JD.com: Buy Ahead Of The Results

JD.com (JD) is expected to report its Q3 earnings in mid-November. Consensus expects RMB128bn in revenue and RMB1.20/share in EPS.

We recently initiated on JD with a bullish view and a $36/share target price, implying 13% from the current level (see: JD: Smooth Execution Through Rough Times). Our view is that the stock's near-term upside will be driven by margin expansion and FCF generation rather than GMV growth. As long as JD can deliver on these fronts, and coupled with the gradual recovery of the core categories in electronics and home appliances, we believe there is a valuation upside.

The stock has been trading range-bound since early this year with valuation as high as 27x forward earnings and as low as 22x forward earnings. It currently trades at 27x forward earnings, which is one standard deviation above the one-year average forward P/E of 24x, as we believe that some of the good news has factored in the share price. Assuming that JD delivers another solid quarter of GMV growth and margin improvement, we think there is the potential of a breakout for the stock.

Our target values JD at 30x forward earnings, which we believe is justified given the stable margin improvement and FCF generation.

Heading into the quarter, we believe that the company is on track to achieve full-year earnings guidance of RMB9.5bn with the focus on 1) lower-tier cities' penetration rate, 2) recovery trend in the core electronics and general merchandise categories, 3) user growth, 4) expectations on the upcoming Double-11 shopping festival on November 11th, 5) margin outlook for 2020E, and 6) update on JD logistics.

On penetration into lower-tier cities, JD renamed its JD Pingou app to Jingxi with more white-labeled SKUs that will likely appeal to female consumers within the lower-tier regions. Update on how to drive higher consumption by collaborating with WeChat Pay will be important as we expect Jingxi will likely replace JD Mall within the WeChat Pay interface as JD wants this to fully benefit from WeChat's social network similar to how Pinduoduo (PDD) benefited from this in its early years. Given that Jingxi only contributes to low-single-digit GMV for JD with a less than 1% take-rate, driving higher GMV and better take-rate will be critical to sustaining revenue growth.

Given that Q3 saw some decent product launches such as the iPhone 11, we can expect an ongoing recovery of the consumer electronics segment. On the margin side, we believe there may be upside surprises as the promotional activity this quarter was relatively mild. We note that the 1H19 margin was 2.5% and management guided 1.5-1.7% non-GAAP net margin for the full-year. Management has to be extremely aggressive to reach this target but we don't have reasons to believe this is the case. On the other hand, should the margin come down due to heavy Q3 and Q4 investments, we think there is upside risk to revenue growth.

We remain bullish on JD as we expect the market to gradually appreciate its margin expansion and FCF story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.