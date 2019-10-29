Biglari Holdings' Upside Potential Is Locked Behind Sardar Biglari Himself

Furthermore, BH now has the added uncertainty regarding the CEO's bold turnaround plan for SNS. In my view, this also weighs down the shares.

However, I believe there are valid reasons for this. For example, BH's CEO is a controversial figure, and its core cash-generating asset is now a cash drain.

Biglari Holdings (BH) is, at its core, a story about a deeply undervalued equity that seems to be mispriced because of its CEO, Mr. Biglari. You see, Sardar Biglari appears to have a particularly negative reputation with his investors due to his past actions. After all, seeing a CEO and majority owner of a company profit nicely while his shareholders are getting wiped out raises many red flags. In my view, qualitative factors like unreliable management are a deal-breaker. Thus, I think investors should pass up on BH regardless of how cheap its valuation might seem.

Source: BH's website.

Overview

So, right out of the gate, let's start stating the obvious, which is that technically speaking, the stock is likely undervalued. After all, if we look at BH's latest financials, we can see that its current book value is approximately $600 million. On the other hand, BH's market cap is roughly $260 million. Thus, in theory, the stock should have a 130% potential upside. After all, most of its holdings are highly liquid assets (i.e., BH's investment partnerships). So, BH is very much the proverbial dollar trading at fifty cents, on paper.

Nevertheless, let's keep in mind that the market doesn't get it wrong very often. In my opinion, in BH's case, I believe that the actual cause of the discount is Sardar Biglari himself. However, before we get further into that, let's analyze Biglari Holdings and try to value them first.

Company assets

An excellent way to think about BH is as two different segments. In the first segment that you will find the operational part of the company, and in the second segment, its investment arm. In BH's operational section, there are four core holdings: 1) Steak n Shake 2) Western Sizzlin, 3) First Guard, and 4) Maxim.

Secondly, BH's investment arm is mainly comprised of the Lion Funds (I and II). Going forward, I'll refer to these funds as the investment partnership. The investment partnership essentially holds two assets: 1) Cracker Barrel (CBRL) stock and 2) BH stock itself.

As you can see, it's fair to say that most of BH's assets are concentrated in the investment partnership. As previously mentioned, this investment partnership holds Cracker Barrel stock and Biglari Holdings stock. Roughly speaking, the investment partnership has approximately 80% of its funds invested in CBRL and 20% in BH, plus other shares and cash.

Source: Company data, plus author's elaboration.

Reasons for the steep discount

In my view, it's undeniable that BH is massively undervalued. However, as previously mentioned, the likelihood of the market mispricing a publicly-traded asset by this much is very low. Furthermore, this disparity between BH's intrinsic value and BH's stock price has only widened over the years. In the meantime, shareholders have suffered staggering losses.

Source: Yahoo Finance. Biglari Holdings has vastly underperformed the broader market.

I believe that the reason for BH's poor performance and the massive discount is Sardar Biglari himself. After all, even though he's been very successful, his shareholders haven't shared the same fate. Naturally, this raises many concerns. This is why I believe the market is adequately picking up on all the potential implications of Sardar's management style.

Biglari created an incentive deal that would guarantee he'd be paid like a hedge fund manager for running a restaurant company with one large stock holding. - Forbes.

For context, Mr. Biglari initially started as a young tech entrepreneur and then sold his company in 1999 close to the peak of the dotcom bubble. After that, he used those proceeds to start an investment partnership and acquire shares in the restaurants that are part of BH today. Long story short, Mr. Biglari did very well with his initial investments in Western Sizzlin and Steak and Shake. He also enjoyed great success with his purchase of Cracker Barrel.

As a whole, this tells us that Mr. Biglari is indeed a very astute investor. Unfortunately, at some point, it looks like he started to prioritize his returns over his shareholders. For example, Mr. Biglari eventually created a dual share class structure, moved a substantial part of BH's to the investment partnership so he could earn 25% over a 6% hurdle rate. Naturally, some investors started a class action suit against Mr. Biglari, alleging breach of fiduciary duties, and unjust enrichment. After all, the dual-class share structure, gave Sardar all the power in BH, with little to no accountability to go with it due to his seemingly excessive incentive fee and removed pay limit.

Nevertheless, it's worth mentioning that all of this is, in theory, legal. But, as you might expect, none of this went down well with his investors. In my view, this is why the market is adequately discounting the fact that Mr. Biglari's actions suggest he has little interest in creating shareholder value. After all, the dynamic he has deliberately implemented in BH allows him to profit nicely at the expense of his shareholders.

Additional reasons for the discount

Furthermore, I think BH has also sold off because its stake on Steak n Shake is starting to underperform. In my valuation model, I assumed that BH would eventually manage to return to profitability on SNS. Then, I assigned SNS a 5% hypothetical net margin, which is conservative if we look at SNS's peers. So, I think, for the most part, my valuation for SNS is fair. However, as of today, BH's SNS segment remains unprofitable, which brings another can of worms into the equation.

