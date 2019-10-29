Microsoft: The Valuation Is The Problem

The recent news around Microsoft (MSFT) has been uniformly positive, and the financial shape of the business itself is cause for existing shareholders to be very pleased with their investment. However, that does not mean that prospective investors should jump in at present.

To say this seems contrary to common sense, particularly since Microsoft recently reported Q1 2020 revenue of $33.1 billion and earnings per share of $1.38, which equates to a net income of $10.68 billion. This Q1 2020 report came hot on the heels of news that they had acquired cloud file migration provider Mover for an undisclosed sum, their fourth such acquisition in the last few months (after Blue Talon, jClarity, and Movere).

In addition to growth from takeovers, Microsoft is also using parnerships to stimulate innovative growth. On 10/21/2019, it was announced that Microsoft would collaborate with Nvidia (NVDA) to provide intelligent edge computing. The collaboration will involve greater integration between Azure and Nvidia's EGX Edge computing platform, advancing edge-to-cloud AI computing capabilities to aid businesses globally.

However, while these announcements were made in advance of the Q1 2020 results being reported, what came after the results has been described by Wedbush analyst Dan Ives as a 'paradigm changer.' Namely, on 10/25/2019 Microsoft edged out Amazon (AMZN) to land a ten-year deal purportedly worth $10 billion for the Pentagon's JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) cloud computing contract.

Acquisitions, partnerships, and deals such as those outlined above should ensure that Microsoft's quarterly and annual reports of revenue and net income should be as healthy as they have been over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 92.97 billion 12.19 billion 2016 84.7 billion 16.8 billion 2017 96.02 billion 25.49 billion 2018 110.18 billion 16.57 billion 2019 125.5 billion 39.24 billion

This profitable picture is the result of Microsoft's excellent business. The company has become one that can make multiple acquisitions and be an attractive partner to companies like Nvidia and institutions such as the U.S. Department of Defense by virtue of its proven model of profitably developing and licensing software and services, and designing, manufacturing and selling hardware.

It is functionally impossible for most businesses to operate nowadays without Microsoft products such as Excel, Outlook, and Word. Furthermore, it would be functionally impossible for most personal customers to use their computers without Windows. This is what makes Microsoft more of a long-term technology investment than many others operating in the innovatively volatile tech sector: its products are often required essentials rather than novelties. Small wonder that Microsoft was able to report free cash flow of $10.43 billion in its Q1 2020 results.

Microsoft has entrenched itself as a relatively stable tech company by virtue of how essential its products and services are. Image taken from TechSmart.

This entrenched position within the tech consumer market accounts not only for Microsoft's excellent revenue and net income figures, but also for its ability to sustain an above-average balance sheet. The company has a net worth of $106.07 billion, with long-term debt of $81 billion. Furthermore, it has $13.12 billion in cash, $123.52 billion in short-term investments, and $19.09 billion in receivables. With a balance sheet like that, it is no wonder that Standard & Poor's awarded Microsoft a AAA credit rating, or that Moody's (MCO) awarded it a Aaa rating.

This strong balance sheet is also good news for income investors who hold Microsoft in their portfolios: the firm has paid consecutively rising dividends for 15 years, a streak that looks set to continue with a 42.95% payout ratio. For all the above reasons, therefore, Microsoft is certainly a hold. However, I stated in the first paragraph that I did not believe prospective investors should buy it at present, and there is one specific reason for that: valuation.

At close of market on 10/28/2019, Microsoft shares were priced at $144.19 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average of 34.53, and the dividend yield is lower than the five-year average of 2.11%. This muddled picture leads one to wonder - what is fair value for Microsoft?

First, if we divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15, we get a valuation ratio of 1.93 (28.87 / 15 = 1.93). If we divide that by the current market price, we get a fair value of $74.71 ($144.19 / 1.93 = $74.71). This first figure suggests Microsoft is richly overvalued at present.

Second, if we divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E, we get a valuation ratio of 0.84 (28.87 / 34.53 = 0.84). If we divide that by the current market price, we get a fair value of $171.66 ($144.19 / 0.84 = $171.66). This, by contrast, suggests that Microsoft is undervalued at present. So on to the third and final step.

If we divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current yield, we get a valuation ratio of 1.50 (2.11% / 1.41% = 1.50). If we divide that by the current market price, we get a fair value of $96.13 ($144.19 / 1.50 = $96.13). Now, by calculating the average of these three figures, we get a final figure for fair value of $114.17 [($74.71 + $171.66 + $96.13 = $342.50) / 3 = $114.17). This would suggest that Microsoft is overvalued by 21% at this time.

At close of 10/28/2019, Microsoft shares were worth $144.19, a figure I estimate to be 21% above fair value. Chart generated from FinViz.

I expect that there are plenty of bulls who will rubbish this conclusion, especially in light of what I've presented in the article that supports their bullishness towards Microsoft: the acquisitions and partnerships, particularly the JEDI contract; the solid revenue and net income figures; the competitive advantage conferred by how essential Microsoft's products are to both business and personal customers; the excellent balance sheet and AAA-credit ratings; the streak of consecutively rising dividends - all these factors point to Microsoft as a superior business, a conclusion I wholeheartedly endorse. But that does not mean Microsoft is at present a superior stock.

Valuation matters. If the share price exceeds intrinsic value, you potentially get lower total return over the long-haul (and certainly a lower dividend yield), meaning that any income you wish to receive from your investment may be reduced from what it ideally should be as a consequence. The counter-argument to this - that you intend to buy-and-hold for life - holds no water. It assumes that no circumstances may arise where you have to sell a stock to gain liquidity, or that the original reasons which impelled you to buy the stock no longer apply. And I say that as someone who strongly leans towards a buy-and-hold forever mindset. But that does not mean I will pay more for an investment than I believe it to be worth.

At this time, Microsoft is 21% above fair value, and I cannot as a consequence consider it a buy at this time. A hold, by all means, and certainly a stock worth keeping an eye on in the event of a correction, but not a buy at the moment.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited in this article are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.