Tesla And Multitasking

Last week Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its Q3 earnings with positive net income of $143 million, which is 54% down from Q3 2018, but it was still a profit in comparison with net losses in Q1 and Q2 2019. With a record 79,837 Model 3 units produced in Q3 and the Shanghai Gigafactory already producing Model 3 vehicles on a trial basis, it is hard to say that the sky is falling in. There are lots of other pluses and negatives, which I have no doubt will be pored over and commented on by the Tesla bulls and shorts. Quarterly reports are important as they tell about immediate goings on and they impact the short term share price. Today was all over the place with substantial rises during trading, but down 0.35% at close and then up 20% on after hours trade. Here I address a longer term view of Tesla to provide perspective for investors trying to make sense of the company, based on where it is going and the likelihood of it getting there. In summary this company commands investor attention even though there is an army of ideologues who don’t like Elon Musk.

Kwan-Chen Ma recently wrote a really interesting article comparing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF). It is a must-read for anyone interested in electric cars, with lots of good financial metrics. It came at a time when I’ve been thinking about Tesla and what it spends its money on. Tesla is hard to make sense of because it is so ambitious and unrelenting in its innovation. Mostly for emerging companies too much in the way of new products is death. Elon Musk turns this on its head and keeps breaking new ground, when conventional market analysts shake their heads and urge Tesla to get focused on a narrower business and do it well. And Tesla is starting to be the “old company” in the electrification of transport space as there are a lot of up-and-comers. The thing about Tesla is that it not only innovates, but it gets to the end of the game and makes outstanding products. This is really unusual. Here I reflect on why I think Tesla is investment worthy based on what it has in its innovation pipeline.

Tesla and the 1 million mile battery

Tesla is the company that said that fully electric BEVs made the most sense and would become the future of vehicular transportation. Such has been their success that there is now a lot of discussion about when the last ICE cars will be manufactured. Of the major car companies, virtually only Toyota (NYSE:TM) seems determined at this time not to see a fully BEV future for transport. Toyota has a focus on hybrids as a bridge to a fuel cell/hydrogen future. Toyota’s anxiety has been whether battery technology is ready, at a time when there are millions of fully electric cars on roads of countries all around the world. There is a hint that Toyota is changing its mind.

Nonetheless, battery technology is still often raised as an issue. Tesla’s innovation focus is geared towards autonomous driving and vehicles that are effectively on the road around the clock. To achieve this, batteries need to have a very long life, even when subjected to constant charge/discharge cycles.

Towards a very long lived battery

Tesla not only sees transport fully electrified with BEVs, but also getting the most dangerous part of personal transport (the driver) out of the picture. There is little doubt that most of the ~40,000 car accident fatalities and the 2 million injured each year in the US, ~150,000 fatalities in India, and more than 60,000 fatalities in China, can be attributed to human error. Humans are error prone through fatigue, emotional disturbance, distraction, and a host of other frailties. Computers on the other hand can be taught about dangers and learn not to make the same mistakes. Autonomous cars are a major new business opportunity that will follow on from electrification. But to be successful the cars need batteries that can do ~ 1 million miles.

A recent paper in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society describes a Lithium battery that provides 1 million miles (4000 charge cycles) of BEV transport and two decades of grid energy storage. The results are based on several years of testing charge-discharge and long term storage at 20C, 40C and 55C using various electrolytes. And at the end of 1 million miles the batteries still have 90% capacity!! Anyone who thinks that Lithium batteries are not capable of long term charge/discharge or long term storage, needs to think again after reviewing the above paper.