In his latest shareholder letter, Sardar explained that he believes the recent sales slump is due to changing consumer trends and inadequate processes. In particular, he considers that SNS's kitchens didn't allow them to serve clients quickly enough, which is why the sales decline occurred. Therefore, Sardar announced a turnaround plan that involved an additional investment on SNS to adapt to this changing environment. According to Mr. Biglari, investing in milkshake machines, SNS's kitchens, and a unique franchising business model will return it to profitability.

Consequently, we are developing a tailor-made system designed to speed up service, deliver consistency, and reduce labor while safeguarding our customers' love affair with the craftsmanship behind our handmade, homemade creations. Our aim is to change not our products but the process by which we create our delicious Steakburgers and milkshakes. - Sardar Biglari, BH's 2018 shareholder letter.

To Mr. Biglari's credit, he has been able to turn around SNS before. After all, when it was initially acquired, Mr. Biglari performed a successful turnaround. However, this time, it feels different. This is because the SNS business is now downgrading itself from a premium quick-service brand to something similar to a fast-food burger restaurant. Thus, the success of this transition remains to be seen. However, it is worth noting that this transition is already costing shareholders $40 million. So, if it doesn't work out, SNS could potentially become a double whammy for shareholders.

Source: BH's 2018 shareholder letter (see link above), plus author's elaboration.

Furthermore, BH used to rely on the FCF that SNS provided to the broader conglomerate as a whole. However, now that SNS is underperforming, BH is currently burning cash. This is why Sardar has been forced to start liquidating some of BH's holdings in the investment partnerships to fund the company's operations. So, naturally, this is also going to punish BH's outlook and valuation for the foreseeable future. After all, investors now have to deal with the uncertainties of a turnaround. It's also worth mentioning that Mr. Biglari's turnaround plan is expected to take approximately three years. So, don't expect any surprises in the short-term either. If you want further information on Sardar's turnaround plans, you can read up on this Seeking Alpha contributors' account of the relevant shareholder meeting (it's also quite an entertaining read, as long as you're not a BH shareholder).

Reasons for concern

So, as you can see, BH seems to be in a very precarious situation. The market appears to be heavily discounting Mr. Biglari's intentions, and the core cash-generating asset is now actually a cash drain. On top of that, shareholders' only hope at this point is Mr. Biglari's bold turnaround plans, which should take three years to yield results.

Unfortunately, Mr. Biglari's focus seems to be spread thin. After all, he is regularly traveling to Monaco for other businesses (like his Biglari cafe), running Maxim magazine (another colorful acquisition by Sardar), or merely researching stocks (after all, a lot of his compensation comes from management fees). Thus, as you can imagine, Sardar likely has little time left to focus on the operational intricacies related to reinventing and turning around a struggling quick-service restaurant. Moreover, Mr. Biglari's management style doesn't involve hiring the appropriate operational managers that would focus on running the restaurants and performing the turnaround itself. Thus, this implies Sardar himself will spearhead the turnaround. So, as you can imagine, I remain pessimistic about the success probability of Mr. Biglari's plans.

As the sole capital allocator, I employ neither analysts nor advisors. Because of our corporate architecture, we are able to administer our enterprise of approximately 19,000 employees with a staff of 5 at corporate headquarters. - Sardar Biglari, BH's 2018 shareholder letter.

Undervalued but not worth it

When I started investigating Biglari Holdings at first, I thought that the company was the next Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A/BRK.B) and that Mr. Biglari was the next Warren Buffett. After all, even the shareholder letter reads like something Warren Buffett would write. And indeed, I will concede that Mr. Biglari seems to be a competent investor.

Nevertheless, Mr. Biglari is no Warren Buffett. You see, Buffett would never create a dual share class structure to profit from Berkshire, or move a good portion of Berkshire's funds to a limited partnership to charge management fees. Moreover, Warren Buffett would never purchase Maxim magazine, then invest $40 million (plus acquisition costs and years of losses in the interim) only to produce $1 million in profits a few years later (2018). Yet, this is precisely what Mr. Biglari has done. And unfortunately, his management style has locked a lot of shareholder value in BH's depressed valuation. But, at least Mr. Biglari got a picture with supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, so there's that I suppose.

Source: Alessandra and Sardar, Maxim shoot. This picture was also controversial for Sardar.

Conclusion

In my opinion, BH is grossly undervalued at these levels. The problem is that the only one who can unlock this value is Mr. Biglari himself. Indeed, I believe Mr. Biglari will eventually do this. However, it remains to be seen whether or not he will unlock it for himself (through excessive compensation and personal dealings) or his shareholders. Regardless of the outcome, I believe that BH is undoubtedly not worth the potential headache. After all, to quote Warren Buffett himself: "We look for intelligence, we look for initiative or energy, and we look for integrity. And if they (managers) don't have the latter, the first two will kill you because if you're going to get someone without integrity, you want them lazy and dumb." And one thing is for sure, Mr. Biglari is anything but lazy or dumb.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

