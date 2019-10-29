Arvinas: Initial Clinical Data Provides Validation For PROTAC Platform

Shares of Arvinas (ARVN) have risen by 29% since my introductory article in April explored their early-stage research and value proposition within the very intriguing targeted protein degradation space, an approach which could have several advantages over current therapies.

I'm choosing to revisit after preliminary data from phase 1 clinical trials for lead assets ARV-110 (metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer) and ARV-471 (ER+/HER2- locally advanced/metastatic breast cancer) caused the stock to rebound. Specifically, I'd like to determine if the degree of derisking has increased and if there's still a near-term opportunity that investors can take advantage of.

Chart

Figure 1: ARVN daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see shares bouncing around in the mid teen to mid 20s range for much of the year. The stock price slid in October along with the rest of the sector, but quickly bounced and gapped up after updated clinical results for lead programs were released. Shares are currently consolidating just under the 50 day moving average.

Overview

In my initial article, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

I stated that while much of the oncology field's current focus is on small molecule inhibitors, the company's PROTAC (Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera) protein degraders are able to degrade disease-causing proteins through the cell's Ubiquitin/Proteasome System. They work by recruiting an E3 ligase to tag the target protein for ubiquitination and degradation through the proteasome, and from there, the drug is released to continue its degradation mission. Essentially, the thought here was that instead of simply blocking proteins, removing them could have several advantages over small molecule inhibitors (less systemic exposure needed, potential decrease in side effects and eventual drug resistance, etc.). I also found it quite interesting that no inhibitors have been identified for many targets of drug development (yet).

Figure 2: Advantages of gene-based medicines combined with benefits of small molecule therapies (Source: corporate presentation)

A look at their intriguing pipeline revealed quite a few early-stage assets that are wholly-owned, mainly targeting oncology indications, but neurology is also an important facet of their clinical strategy.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Lead product candidate ARV-110 is in development for the treatment of men with metastatic CRPC who have progressed on abiraterone and/or enzalutamide. I highlighted the considerable market opportunity here in the form of 35,000 to 45,000 new cases of mCRPC diagnosed each year in the US, with 15% to 25% of patients failing to respond to either of the above approved treatments (intrinsic resistance), which work by decreasing androgen levels or blocking androgen binding to AR. On top of that, we noted that acquired resistance mechanisms to either treatment are found in a high percentage of patients (AR gene amplification in 40% to 60% of them, AR gene enhancer amplification in over 70%, AR point mutations in around 15%, etc.). Preclinical data appeared promising, showing that ARV-110 selectively degrades AR in VCaP cells, while in vivo xenograft mouse models of acquired resistance have shown strong inhibition of tumor growth along with significantly decreased plasma PSA levels following treatment. The big question for us was whether strong preclinical data translates into efficacy in humans (higher risk getting in early, higher reward).

Another product candidate of interest was ARV-471, an estrogen receptor-targeting PROTAC degrader in development for the treatment of women with ER+ locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. While this approach had been validated by fulvestrant, we considered that after 6 months of treatment, up to 50% of ER baseline levels remain (need is there for a better option). As with the other program, preclinical data was deemed promising with an oral daily dose of ARV-471, resulting in 99% inhibition of tumor growth at 10 mpk and 106% at 30 mpk in an ESR1 mutant PDX model. Additionally, tumor growth inhibition was superior to that of fulvestrant, and in vivo combination with palbociclib showed impressive reductions in tumors as well.

Big pharma validation was also an important aspect of the story, as the company has discovery-stage partnerships with both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Genentech, for which it could receive up to $1.4 billion in milestones plus tiered royalties. Stacked leadership team also gave our thesis a boost, as I reminded readers that President and CEO John G. Houston, Ph.D., served prior as SVP of Specialty Discovery at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Several other members hail from the top ranks of BMY, Alexion, Astellas, and other well known pharma names. Presence of key institutional investors of note provided us another green flag, as RA Capital Management reported a 9.7% stake, Nextech owned 5.2%, 5AM Ventures owned 15%, New Leaf Ventures owned 5.9%, and OrbiMed Capital owned 5.96%. A track record of insider buying inspired confidence as well, and I noted that Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor Craig Crews owns 6.76% stake.

Let's take a look at recent clinical results and how they've affected our thesis.

The Data and Future Catalysts of Note

On October 23rd the company provided a "platform data update" which was exciting as it gave Wall Street a first look at clinical data from Arvinas' PROTAC platform. Trials for both ARV-110 and ARV-471 utilized an open-label, dose-escalation design to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK).

