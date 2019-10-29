AT&T's Giant Leap Forward

The path forward appears clear for AT&T (T). In the company's third quarter earnings release for its 2019 fiscal year, management laid out the plan for the telecommunications and entertainment conglomerate for the next few years. Their strategy is to invoke a mix of low dividend growth, significant reinvestment into the firm in the form of buying back stock, high capex, an emphasis on HBO Max, and maintaining a steady path toward debt reduction. If all goes according to plan, it's undeniable that the business should thrive, and in that period, there's a high chance investors in the company will benefit as well.

A major announcement

Often times, earnings releases are humdrum events where management just gives a basic update regarding a firm's financial condition. AT&T did do this, but they didn't stop there. Given an internal push from the firm, combined with an external one from activist investor Elliott Management, the conglomerate also revealed what their thoughts are for the next few years and where they should end up as a result. The most striking development, perhaps, was management's claim that it believes it can reach earnings per share of between $4.50 and $4.80 in 2022. This represents a significant improvement over the $3.60 to $3.70 per share the company is projecting for its 2020 fiscal year. It is worth mentioning that all earnings per share estimates include management's investment into HBO Max. Between now and the end of 2020, it looks like the firm will spend between $2.5 billion and $3 billion on the platform.

Source: AT&T

Some of this improvement is undoubtedly due to cost-cutting initiatives. After all, in the first three quarters of this year alone, the company generated annual run-rate synergies following its acquisition of Time Warner of $700 million. The firm should also benefit from lower interest expense as management focuses more on debt reduction, plus it should see some cost savings associated with the sale of non-core assets, the likes of which the firm intends to monetize next year in exchange for between $5 billion and $10 billion. That's in addition to about $14 billion in sales the company is expected to close this year.

Due to these changes, management believes that by 2022 AT&T's free cash flow will grow to between $30 billion and $32 billion per year, with a mid-point of $31 billion. This is based on a fairly consistent $20 billion in capex spending per year. Management already stated that until the company's balance sheet is right-sized to include a net leverage ratio of between 2 and 2.25 (which should be accomplished by no later than the forecast period), it will not engage in any large acquisitions.

Over the next three years, management is forecasting revenue growth of between 1% and 2% CAGR. Though this is disappointing, especially when you consider some of the high-growth contributors to the company like Connected Devices, it's important to understand that AT&T, like its rivals, is battling declines in its legacy businesses as well as at parts of the firm like DirecTV Now. With this growth so sluggish, management admits that the dividend growth at the company will be modest at best, but they did not give an idea as to what investors should expect here beyond saying that their free cash flow payout ratio should be below 50% moving forward.

Although the dividend payout won't be all that impressive, what will be is the amount of capital management allocates toward share buybacks. The goal for the firm is to see between 50% and 70% of their post-dividend free cash flows going toward buying back stock, with the ultimate aim of retiring around 70% of the shares the company had to issue for the Time Warner deal to get completed. Running the math, this seems to translate to between $7.5 billion and $10.5 billion of share buybacks per annum if we assume that the average free cash flow per year for the firm between now and 2022 is $30 billion. Management's estimate is that, on average, more than 3% of the company's shares will be bought back every year, resulting in an effective yield growth of 8.5% per annum. The rest of the free cash flow, meanwhile, will be allocated toward continued debt reduction, as will the proceeds from the firm's asset sales.

A great quarter

Although AT&T could have fared better in its latest quarter, there were certain positive results investors should keep in mind. Yes, it is true that revenue came in at only $44.6 billion, down from the $45.7 billion seen in the same quarter last year. However, operating income managed to rise from $7.3 billion to $7.9 billion, but at the very bottom of its income statement, the firm saw its net profit dip from $4.7 billion last year to $3.7 billion this year. Even with this, though, results were really quite positive. Free cash flow totaled $6.2 billion, giving the firm a TTM (trailing twelve-month) free cash flow of $28.8 billion. The firm's net leverage ratio today stands at 2.66, which is well on its way to the 2 to 2.25 management is targeting.

Debt, as I predicted, decreased as well. However, I would have figured that it would have dropped more. Quarter-over-quarter, debt declined by $5.39 billion from $170.56 billion to $165.18 billion. In my prior article about the company, I stated that we should probably anticipate debt reduction of between $6 billion and $7 billion. It appears I was off a bit. The single greatest sign of growth for the company comes back, once again, to its Connected Devices business. As of the end of the quarter, AT&T Connected Devices had 62.288 million connections. This is 3.90 million connections higher than we saw a quarter earlier and is 29.3% (or 14.111 million connections) higher than the 48.177 million seen in the third quarter of the firm's 2019 fiscal year. Such strong growth in a market that offers such strong prospects should be applauded.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that AT&T has set itself on the right path to create value for shareholders moving forward. While I believe management would be wise in divesting its DirecTV operations, something management has been resistant to, I think the rest of its steps forward from here are logical. Only time will tell if what management forecasts will turn out to be accurate, but given the firm's robust free cash flow, it has plenty of fuel that it can put toward whatever it wants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.