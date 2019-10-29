The Washington Prime Group Ground Lease

I share how I make sense of the deal, and some aspects I think the critics are missing.

Reception of this deal has been strongly negative, and may have contributed to a ratings downgrade.

WPG stock has been battered down to levels pricing in very bad times ahead.

The stock of Washington Prime Group (WPG) has been beaten down to very depressed levels, standing recently below $5. When WPG was spun out of Simon Property Group (SPG) in 2014, it initially fetched $20.

The behavior of key operating metrics has driven this decline. For example, Net Operating Income (NOI) has been flat to down, depending how one looks at the numbers. It has not been up.

Figure 1. Comparable NOI from WPG. Source: REITweek presentation.

WPG is well known for its collection of so-called "B malls", having annual sales below $400 per square foot. This is not really accurate, as Seeking Alpha author Marel has emphasized. They have an extensive collection of both higher-rated malls and open-air shopping centers, as well.

WPG has shed quite a few of its initial properties. It is now redeveloping its remaining core properties in the wake of extensive recent bankruptcies by tenants, especially department stores.

These redevelopments are part of the trend across all malls to diversify the tenant base beyond retail and especially beyond fashion. WPG is making good progress, having resolved 17 of the 23 department store vacancies they were hit with.

The main challenge WPG has faced has been access to capital. They have needed to raise the funds required for redevelopment.

The depressed WPG stock price makes selling stock a poor choice. Their low credit rating and high leverage limits their access to traditional debt funding.

Despite these challenges, WPG continues to rake in massive amounts of revenue, above $700M in 2018. This makes it a challenge for them to do the obvious thing and cut their enormous dividend. Because they are a REIT, they must pay out 90% of taxable income as dividends.

Even so, most observers, even the bears, don't see the balance sheet as severely stressed, at least yet. WPG has a large number of unencumbered properties that they can seek to tap into, in order to raise the redevelopment capital they need.

Figure 2. WPG has substantial numbers of unencumbered properties. Source: REITweek presentation.

This combination of factors leads WPG to seek to raise capital in unusual ways. The key example of the moment is their recent transaction involving a ground lease.

The ground lease and term loan

Per Investopedia, "a ground lease is an agreement in which a tenant is permitted to develop a piece of property during the lease period, after which the land and all improvements are turned over to the property owner." Typical durations are 50 to 99 years.

The transaction detailed by WPG in their press release of Oct. 15, 2019 included several elements. It makes sense to me to consider them as a sequence. Specifically

WPG sold the land under four of their malls to Perennial Fee Investors, of Chicago, for $97.4M.

WPG signed a ground lease, leasing the land under their malls for 99 years with an initial annualized rate of 7.4%.

The ground lease includes a clause allowing the repurchase of the land in year 30 at a fixed price.

WPG provided Perennial with a $55M loan, paying simple interest of 4% per annum and due in 5 years, with no prepayment penalty.

If Perennial defaults on the loan, WPG retains the $42.4M they received at closing plus any interest paid in the interim.

As soon as the further information presented in the Oct. 24 earnings call became available, criticism abounded in the chat room at High Yield Landlord. And the next day Julian Lin, one of the more vociferous bears on WPG, published an article giving his negative take on the deal. Michael Boyd also discussed the bear case in a PRO+ article for Seeking Alpha.

The critics of this deal seem to view it like this. First they look at the net result of the deal: For up to 5 years, WPG has agreed to pay $7.2M per year (7.4% of $97.4M). They will receive $2.2M, so that their net cost is $5.0M. This is 11.8% of the $42.4M they received. (This ignores escalators on the ground lease, which slightly change the precise numbers.)

The critics view this as an 11.8%, five-year lease with the rate dropping to 7.4% plus escalators after that. Michael Boyd pointed out in our chat room that one really should add a couple percentage points to that, to account for the implied cost of the eventual surrender.

The critics uniformly view this as a horrible deal and a sign of desperation. To my mind, though, they have not focused sufficiently on the 30-year-buyback aspect or on the default provision for the term loan.

Making sense of the events and the earnings call

I was looking forward to the Q3 earnings call as a way to get some insight into what those at WPG were thinking. Since then, I've been seeking to make sense of what we heard.

WPG seemed quite proud of this deal. Yet in the way many have reacted to it, as shown above, it seems desperate if not stupid.

I show you below one way to make sense of this deal. Profanity is deleted. I'm going to portray a series of conversations involving three people, and then offer commentary. The people represent public figures Lou Conforti, CEO, Melissa Indest, EVP & CAO, and Mark Yale, EVP & CFO.

