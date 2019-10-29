Phillips 66 Beats On Earnings Yet Again In Q3 On Strong Margins And Volumes

The share price of energy manufacturing and logistics company Phillips 66 (PSX) jumped last Friday after the company released Q3 earnings that solidly beat the consensus non-GAAP EPS estimate. While the company's Q3 revenue declined by 9% YoY and missed the consensus by $650 million, that result was largely due to the presence of lower fuel prices in the most recent quarter. This development in turn contributed to strong margin growth at many of the company's sectors, causing the company's non-GAAP EPS of $3.11, which was its highest for that quarter in at least five years, to top the consensus by $0.49 while slightly improving on its Q3 2018 result.

Last week's share price movement caps an impressive share price rally for Phillips 66 that commenced when it became evident in June that the summer's fuel prices would be lower than the market had originally anticipated. The company's share price performance YTD has handily bested both the S&P 500 index and the broad refining sector (see figure), the latter as represented by the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK), of which Phillips 66 is an important constituent part. The refiner has gone from strength to strength of late, easily beating the consensus EPS estimate in Q2 as well on another example of YoY earnings growth.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, Phillip 66's 2019 earnings have not been as strong as they were in 2018 for both the Q3 and YTD periods. The Q3 adj. earnings result of $1,402 million was down from $1,456 million YoY. Likewise, the YTD 2019 earnings result (ending September) of $2,968 million was down by 10% compared to the same period of 2018. The company's refining segment has demonstrated substantial weakness in 2019, reporting YTD adj. earnings this year that were 37% lower YoY due to low Q1 2019 margins on high gasoline inventories. While gasoline crack spreads continued to be low in the most recent quarter, that headwind appears to be abating given that the refining segment's adj. earnings fell by only 13% YoY in Q3.

The refining segment's poor performance was mostly offset by Phillip 66's other segments, however. The Midstream, Chemicals, Marketing and Specialties, and even Corporate segments all reported higher adj. earnings in Q3 on a YoY basis due to increased demand (the Midstream and Chemicals segments) and margins (the Marketing and Specialties segment); the Corporate segment also recorded lower environmental expenses. The company's consolidated pre-tax adj. earnings in Q3 came in only 6.6% lower on a YoY basis due to the performance of its non-refining segments.

Phillip 66's GAAP earnings were much lower due to the presence of $900 million of impairments in the Midstream segment resulting from the company's equity investment in midstream logistics MLP DCP Midstream (DCP). That company's unit price declined by almost 50% from its Q3 2018 peak to its Q3 2019 trough (see figure), prompting the impairment. That impairment was largely reflected on Phillip 66's balance sheet based on a new fair value calculation and its cash flow impacts were limited as a result. The company ultimately achieved $1.7 billion in operating cash flow and $1.3 billion in free cash flow in the latest quarter.

Data by YCharts

Investors will find the cash flow results in particular to be attractive due to management's approach to the return of cash to the company's shareholders. While Phillip 66's quarterly buybacks have declined from their 2018 peak, the company has spent roughly $400 million per quarter on share repurchases in 2019 to date (see figure). In addition, it has paid quarterly dividends totaling a similar amount, bringing its total Q3 cash outlays to shareholders to more than 50% of its quarterly operating cash flow. Total outlays are likely to decline relative to operating cash flow in future quarters, with management stating during the Q3 earnings call that it intends to reinvest 60% of its operating cash flow over the long-term, but the company's current dividend yield of 3% compares favorably with the rest of the refining sector despite its recent share price appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Phillip 66's Q3 earnings, as well as its YTD results, have demonstrated the margin of safety that is provided by its diversified segment operations. The company is not resting on its laurels, however, and is continuing to invest heavily in complementary projects (albeit at a reduced level compared to the 2015-2017 period). Management announced during the latest earnings call that it is moving forward with pipelines that will connect the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Permian shale fields with its existing refining infrastructure, enabling it to further benefit from favorable inland and WTI price differentials (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Not mentioned during the earnings call but also intriguing in terms of long-term earnings potential are the company's renewable diesel projects. Phillips 66 announced in 2018 that it had formed multiple partnerships with companies such as Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and Ryze Renewables to develop renewable diesel production facilities in the PADD 4 and PADD 5 regions. These facilities, which are scheduled to become operational over the next 1-2 years, will convert lipid feedstocks (e.g., animal tallow, used cooking oil, vegetable oils) to distillates via hydroprocessing. While the facilities' capacities are small (~150 million gallons per year) compared to Phillip 66's petroleum refineries, they will be positioned to sell directly into the Low Carbon Fuel Standard that operates in California and Oregon. The resulting renewable diesel fuel currently qualifies for credits in the former state that are worth between $1 and $2/gallon, depending on the feedstock from which they are derived.

Phillip 66's forward valuation jumped above 10x EV/EBITDA due to last week's rally. I fully expect the company's forward FY 2019 earnings estimate to move higher in the wake of last week's earnings announcement as analysts account for the presence of higher-than-expected margins and sales volumes in Q3, however. Even ignoring future revisions, it should be noted that the company's forward FY 2019 EV/EBITDA ratio continues to be slightly below its 3-year median value despite the recent share price rally (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Phillips 66 is continuing to establish itself as one of the refining sector's top performers, with the latest example being its Q3 earnings report. The company's earnings benefit from the combination of a diversified operations profile and access to cost-advantaged domestic inland crudes. Moreover, its management continues to return much of its sizable operating cash flow to investors at a time when capital investment opportunities are less abundant than in the past. There is little reason for investors to fear that the quarterly adj. EPS beat streak that Phillips 66 has maintained since Q1 2017 is in danger of ending anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.