The ARV-110 trial includes 28 to 36 patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed on at least two prior systemic therapies. The ARV-471 clinical trial includes 24 to 36 patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) / human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have received prior hormonal therapy and chemotherapy. For the former, data comes from the first three dose-escalation cohorts (35 mg, 3 patients; 70 mg, 4 patients; and 140 mg, 3 patients), while for the latter data includes just three patients enrolled in the first dose cohort (30 mg). Both drug candidates were well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities observed and no grade 2+ adverse events.

Figure 4: Proportional pharmacokinetics observed and drug exposure reaching levels where efficacy was observed preclinically (Source: Protein Degradation Summit Slides)

Drug exposure reached levels associated with tumor growth inhibition in preclinical studies (lower ends of ranges, so expectations are still on the lower side at this point). For ARV-110, increases in exposure and average maximum concentration were dose-proportional across all three doses evaluated thus far. On an encouraging note, dose is being increased by 100% for next cohorts of each phase 1 trial given the solid tolerability/safety profile observed so far.

At these higher doses, Wall Street will want to see signs of actual efficacy and clinical activity in the next data update (via PSA levels and RECIST responses for ARV-110, RECIST responses for ARV-471 and other exploratory biomarkers). Our primary catalyst to look forward to is additional phase 1 data for ARV-110 in 1H 2020, to be followed by phase 1 data for ARV-471 in 2H 2020.

As for nuggets from the associated conference call, management notes that there are a number of different opportunities that can be pursued with ARV-110 depending on where the data leads (including going after resistant patients in earlier settings and combining with other approved treatments like abiraterone). When asked if there was enough proof of concept data to merit accelerating development of PROTACs for other undruggable or hard-to-drug targets, management states that they already have certain targets in mind including outside of the area of oncology (neurodegeneration targets for example). As for adverse events and safety profile for ARV-110, management provided details on Grade 1 events (observed in less than half of patients) and no consistent patterns were observed. As for why management did not speed up timelines for initial efficacy data, not much clarity was provided other than that they feel comfortable sticking to current timelines. I appreciated the cautious yet confident tone used by management- they acknowledge that the next objective is to build confidence in whether these drug candidates work (efficacy). However, they do point out that they have enough information and positive indicators available today to move forward with the rest of the pipeline.

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $159.2 million (excludes proceeds from the private placement and collaboration agreement with Bayer providing $51.5 million). Cash used to fund operations for the first six months of 2019 totaled $33.3 million. Research and development expenses for the quarter totaled $16 million, while G&A came in at $6.4 million. Net loss for the quarter more than doubled to $17.2 million. Management is guiding for an operational runway into 2H 2021.

Appointment of Ronald Peck, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (newly created position) was an important highlight, as he served prior as SVP of Clinical Research at Tesaro overseeing development efforts for Zejula and immuno-oncology programs.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, it seems to me that this data update has answered some key questions regarding the highly intriguing PROTAC platform and protein degradation thesis (good safety observed so far in addition to desired drug-like properties). We will still need to wait for next year to get our first look at efficacy results, but it's obvious that management is feeling confident enough to progress the rest of the pipeline and go after more difficult targets. Blue sky scenario here would be PROTAC delivering on its lofty promises (combining the benefits of monoclonal antibodies, RNAi and CRISPR into small molecule-like compound) and being utilized successfully to go after various diseases.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Arvinas remains a Buy. While I love a good platform play, this one is still a bit on the speculative side and more appropriate for investors with long-term, multi-year time frame to give the company enough runway to progress the pipeline to moments of likely value creation.

Risks include disappointing clinical results next year (would be devastating to bullish thesis), setbacks including safety concerns or slow patient enrollment, significant competition in the space, ability to protect IP in an emerging field and additional dilution at some point (i.e. end of 2019 or more likely in 2020). Regarding competition, some names to keep an eye on include C4 Therapeutics, Cullgen, Kymera Therapeutics, Nurix Therapeutics, and some larger firms such as Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). Initial indications being targeted (mCRPC and metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer) have quite a few marketed drugs and late stage product candidates in development, so the space should become even more crowded as the landscape evolves.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'd like to revisit next year after we receive efficacy results for lead programs.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

For readers who wish to take their biotech investing/trading efforts to the next level, I invite you to try out the 2 Week Free Trial in ROTY (Runners of the Year). ROTY is a tight knit 500+ member community of experienced biotech investors, profitable traders, industry veterans and novices. Our active Live Chat is characterized by generous sharing of due diligence, knowledge and continuous improvement. Subscription includes access to our market-beating model account, Idea Lab, Cheat Sheet, Catalyst Tracker and much more! You can check out our reviews here.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.