So there seems little doubt that the revolution in lithium battery technology is pretty much here already. The above paper is academic research where all is disclosed, but shortly after Tesla received a patent covering the same territory. The academic paper makes the point that the commercial groups don’t disclose, but they suggest commercial groups might use their batteries as a reference to see how they stack up. A commentary in Wired muses about why the research group that has an association with Tesla has disclosed stuff that commercial groups don’t. The Wired article suggests that this means that Tesla has developed chemistries that outperform the already extraordinary results presented in the paper. I agree with the Wired article and believe Tesla is already using their better version of the Lithium battery technology is vehicles that it is close to releasing, first the Semi truck but also the vehicles that will become the robotaxis. Academics gets rights to publish after commercial rights are protected, so the publication could just be the academics getting their peer reward for work that has moved into commercialisation. Another view could be that Elon Musk pushed them to publish to make clear to everyone that the needle has shifted in lithium technology. It is in everyone's interest, including Tesla's that electric vehicles sold have batteries with very long lives.

The above is a very big deal firstly because it answers the criticisms of groups like Toyota (NYSE:TM) who say that batteries aren’t ready yet. More importantly batteries that last for 1 million miles while retaining their charge/discharge capacity are a key to several of Tesla’s new automotive products, notably vehicles for autonomous driving and also for the Tesla Semi. It is pretty clear that these developments are using the kind of technology that is outlined in the academic paper and protected by the patent.

Tesla plans a large number of robotaxis and these vehicles will operate essentially non-stop. Ride sharing is expected to be worth over $500 million by 2026. Tesla has accumulated 8 billion miles of autonomous driving experience, which is dramatically different from their autonomous driving competitors. The heavy duty truck market likewise needs batteries with major improvements in lifetime. So the battery developments are almost certainly being incorporated in products that are on the way to being released. I don't see this as anything other than short term ie now. The scientific paper just made clear that the here and now of battery technology is much better than almost anyone realises.

On a side note, it is interesting that the range of Tesla Models S, X and 3 has been increased in 2019 through increasing efficiency of energy use rather than through bigger batteries. So a lot of innovation is happening across the board regarding batteries at Tesla. This experience also translates across to Tesla’s stationary battery storage market, but that is another story.

Automobiles

A lot of production expansion and new model releases are planned within the next 12 months.

Model 3: Q3 production of the Model 3 was a record 79,837, up from 72,531 in Q2 and 56,065 in Q3 2018. So production is increasing with sales around the world. Tesla indicates that China is by far the largest global market for mid-sized sedans like the Model 3, which they state is priced on a par with gasoline powered mid-sized sedans (even before gasoline savings and other benefits, e.g. fewer maintenance costs).

An important take home from the launch of the Model 3 is that it has been ramped up (not fast enough for the shorters) to produce a sufficient number of vehicles to have it at position 81 in the top 100 vehicle models sold to July 2019 (first for a BEV). With 134,000 sold in H1 2019, Model 3 sales are more than double the next most popular BEV (BYD E5, 55,000).

Nevertheless, competition is coming. While Tesla is ahead in H1 2019 with 166,000 (all models) sold, BYD has 96,000, BAIC (OTCPK:BCCMY) 52,000 and Nissan (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSANY) 47,000 sales. And then there is Volkswagen (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWAGY) about to appear aggressively on the scene.

Regarding start of China Model 3 production, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for a further substantial uplift in production. I don’t see the Tesla Model 3 being challenged in the short term, although it is likely that Volkswagen will get there in the medium term. However, there are a lot of people liking the success of the Model 3.

Model Y: The Model Y is a compact Crossover Utility Vehicle, with 300 mile range and an optional third row of seats to make it a 7 seater. In its Q3 reporting Tesla announced that its Model Y development is ahead of schedule and release is now planned for next summer rather than autumn. The Model Y will share 70% of its parts with the Model 3. This is going to be a popular vehicle.

Pickups and tradies vehicles: The genius of Tesla is that a vehicle for which there is just a shadow of an image (no details of what it really looks like) has created a lot of buzz. Of course Elon Musk has made clear that he thinks Tesla is on to a big opportunity with his electric pickup that doubles as a fully electrified workshop. Living in the bush I “get” the value of a fully electrified vehicle that can recharge all of my electric power tools, chainsaw etc.

As usual for Tesla there is not a lot of detail, but I’m confident it will be interesting and make a splash. So another vehicle is in the offing for Tesla. Whether it will be released this year still seems a bit vague, but it is definitely a near term product.