Figure 3. Lou Conforti, telling it like he sees it. Source: NAREIT

I am making these conversations up completely out of my head. I have no idea who may have been involved or what was said in any actual conversation. This is just a good way for me to try to put myself in their shoes. So I'm calling the people Lon, Melinda, and Mack.

First act: early in 2019

A group of WPG executives is sitting around listening to Lon's music, and seeking ways to come up with more capital, either for redevelopment or to pay down debt.

Lon: Will you look at that! Simon Property Group is about to float a billion dollars in unsecured, 30-year debt. Great rates too.

Mack: We'll never get those rates, but it sure would be nice to be able to push some of our debt out to 30 years. If we could only do a 30-year mortgage, like the one I just put on my new house.

Melinda: Even better if it were non-recourse!

Mack: You know, I was just contacted by a group from Illinois, Windy City Investors. They have been raising funds and are actively raising more funds. They are interested in somehow investing in our properties.

Lon: Maybe they'd be up for a 30-year mortgage...

Mack: I'll talk with them.

One Week Later...

Lon: Did you reach Windy?

Mack: I did, but they want more of a stake somehow than just being a mortgage lender. They mentioned a ground lease.

Melinda: How about doing a ground lease with us holding a 30 year buyback option?

Lon: What do you mean?

Melinda: We sell them the land under a few properties and sign a very long ground lease, perhaps 99 years. That way, they keep the buildings at the end of the lease or if we walk away. We pay them rent in the meantime, and are responsible for all maintenance capex and any redevelopment costs.

Mack: Right, that is the standard ground lease story, but what's this about the buyback option?

Melinda: We include a provision that allows us, at our option, to buy back the land at cost after 30 years. The transaction becomes, for us, like an interest-only, non-recourse mortgage. In 30 years, we can buy back the land, we can walk away, or we can continue to go forward with the lease.

Lon: So you are talking about 30-year money!

Melinda: Yes, I am. Just like you wanted last week. What's more, the payments on the ground lease will reduce our taxable income. This in turn will reduce the minimum dividend we have to legally pay to retain REIT status. We might prove able to retain a bit more capital for redevelopment.

Lon: That would be useful. Mack, do you think Windy might go for it?

Mack: Well, they might but it will cost. Our 2024 Senior Notes are now costing us 6.5%. Hard to see it coming in at that rate or lower. Whatever your short-term rates are, longer-term money will cost you more.

Lon: OK. Put your team to work and see what might happen.

Two Weeks Later...

Lon: Any progress with Windy?

Mack: Our folks and their folks are making progress. The basic scope is that we sell them the land under four properties for about $100M. We then sign ground leases. The sticking point is the rate. They want 8%. We are trying to talk them down.

One Week Later...

Mack: Hey, Lon. We've talked Windy down to an initial rate of 7.4%, with 1.5% escalators. Good enough?

Lon: Make it happen.

Intermission:

A press release on July 24, 2019 announced the deal. Notable is this sentence: "The agreement includes an option for the Company to repurchase the fee interest in the land at a fixed price in year 30 of the master ground lease."

It seems clear to me, from the history and this press release, that the primary intent of WPG was to put in place the ground lease deal, very importantly including the buyback option.

This was discussed further, by Mark Yale, in the July 25 conference call.

The pricing on the ground lease will be at around … 7.4% … It will escalate the modest 1.5% per year. The coverage is probably four times just in terms of the NOI that's in place. … We continue to own the improvements. Those would be financeable in the future if we choose to do that. And we thought it was just a very creative way for us to raise capital, probably on assets that would have been more challenging to raise it in a traditional manner. So from our perspective, we really evaluated as 30-year debt, that's when the redemption rates in place. And if you look at the implied cost of capital, it's going to be in the mid-8%s. And we think for where we are right now, the importance of that capital today to extend out the debt maturity of the profile. We think that's attractively priced capital for us.

The first 30 years of this deal seems to me to be accurately described as a non-recourse, 30-year, interest-only mortgage with a cost of capital near 8.5%. It has a bit of extra value compared to this, because at the end of 30 years it provides the option to continue operating the properties without paying off the mortgage.

Depending upon future profitability, one might walk away at some point before 99 years, or sell the buildings to one of the many private mall operators and book the consequences.

As Lou said in the Q3 conference call: "There ain't a lot of 30-year money out there."

The deal also has value as indicated, by reducing taxable income a bit.

I don't know that this represents the best possible way for WPG to raise about $100M. It may not. But I have trouble dismissing it as completely unreasonable.

Unfortunately for WPG, but providing more entertainment for us, the situation soon got more complicated. We return to an imaginary set of conversations reflecting what came next.

