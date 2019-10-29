Vipshop: Going Out Of Style

We initiate on Vipshop (VIPS) with a bearish view and a $10/share target, valuing it at 11.5x 2020E earnings and implying a 14% downside from the current level.

Our thesis on VIPS is that we believe the discount ecommerce model is losing its appeal amongst the Chinese consumers as evident by VIPS's eroding GMV and revenue growth over the past three years. In a competitive market where Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD (JD) dominate the high-end while Pinduoduo (PDD) is winning the low-end, it is difficult for us to see how VIPS can have a sustainable niche.

Although the sell-side consensus remains bullish on the stock simply on valuation and margin improvement, we believe that margin upside via cost-cutting is low quality and does not address the fundamental issue with the stock and that is mild demand.

VIP will report its 3Q19 earnings in mid to late November. Consensus expects RMB18bn in revenue and RMB1.12 in EPS vs. management guidance of RMB17.8bn – 18.7bn.

Heading into the quarter, consensus expectation remains largely positive on active user growth, and the ongoing margin expansion as VIPS focuses on the high-margin apparels segment that saw 19% GMV growth in Q2.

Focus on the quarter will be 1) rising apparel mix to ~70% of the total GMV (vs. 50% over the past year), which will likely to boost the overall gross margin profile, 2) revenue contribution from the Shan Shan outlet acquisition. Worth reminding investors that Shan Shan is an outlet chain located in Ningbo, Taiyuan, Harbin, Zhengzhou and Nanchang which could help VIPS to broaden its selections in both online and offline space. We could see 1% incremental revenue contribution from Shan Shan this quarter, 3) ongoing savings in logistics as 30% of the single-order deliveries have been shifted to third-parties, which will likely to result in RMB200-300m in fulfillment savings.

However, unlike the sell-side consensus, we are more focused on the long-term growth outlook, pricing power, and long-term margin expansion. Unfortunately, our conclusion is that we think much of the positive headlines have been factored in the stock price and that there remain many uncertainties involving VIPS when it comes to long-term growth and scalability. Notably, GMV per active buyer continues to trend lower which makes us wonder whether the user growth can offset the broader GMV stagnation.

In addition, we consider the management's decision to expand in the offline channels (100+ store openings in Q3) as a short-term fix on driving users but certainly unsustainable given its target demographic and the hyper-competitive nature in the discount ecommerce space. In short, we believe VIPS is a fad that has questionable value in the long-run, and its share price will volatile as it is a hedge fund favorite to trade. Investors are better off with higher quality names such as Alibaba (see: Alibaba: New Growth Drivers In A New Era).

We value VIPS at 11.5x our 2020E EPS, which drives a price target of $10/share, or a 14% implied downside from the current level.

With an expected 4% revenue growth for 2020E and decelerating to 3% by 2023E, we believe VIPS's best days are over and this business model no longer has its place in China’s competitive eCommerce space. Although the current valuation of 13x forward earnings and 10x EV/EBITDA appears to be reasonable and many sell-side analysts would argue that it is a “value play”, we beg the difference as we believe this secular decline story with endgame being a privatization or a take-over by another subscale eCommerce player that is buying into VIPS’s fixed assets and business relations rather than future growth.

At the current growth rate, VIPS is similar to that of eBay (EBAY) except we believe it should be trading at a lower multiple than EBAY given that VIPS lacks the global presence that eBay has. EBAY currently trades at 9x EBITDA and 13x earnings on 2020E consensus estimates. We believe a two-turn multiple discounts is warranted for VIPS against EBAY, hence our 11.5x earnings and 9x EBITDA (in-line with that of EBAY).

Worth pointing out that our base-case scenario is a 14% downside from the current level but we could see further downside risk as the current valuation is already 1 standard deviation above its one-year average of 11x earnings. In other words, consensus expectation on stable margin and GMV growth has already been factored in the stock price. Any misstep in execution and/or uncertainties in guidance can send the share lower.

Finally, Chinese media recently reported that VIPS could sell its express delivery business, PinJun Express, to SF Holding, a leading logistics company in China. Although nothing is confirmed by either party, we believe this news has merit as VIPS has been shifting its last-mile logistics to third-parties while keeping its warehousing operations in-house. Recall that outsourcing the single-order items in 2Q was just the beginning, and we expect more to be done as this will generate material savings on logistics expenses. However, we want to remind investors that cost optimization driving earnings growth is not high quality and we want to see stable revenue and GMV growth to drive such metric.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.