On the other hand Tesla won’t have this major market to itself as Rivian is showing signs of being the real thing with two core vehicles, the R1T truck and the R1S SUV. It bills itself as the “Electric Adventure Vehicle” maker. It also has an order for 100,000 delivery vehicles from Amazon, a major investor in the company. Time will tell whether Rivian investors have the stomach for turning a startup into a real company.

GM (NYSE:GM) is also pretty serious about entering the EV pickup and SUV markets, although it is behind Tesla and Rivian.

Tesla Semi: While the Semi release has been delayed (formerly it was to have a 2019 release), Tesla still plans to release limited numbers of its big truck in 2020. I don't see the Semi being released without a battery that has a very long life.

While there is a way to go before production of the Model 3 is fully established, and the Tesla Model Y, the Roadster, the Pickup (Model B) and Semi (big truck) are all yet to be released, good progress has been reported. Perhaps there are some shorts who expect that one or more of these projects will fail, but given Tesla’s track record there seems little doubt that all of these new models will be completed and enter the market.

If they get the costs down for the Model 3 (and progress is reported for Q3), I expect that this model, the Model Y and also the Pickup are going to make a substantial impact in the relatively near term. Each of these vehicles will transform its respective market and I'm certain that new battery technology will be part of this transformation.

The time frame for all of the above is surely between one and three years. And planning seems well advanced to announce the next Gigafactory, to be located in Europe, which will further enhance Tesla’s manufacturing capacity.

China and the BEV revolution

With 431,000 BEVs produced in China in H1 2019, China is becoming the powerhouse of vehicle electrification with many local brands producing cars at all price levels. A notable investor in major Chinese company BYD was Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and this has proved to be a canny investment. BYD is a major BEV car and bus manufacturer. Other Chinese auto makers involved in electric vehicle manufacture include BAIC (OTC:OTC:BCCMY), Geely (OTCPK:OTCPK:GELYY). Most international auto companies are seeking to get a slice of the Chinese market either through partnership with Chinese companies or by entering the Chinese market in their own right (eg Tesla).

A new direction is the release of a “people’s car” with a dramatically lower price point. This has emerged from a complex international partnership involving Chinese Dongfeng Motor Group, French company Renault (OTCPK:OTC:RNSDF) and Japanese company Nissan. The car branded by Renault as the K-ZE is a BEV version of the Kwid. It has a 30kWh Tianjin Lishen battery and range of 155 miles (250km) and it will cost under $9,000 in China.

Indicating the complexity of the current car industry, the (Renault) K-ZE is being manufactured by eGT New Energy Automotive Co, a JV between Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan. Nissan and Renault have some sorting out to do with their relationship, with both sides unhappy and Renault having a 43% stake in Nissan. How successful this complex corporate partnering will be remains to be seen, but the car is very cheap and will target both the Chinese and Indian markets, with release in China this year and India due in 2022. The reason for the delay in release in India is because the charging network in India isn’t well developed yet.

I doubt that the Renault K-ZE will be a problem for Tesla, but it does indicate dramatic reduction in the price of BEVs and perhaps the start of a bloodbath that is going to wash through the car industry in the next 5 years.

Conclusion

The Kwan-Chen Ma article helped crystallise my thoughts on Tesla’s value due to its ability to identify opportunity, its innovation, and ability to bring products to market. Here I’ve provided qualitative reasons for finding Tesla an interesting investment opportunity. Following on from Kwan-Chen Ma’s article, if you can cope with investing in China, BYD is a no brainer. Sceptics have plenty of events to measure Tesla against. On the other hand most of the innovation issues I’ve discussed in this article are being implemented now and will have an impact on Tesla’s long term growth in value. No doubt there will be numerous opportunities for entry and exit as Tesla executes on its busy development program. So perhaps there is something in this story for many kinds of investors.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do follow closely the massive changes that are about to envelope the car industry. A lot of change is coming, and there is likely to be a lot of consolidation through partnering, M&A and probably bankruptcy. So investment in this space is not for the faint hearted.

