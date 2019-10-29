With FDA Approval In Hand, Novartis Is Primed For Competitive Wet AMD Market

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) received FDA approval for a drug known as Beovu to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD). This FDA approval is good news for the company, but it sets up the ability to enter a market that won't be easy to capture. Specifically, because of a competing drug known as Eylea from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). It is a large market, and how it plays out remains to be seen. However, based on efficacy and administration of the treatment, I believe Beovu can compete well.

FDA Approval Sets Up Large Market Opportunity

The FDA approval for Beovu for the treatment of Wet AMD was given on the basis of two successful late-stage studies. These two late-stage studies were known as HAWK and HARRIER. The studies were not only successful in that the endpoints were met, but Beovu did well in comparison to Eylea. Meaning that Beovu is the first FDA approved anti-VEGF drug to offer both greater fluid resolution versus Eylea and the ability to maintain eligible Wet AMD patients on a 3-month dosing interval immediately after a 3-month loading phase without losing efficacy. Beovu is also known as RTH-528 and was used in both of these late-stage studies. The measures in the study were highly favorable for Beovu, and they were:

Beovu was non-inferior versus Eylea in mean change of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at week 48

In both studies, it was shown that about 30% of patients had gained at the least 15 letters in year 1

Both studies also showed that Beovu was able to achieve a greater reduction of central subfield thickness (CST) as early as in week 16 and then again at year 1

Fewer patients had intra-retinal (IRF) and/or sub-retinal fluid (SRF)

The measures highlighted above show why the FDA chose to approve Beovu to treat patients with Wet AMD. The data above is great, but there are several other reasons why Novartis should be excited about the data. The first and foremost item to mention is that Beovu offers a way for patients to be treated once every 3 months (quarterly). The other item to note is the improvement when it comes to quality of life. It was shown during the study that, once patients were treated with Beovu, patients had achieved both:

Drier retinas

reduction of fluid

This form of treatment will provide patients with a new way of being treated. These advantages will likely help Novartis penetrate the Wet AMD market with little resistance.

Competitors

To penetrate the Wet AMD market, Novartis with Beovu will have to go against a few competitors. The first competitor that comes to mind is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with Eylea as I first mentioned at the beginning above. The other competitor is Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) with its drug Lucentis. Where I believe Novartis may have the advantage with its treatment is dosing schedule. For instance, Beovu could be given to patients on a once every 3 months dosing schedule after the loading phase dose. It's important to highlight though that some patients can't necessarily maintain that 3-month schedule and instead may need to be dosed once every 2 months in a worst case scenario. In the late-stage HAWK and HARRIER studies, patients at the 3-month dosing schedule at the 1-year mark, were 56% and 51%, respectively. Despite not everyone being able to stay on the 3-month dosing schedule, getting at least half of these patients on such a dosing schedule moves the needle for Novartis in my opinion. That's because, under treatment with Eylea, the recommended dose is 2 mg administered by intravitreal injection once every 4 weeks (every 28 days) for the first 3 months only. Then, some patients can be maintained with one 2 mg intravitreal injection once every 2 months (8 weeks). On the flip side, some patients given Eylea may need once a month injections (once every 4 weeks). The recommended dose for Eylea is once every 2 months. However, for those who respond well after 1 year, they can be transitioned over to once every 3 months dosing. The point here is that Novartis starts off right away with a once every 3 months dosing schedule after initial load dose, which I believe is a strong advantage. Roche with Lucentis is slightly different with its prescribing information as well. The recommended dose is for patients to be given 0.5 mg intravitreal injection once a month (once every 28 days). However, it can be given as once every 3 months, but only after 3 monthly doses and then monitoring of the patient. I think the main item would be that Beovu was put up against Eylea in a few studies. It was shown that patients treated with Novartis' drug were better at secondary endpoints like retinal fluid and central subfield thickness.

Conclusion

Novartis receiving FDA approval for Beovu to treat patients with Wet AMD is good news. Especially now that patients will have another treatment option. I feel as though it doesn't just boil down to another available treatment option. Another important item to highlight is that there are many patients that may start on other types of treatments but don't continue to benefit with them later on. In even worse case scenarios, patients may not respond well to initial treatment with certain Wet AMD drugs. This is where Beovu might be able to fill a void for these patients. The risk is that there are two strong competitors that Novartis will have to deal with. These are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with Eylea and Roche with Lucentis. I think that Novartis' treatment should do well, because it has the advantage when it comes to dosing patients once every 3 months treatment from the get-go after initial loading dose. Then, Beovu has comparable safety to Eylea as well. Another risk would be generic competitors which are set to take place as well. However, analysts believe that Beovu could generate more than $1 billion by 2026. I believe that Novartis should do very well as soon as its Wet AMD treatment hits the market.

