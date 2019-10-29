P/E Ratios At Market Peaks

I believe that historic context is important to examining current valuations, and I hope that this article is useful to readers trying to make sense of the new market high.

We are not too far from the average earnings multiple at market peaks, but this average was skewed higher by stratospheric multiples during the tech bubble.

With the S&P 500 (VOO) closing at a new all-time nominal high on Monday at 3,039, I thought it might be interesting for Seeking Alpha readers to examine a historical view of the market's price/earnings (P/E) ratio at previous market peaks.

First, I gathered daily pricing data on the S&P 500 and its predecessor indices back to 1954, a sixty-five-year data period.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

Next, I pulled this information into a spreadsheet, and used a maximum function to examine when the data series was at a new all-time high. Below is a chart showing what the all-time high for the index had been at each date back to 1954.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

The longest consecutive data source of trailing P/E data available to me stretches back to 1954, which is why these graphs all begin with that date. Everyone likes to use their own price-to-earnings measure. It can be trailing, forward, cycle-based, interest-rate adjusted, operating-focused, and with and without extraordinary items, among many different flavors. Undoubtedly, someone in the comments section will tell me that the P/E ratio I have chosen is wrong! What I believe matters most here is that it is a time consistent source. For the purposes of this article, I am using the S&P 500 index level divided by trailing twelve month earnings per share before extraordinary items. The long-run average of this measure is about 16.7x, and the ratio currently stands at 20.0x, nearly 20% higher than the long-run average shown via the orange line in the graph below.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

Earnings multiples will naturally ebb and flow based on the market's forward earnings projections and the state of the business cycle. Absent in the graph above, but still noticeable, is the impact of interest rates. High rates in the 1970s and early 1980s depressed multiples; very low interest rates post-crisis have had an elevating impact on multiples despite heightened economic uncertainty. One could certainly argue that the ten-year Treasury yield today (1.85%) is so much lower than the average rate in this dataset (6.13% average back to 1962) that recent multiples are meaningfully understated.

Someone else could counter that the current environment's historically elevated profit margins as a percentage of GDP, or lower expected forward economic growth, dictates lower multiples. What this article is trying to do is simply put the long-run earnings multiple and the historical earnings multiple at market peaks into a long-run context.

With each date's corresponding high in a data series, I looked at the breakpoints when new highs for the S&P 500 were made. For each of these dates that had a new all-time high, I pulled in the P/E ratio for that date. The graph below shows the P/E ratio of the market when new peaks were made.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

The blue dots above are the P/E ratio at historic market peaks. The orange line is the average multiple when the market hit then all-time highs. At 20.0x trailing earnings for our P/E measure, the market is currently trading about 10% above the average multiple at market peaks (18.2x). While the earnings multiple today is above its long-term average at market peaks, this historical average is skewed higher by the tech bubble-fueled earnings multiples at market highs from the late 1990s, further complicating historical comparisons.

When I first wrote a version of this article in March 2012, the market was making its first post-crisis peak, but the earnings multiple was its lowest at a fifty-two week high since 1989. While the market in 2012 was wrangling with the sovereign debt overhang, European morass, and uncertainty over decelerating Chinese growth, the domestic equity market was still priced at historically attractive levels at just over 14x trailing earnings. Interestingly, 10-year Treasury yields are at nearly the same levels as today, but the interest rate adjusted earnings yield in 2012 was much higher given low prevailing equity multiples at the time.

Fast forward seven years, and the long-term effects of the debt overhang in the developed world, a fractured Europe, and uncertainty over Chinese growth are still largely unresolved, but the market has more than doubled in nominal terms (1364 to over 3000). Investors have been rewarded with roughly 13% annualized returns, including reinvested dividends, amidst a historically long domestic economic expansion. Over this period, U.S. markets have dominated their developed market counterparts.

I hope this article puts the earnings multiple at market peaks in a historic perspective for readers. We will likely make incremental higher highs from here, but that is a much bolder call than in 2012. In my outlook for 2019, written in the relatively dark days of late December 2018, I noted that I was getting more constructive on equity valuations. After a more than 20% total return for stocks year-to-date, we should expect returns to moderate.

To me, this analysis suggests that the current earnings multiple with the market at an all-time high is fair to slightly elevated. Given still low rates and monetary accommodation and political capital being spent to forestall an economic downturn, the economy may once again manage to extend its historic expansion. High equity multiples, low interest rates, and perhaps slower earnings growth all suggest lower forward returns on average. I would expect market participants to continue to reprice the stage of the business cycle, which will create episodic volatility. While we may have different takeaways from this dataset, I hope this historical context helps investors frame the current market valuation better.

