Restoration Hardware: Getting Too Crowded Short Term

The Retail Sector (XRT) had had a rather dismal year, underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY) by over 10% year-to-date as we head into November. For Restoration Hardware (RH), however, hard work and flawless execution have allowed the company to buck this trend in a massive way. The specialty retailer has outperformed the Retail Sector by over 50% year-to-date, while also outperforming the S&P-500 by over 35%. The company recently opened its newest store in Edina, Minneapolis, focusing on the retail as an experience concept. Restoration Hardware's shopping as an experience strategy continues to gain traction, and discussions about European expansion are yet another growth lever the company can pull. Despite the extraordinary fundamental story, I believe the trade is getting crowded short-term. For this reason, I see the $187.00 level as an opportune spot for traders to book some profits.

Restoration Hardware released its Q2 results on September 10th, and investors couldn't have asked for a better quarter. In what might go down as the world record for the longest quarterly conference call in history, Restoration Hardware CEO Gary Friedman outlined his optimism for the company's future. As noted in the call, Europe remains a significant untapped opportunity for the company and should provide a long tail for future growth. For Q3, the company generated $706.5 million in revenues, up 10% year-over-year from the Q3 2018 quarter. This reflected a 300 basis point improvement on a sequential basis and a record quarter of sales for the company.

The exceptional quarter has prompted the company to raise diluted EPS guidance by a whopping 14.5%, from $9.30 at the mid-point previously, to $10.64 at the mid-point. This is the third guidance raise this year, reflecting the company's consistency in under-promising and massively over-delivering. Based on the strong reaction to the Q2 results, the market seems to be finally waking up to this pattern. The stock has sold off in the past due to modest forward guidance, but the market isn't being fooled this time. Despite a potential minor sequential deceleration in revenue growth for Q3, the stock is not giving up any ground and continues to march higher. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

Beginning with revenues, the company's growth rates, remain exceptional and have re-accelerated last quarter. The company saw 0% year-over-year in Q4 2018 and 7% year-over-year growth in Q1 2019, but an outstanding 10% growth in the most recent quarter. This has helped to push revenue growth rates back into an uptrend, and in the upper boundary of the 0% - 14.0% range over the past two years. Looking at the two quarter-average growth rate, we can see that it's also displaying higher highs and higher lows, and in an uptrend. This is represented by the white line in the above chart and is a more effective way of measuring growth as it smooths out any lumpy quarters.

The company's Q3 revenue estimates are sitting at $680.1 million and are currently forecasting a minor deceleration due to exiting certain revenue items. I don't see this deceleration as material at all, as it is not affecting the two-quarter average growth rate. Instead, it is expected to stay at 8.5% and flat-line despite the minor sequential deceleration. Also, the company has a penchant for underpromising and overdelivering, so I would not be surprised to see these figures come in at $685.0 million or better, with a 0.75% - 1.0% beat on the current $680.1 million estimates. The trend higher in revenue growth is a positive sign as it places higher confidence in the company's ability to beat earnings estimates. While I often scrutinize ambitious earnings estimates from a company with luke-warm sales growth, this is not the case with Restoration Hardware. Based on the new opening at Edina this year, the company will have a further benefit to revenues, which should help the top-line.

If we look at gross margins below, we also see a powerful uptrend off of the Q1 2017 lows. Trailing-twelve-month gross margins are currently sitting right at 40%, and are up 800 basis points the past two years. For growth investors, the company leaves little to be desired. Restoration Hardware is not only growing margins at a healthy pace but has record sales to boot.

On a quarterly basis, gross margins hit a new high at 42.0% last quarter, after having a ceiling a multi-year ceiling at the 40.0% level. This is extremely positive and explains why the company continues to see earnings estimates revised upwards. With gross margins sitting near all-time highs and sales growth accelerating, the company is finally seeing this seep through to the bottom-line in a big way.

Not surprisingly, the company took advantage of the weakness in its share price earlier this year and repurchased 2.2 million shares at $115.35. This buyback represented nearly 10% of the float, which is now down to just over 18 million shares. Share repurchases are almost always positive, but the price at which they're executed separates a decent management team from an exceptional one. Given that the company managed to buy near the yearly lows for the stock, this was an impressive move by management. Based on the lower share count, the company has been able to deliver higher earnings per share and deliver value to loyal shareholders.

Finally, moving to international opportunities, CEO Gary Friedman is very optimistic about the future. As he stated in the Q2 call:

"As it relates to international, I can tell you, I don't know if I've ever been more excited about anything, any idea, or any opportunity. There really is a complete void in the market for a concept like ours, and for a higher-end kind of dominantly positioned and assorted home business. I think the opportunity internationally is probably could be three to four x, what we do in North America."

While it's still very early days as they have not yet decided on a location, the significant enthusiasm about the opportunity is encouraging. Analysts and writers have long doubted the company, but Friedman has proven that he has a vision and has been able to deliver on it time and time again. No one knows how Europe will turn out when they finally get boots on the ground there and begin building, but I wouldn't want to be betting against them.

o why would we even consider taking profits in a stock with margins near-record levels, quarterly sales at record levels with a potential massive international opportunity going forward? The answer is the technicals. While the trend remains strong and the company has a powerful fundamental tailwind, the trade looks to be getting a little crowded short-term.

Looking at the daily chart, we can see that the stock is currently 45% above its 200-day moving average, and the reward to risk is beginning to get skewed. While previous rallies the past two years have seen the stock head 65% and 70% above its 200-day moving average before correcting, I'm not sure I'd be counting on this occurring again. Most stocks begin to get quite overbought when they're 30% or more above their 200-day moving averages, and corrections become more likely. Following the prior two moves to 65% and 70% above the 200-day moving average in June 2018 and December 2017, the stock corrected an average of 35%. If this were to play out similarly, Restoration Hardware would run-up to the $220.00 level to reach similar overbought conditions, but then correct to $144.00. I think it's more likely Restoration Hardware will run out of steam earlier than $220.00, and then undergo a reasonable correction. Based on this, the reward to risk is balanced at best here and skewed slightly in favor of the bears short-term.

Moving to a weekly chart of the RSI indicator, we can see that it has had trouble in the past above the 85% level. While the stock has been able to continue its climb short-term on some occasions (2-4 weeks), it's succumbed to selling pressure medium-term (3-6 months). This time around, the stock has somehow continued to march higher, and I believe this rally is beginning to head onto borrowed time.

Based on the significant short position, there is undoubtedly fuel for this rally to continue. The current short position measures over 35% of the float and continues to increase. However, I think this short position is more likely to contribute to a sell-off being less dramatic than previous ones, vs. a further squeeze continuing higher. This means that rather than 35% corrections from extended levels like in the past, short-covering and buying pressure will likely contribute to the correction being in the range of 15-20% instead if we get one before year-end.

To summarize, Restoration Hardware is a behemoth in the specialty retail space and continues to be a massive disruptor with an unparalleled offering currently. The company continues to see margin expansion and robust sales growth, and the international opportunity is likely to drive both top and bottom-line growth long-term. Having said that, the stock is beginning to get extended, which makes it harder to justify holding a full position here. I see no use in selling out the entire position, but taking some profits off the table for traders seems like a prudent move here. Ultimately, a move to the $250.00 level long-term does not seem unreasonable, but I think the company has a date with the $160.00 level along the way. As the famous speculator Baron Rothschild said: "I never buy at the bottom, and I always sell too soon." I believe traders would be wise to heed to this advice and take a little off the table above $187.00.

