210,124 square feet and it is able to charge $4.33 in average annualized base rent per square foot, pointing out the efficiency of its model.

Financials

As important as operational base of a REIT is, it is equally important to see whether the company is able to use them to generate financial results. STAG Industrial's second quarter earnings report showed some encouraging trends. Its net income per basic and diluted common share stood at $0.10, up from $0.09 it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The REIT reported its Core FFO at $0.45 per diluted share. While its Core FFO stayed stable, STAG Industrial showed improvement in its net income. Coupled with its acquisition strategy for growth, the earnings announcement underscored the robustness of the company's business model.

Coming to the balance sheet of the REIT, it shows a classical approach where the metrics are on the conservative side. Its debt coverage ratio is 25.3 percent while its net debt to run rate adjusted EBITDA ratio is 4.6x. While its balance sheet is low levered, the REIT's debt maturity structure is also well designed. Its debts are stacked in such a manner as to ensure that no more than 15 percent of its debts except the revolvers become due in a single year. Further, the REIT also enjoys investment grade ratings from Moody's and Fitch with Baa3 stable and BBB stable score respectively.

Investment Thesis

STAG Industrial is following a stable growth strategy where it focuses on acquiring high quality assets. In the second quarter of this year, the company acquired 14 buildings worth $260.2 million. The REIT maintained its diversification policy as these properties are spread across different markets.

Source: Company Website

And finally it is time to look at the REIT's trump card which is its dividend policy. STAG Industrial pays monthly dividend, as opposed to the usual industry convention of paying quarterly dividends. This strategy makes it a solid favorite among investors looking for steady income. The latest dividend announced by the REIT stood at $0.119 per share, giving it the annualized return of $1.43 per share. Apart from the frequency of the dividend, what impresses is its dividend yield. With 4.63 percent dividend yield, STAG Industrial has well earned its title of being a dividend royalty. The average dividend yield for its peer universe is 2.4 percent, which is almost half of the yield offered by STAG Industrial.

Another factor which goes in its favor is the payout ratio of a very conservative 49.44 percent, which ensures the stability and longevity of its dividend payment convention. It also underscores the growth potential for the dividend.

STAG Industrial stock has appreciated 15 percent over the past 12 months. However, it still has room for growth with strong fundamentals. The dividend payment policy, coupled with solid operational performance and robust financials, proves STAG Industrial to be an ideal candidate for a long-term income oriented portfolio.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.