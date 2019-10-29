Avoid Public Storage's New Preferred

Income investors would be better off buying the common stock in order to get a good yield plus the upside.

The self storage business has been booming. Although most areas of CRE are doing well, this specific asset class has carved out a niche for itself. They are easier to manage, cheaper to build, and occupancy still remains high even with constant supply coming into the market.

A report by LeClair Group stated that supply outpaced demand in 2018. In 2019, it is likely to stabilize and construction of new self storage facilities will decline. However, even with that being said, the industry continues to foresee occupancies above 90%. With Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) being a leader in the market, their stock has obviously followed suit.

Public Storage has been treated favorably by the investment community as a safe dividend stock with an underlying service that will continue to grow with the economy. Due to this, PSA is able to command low interest rates on its debt and preferred offerings.

PSA recently issued the Series I preferred, which currently has a yield on cost of 4.65%. This may seem attractive to some in the current environment as the underlying company is fundamentally strong, but the issue is the risk-adjusted return is low.

Public Storage currently has a common stock dividend of 3.4%. Therefore, investors in the preferred are getting a 125 bps extra return without the ability to participate in the equity or upside. Keep in mind that Public Storage has raised its dividend from a $1.4 per quarter in 2014 to $2 currently. Although the dividend has been flat for the past two years, given the previous history, the chances of another raise are likely.

The concern about buying the preferred is that investors can certainly earn an okay yield of 4.65% based on the current price, but why even bother knowing that there is no potential upside. Typically, preferreds are expected to pay yields significantly higher than the common stock as income investors are compensated solely for dividends rather than dividends and price appreciation.

Now, I am not advocating purchasing the common stock. The main point I want to get across is that income investors should either wait for the series I to drop to a reasonable level, which would allow them earn a more realistic risk-adjusted return. The additional issue to keep in mind is that the preferred is trading above par value so if you purchase it now, there is a chance that the company could call it at $25 in 2024, which would actually cause you to lose some money on the stock value.

If investors want to purchase the preferred, they'd be better off purchasing the common stock as there is a chance that with future dividend raises, the yield on cost could actually equal or be greater than the preferred yield. However, I recommend you do your own due diligence on purchasing the common as you have a higher chance of downside risk, but if you are a true long-term dividend investor, then I don't see it being an issue.

I recommend you do your research on the common stock, but you can read through articles such as those written by Brad Thomas, one of the REIT experts at Seeking Alpha. He wrote a great article back in June about Public Storage here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.