Second act: sometime in August

Mack comes in and joins Lon and Melinda.

Melinda: Any news on Windy?

Mack: Yes, but it's not so good. They haven't got the money.

Lon: What the bleep?

Mack: They are reaching out to their investors and seeking more. They are sure they can come up with the full amount. But it might take a couple years.

Lon: Good grief! We could really use that 30 year, non-recourse mortgage masquerading as a ground lease deal.

Melinda to Mack: Has your team come up with any options?

Mack: Well, the obvious one is to do some seller financing of the deal.

Lon: How would that work?

Mack: They would pay us about $100M for the land, with about half of it financed by a note that we would hold. They would pay us simple interest of 4% with a balloon payment due at 5 years.

Melinda: And if they can't come up with all the funds?

Mack: If they default, the land returns to us and we keep the money received to date, just as in a foreclosure on a house.

Lon: So they would be paying us for the right to finish paying off their purchase of our land within 5 years. To us that's like a 5-year covered call option, with them paying 4% a year to us for the right to buy.

Mack: Yes, but if they don't buy they book real losses.

Melinda: Where does the money come from?

Mack: We use funds that we would otherwise use to pay down our revolver. It's at 3.82% so we net a bit of cash.

Lon: See if you can close this deal. It is really really smart. Our investors are gonna love it. A 30-year, non-recourse mortgage coupled with some seller financing of the lender at reasonable terms. How clever!

End of Conversations

Commentary

Little did Lon, or Lou, know! The discussion of the term loan by "Mack" just above follows quite closely what Mark Yale had to say about it in the Q3 earnings call.

To my eyes, this reminds me of the discussion I had with myself about paying off my very-low-rate mortgage at retirement. I decided to invest the funds in MLPs instead. Even if the MLP sector does not recover and dividends are cut significantly, the combination of the mortgage and the investments will still net positive gains long-term.

WPG may not still have the slight (0.18%) advantage they described, since the subsequent ratings cut by S&P to BB- may have lifted the rate on their revolver above 4%.

Ultimately, though, the revolver vs the term loan is close to a wash. And there is real value in the retention of funds in the event of default by Perennial.

As an example, if one views the probability that Perennial will default as 25%, then this feature has a value around $10M. That's enough to make up, over 5 years, the difference between the 4% on the term loan and the 7.4% on the ground lease.

In my view, the entire mall sector is undervalued. Here is a simple way to come up with a valuation: SPG should be priced at 3/2 to 2 times what they are now. In terms of price to funds from operations (FFO), WPG is valued at less than 1/3 of SPG. This is too big a difference. If one says that SPG should be 3/2 of its present price and WPG should be 2/3 of SPG, then WPG should go from about $5 to $15. The timescale is quite uncertain, as always when Mr. Market goes to extremes. Perhaps 5 years, give or take.

This tripling of the share price may not happen, but if you doubt the possibility go re-read Benjamin Graham. Historically, it would not be the least bit unusual, nor would a much larger increase as part of an overreaction to good times.

Conclusions

It is pretty clear from the history of the announcements and earnings call that the entire deal came through, chronologically, more or less as I portrayed it above.

It seems to me that this company went so far outside the box that nobody grasps what they did.

Here is how I am inclined to look at the whole deal. In the worst case, WPG comes away with their properties intact and $42M less about $5M per year in costs for up to five years.

In the best case, WPG is strongly profitable in 30 years and finds it easy to recover the properties. In the meantime, they will have moved $100M of debt out into the distant future.

If Perennial pays off the term loan but the properties fade into inherent unprofitability, as Brad Thomas seems to expect, WPG can walk away.

In my view the critics are insufficiently considering three elements that add value to this deal. These are that the deal can be viewed as a non-recourse, 30-year mortgage, that the lease payments help reduce required dividends, and that the term loan has value because of its default provision.

It would not surprise me to see more of this kind of financing from them.

I personally am optimistic about WPG but am not a raging bull. I am long the entire mall REIT sector. It is so unreasonably beaten down that, on balance, I expect to do well.

I look forward to the expected counter-arguments and criticisms from the WPG bears and to anything the WPG bulls may have to say.

That said, few people are convinced of anything new by any given discussion or article. I am sure that this one will not change the position of any entrenched bear or bull on WPG. If this article improved your understanding or changed your mind, please say so in the comments!

With Better Information, You Get Better Results At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1,000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

We are the #1 ranked service for Real Asset Investors with more than 1,000 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of >1,000 "landlords" before we hike the price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG,TCO,MAC,PEI,SKT,WPG,CBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.