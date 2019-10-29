Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: October 11, 2019

10 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 10 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, October 11th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

10 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 14 last week) and the average price return was -0.09% (up from -0.15% last week). The leading gainers were Other Non-U.S. Equity (+1.95%), Latin American Equity (+1.70%) and Asia Equity (+1.51%), while MLPs (-3.18%) lagged.

10 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 13 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.03% (up from -0.33% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Emerging Market Equity (+2.00%), Other Non-U.S. Equity (+1.89%) and Latin American Equity (+1.36%). The top losing sector by NAV was MLPs (-3.09%).

The top 3 sectors by premium were US Utilities (+3.09%), Preferreds (+2.83%) and Emerging Market Income (+2.11%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.17%). The average sector discount is -5.37% (down from -5.31 % last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was US. Utilities (+0.86%), while U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity (-1.07%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.04% (down from 0.15% last week).

Note: No z-score data this week because CEFConnect's z-score numbers appear bugged out for a number of funds.

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.97%), Global Equity Dividend (10.04%), Emerging Market Income (9.72%), Global Growth & Income (9.53%) and Senior Loan (8.72%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.09% (up from +7.06% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) -10.87% 5.44% -6.66% 0.1 -11.01% -0.63% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) -7.88% 6.77% 14.96% -0.2 -6.43% 0.00% JH Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc (HTD) -5.23% 6.21% 0.15% 1.2 -5.66% -0.71% ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA) -4.83% 0.17% -20.05% 7.6 -3.35% 2.50% RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) -3.67% % -15.89% 0.0 -1.52% 2.78% Tortoise Essential Assets Inco (NYSE:TEAF) -3.61% 8.18% -12.49% 0.0 -4.50% -0.55% Cornerstone Total Return (CRF) -3.41% 22.26% 4.09% -1.0 -2.90% 0.29% BlackRock Science & Technology (BSTZ) -3.28% % 1.65% 0.0 -2.95% 0.21% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -3.15% 14.38% 39.08% 1.8 -2.23% 0.00% PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc. (PGP) -3.03% 10.00% 21.47% -1.2 -2.23% 0.22%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Guggenheim Taxable Muni Mng Du (GBAB) 4.55% 6.01% 10.33% 1.9 2.16% -2.02% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 4.43% 8.02% 49.00% 1.7 2.05% -0.99% Deutsche Strategic Muni Inc. (KSM) 4.36% 4.57% -2.42% 2.1 4.09% -0.54% MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 3.76% 8.87% 13.44% 3.8 3.60% 0.18% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In (EDI) 3.72% 14.99% 15.90% 1.1 4.31% 0.97% Western Asset Invest Grade Inc. (PAI) 3.57% 4.28% 5.56% 2.0 2.61% -0.84% Wells Fargo Adv Util & High In (ERH) 3.51% 6.82% 5.43% 2.0 2.49% -0.91% Foxby Corp. (OTCPK:FXBY) 3.41% 0.49% -33.55% -0.6 7.85% 2.31% Gabelli Convertible & Income (GCV) 3.39% 8.84% 2.07% 2.7 2.84% -0.56% First Trust Enhanced Equity In (FFA) 3.31% 6.96% 3.54% 3.5 3.94% 0.64%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date JH Preferred Income II (HPF) -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.68% 4.38% -0.6 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 JH Preferred Income (HPI) -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.44% 6.58% -0.1 83% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 Invesco CA Value Muni (VCV) -10.6% 0.0481 0.043 4.10% -6.47% -0.1 111% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du (MNE) -10.0% 0.04 0.036 2.96% -6.53% 1.1 83% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 JH Preferred Income III (HPS) -10.0% 0.1222 0.11 6.94% 0.74% -0.3 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 EV CA Municipal Bond (EVM) -7.3% 0.0395 0.0366 3.91% -11.08% 0.7 113% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 EV NY Municipal Bond (ENX) -6.0% 0.0415 0.039 3.79% -8.58% 1.3 114% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -5.8% 0.026 0.0245 6.28% -12.03% 1.6 102% 10/1/2019 10/9/2019 Invesco Quality Muni Income (IQI) -5.6% 0.0516 0.0487 4.62% -7.47% 0.7 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) -5.4% 0.0517 0.0489 4.67% -7.03% 0.8 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -2.2% 0.046 0.045 5.92% -2.04% 0.8 93% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.6% 0.02893 0.02876 9.13% -6.67% 0.5 30% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.5% 0.02927 0.02912 7.58% -3.96% 1.3 33% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) 0.1% 0.0914 0.0915 11.19% -10.33% 0.6 40% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.3% 0.06019 0.06038 8.67% -7.21% 1.6 48% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.3% 0.04251 0.04265 8.65% -7.06% 1.3 53% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.6% 0.0903 0.0908 7.90% 27.33% 0.8 37% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.7% 0.02024 0.02038 9.44% 0.78% 0.7 57% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.2% 0.0462 0.04677 8.87% 13.44% 3.8 29% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 3.4% 0.0445 0.046 3.92% -7.27% 1.3 100% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 3.7% 0.082 0.085 6.44% -9.47% 2.9 97% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) 3.8% 0.0685 0.0711 8.06% -11.82% 0.4 91% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 4.3% 0.023 0.024 6.97% -11.37% 0.6 85% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income (NUO) 5.3% 0.0418 0.044 3.34% -8.35% 1.8 102% 10/2/2019 10/14/2019 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT) 6.0% 0.1167 0.1237 8.74% -6.39% 1.3 75% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT) 8.2% 0.072 0.0779 8.85% -9.36% 1.1 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 8.6% 0.035 0.038 7.41% -10.87% 1.7 86% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 9.1% 0.077 0.084 7.04% -12.28% -0.6 88% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 9.1% 0.077 0.084 6.85% -12.41% -0.5 89% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) 12.7% 0.06 0.0676 5.64% -7.05% 0.2 81% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 13.4% 0.0695 0.0788 7.60% -13.00% -0.7 88% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 14.4% 0.0668 0.0764 7.52% -12.11% 0 86% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 15.4% 0.065 0.075 8.29% -12.43% 0.5 65% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Limited Duration Inc (BLW) 23.4% 0.0795 0.0981 7.61% -8.36% 1.8 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Credit Alloc Income (BTZ) 25.2% 0.067 0.0839 7.46% -8.60% 1.4 79% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) 68.5% 0.0568 0.09568 12.77% -9.38% -0.1 65% 10/3/2019 10/11/2019

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.