Take-Two: Why China Could Ban NBA 2K

I first invested in Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) six years ago. Back in 2013, the stock was unloved and had a lot to prove, but I loved their focus on quality and believed that the economics of video games were under appreciated at the time. However, it was a difficult stock to pitch to portfolio managers because of TTWO's hit-driven earnings, so I took a position in my person account. I watched the company diversify their IP portfolio over the years, build out their digital distribution which improved gross margins, delivered top-rated games, and increased their recurrent consumer spending ~5x from FY14 to FY19 (FY year ended Jan). These improvements made the company much easier to model, and Wall Street loves companies that can be model. Although I am no longer a shareholder, 78% of sell side analyst have a Buy rating on the stock (source: FactSet).

However, the current setup gives me pause on coming back as a shareholder. The first reason, as I already alluded to, is that TTWO has become too much of a consensus long. As I will demonstrated later in the article, the stock is trading at a premium valuation relative to its history, which I don't think is reflective of emerging risk factors.

In this article, I will discuss one emerging risk which nobody else is writing about: TTWO's under-appreciated geopolitical risks.

China, NBA and Geopolitics

Unless you took were hiding in a cave somewhere, you probably already know that today's hottest headlines involves the US-China trade war and the NBA-China controversy. Just in case you were hiding in a cave, Google "NBA China" and read all about it because I won't add much value by summarizing the events here. What I can add is that the US-China trade war, the arrest of Huawei's CFO in Canada, and the NBA controversy are all connected -- and the underlying driver of all the surface symptoms is a classic power struggle between an incumbent super power and an emerging one.

In my view, the underlying power struggle is here to stay even if there are short-term trade deals, and this is an emerging and under-appreciated risk factor for TTWO.

What Does Geopolitics Have to Do With TTWO?

Investors who have not followed TTWO closely may not know that China is now the second biggest market for the company. According to FactSet, TTWO derives 54% of its revenue from the U.S. and over 10% of its revenue from China.

If you read TTWO's FY19 Annual Report, you'll also pick up that China is the key expansion market for TTWO, and that the company plans to spearhead into the country through its NBA 2K franchise. Below are excerpts from the report which I believe are important to keep in mind throughout this article:

The global market for interactive entertainment continues to grow and we seek to increase our presence internationally, particularly in Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. We are continuing to execute on our growth initiatives in Asia, where our strategy is to broaden the distribution of our existing products and expand our online gaming presence, especially in China and South Korea... We are continuing to execute on our growth initiatives in Asia, where our strategy is to broaden the distribution of our existing products and establish an online gaming presence, especially in China and South Korea. 2K has secured a multi-year license from the NBA to develop an online version of our NBA simulation game in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Southeast Asia. NBA 2K Online, our free-to-play NBA simulation game, which was co-developed by 2K and Tencent, is the top online PC sports game in China with over 45 million registered users. On August 2, 2018, 2K and Tencent commercially launched NBA 2K Online 2 in China. The title is based on the console edition of NBA 2K and includes an array of new features.

During TTWO's recent Analyst Day in September 2019, TTWO's CEO said the following regarding China which really highlights two key points: 1) the company's dependence on the NBA franchise in China, and 2) China's tight control of foreign media (source: from my notes listening to the event live):

We already do a good deal of business in China. We have the #1 PC sports title in China, NBA 2K Online with 46M registered users... I won't get political in this conversation. I am of the view that we have significant work to do as a country with regard to trade in China... The Chinese market is highly constrained particularly in the entertainment and media business and I think that will have to change.

I agree with TTWO's CEO that China's constrains on the media business "will have to change", but in the opposite direction of what he is thinking: China will very likely further constrain Western media. In particular, I think the risk is particularly high for the NBA and thus for TTWO.

Why China Will Likely Clamp Down on Western Media

The Chinese government's censorship of media is a broad and fascinating topic, but not one that can be covered in detail in this article. If I could just point to one case study that could illuminate my thinking on the risks to TTWO's NBA 2K franchise, I'd like my readers to think about why China's censorship Facebook (FB).

China blocked Facebook following the July 2009 riots in Xinjiang because separatists used Facebook to organize their separatist movement. Since then, events only strengthened China's resolve to restrict Western media, as Western social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook were used to organize social unrests and revolutions across the world, including the famous Arab Spring. China's current headache with the unrest in Hong Kong can once again be traced to back Facebook, where anonymous anti-government movements are organized.

For casual observers who do not understand why China was so quick to crack down on the NBA over something that seemed so trivial, I suggest them to think about the Facebook case above and read up on perspectives outside of Western media. In my view as an investor, I believe the NBA tweet shocked the Chinese government awake to the risk of allowing Western cultural institutions such as the NBA -- who are run by people with very different political views -- to penetrate so deeply in China.

In my view, the Chinese government will force the NBA to choose between submitting to China's censorship for market access or sticking to its Western values. The U.S. government will also assert its influence, as demonstrated by Vice President Pence's attack on the NBA. No matter what the NBA choses, it will hurt NBA 2K sales in either China or the West relative to the consensus view, which does not take into account this risk.

This issue, of course, is much broader for TTWO than its large NBA 2K franchise. As the company courts business in China, it will have to make difficult decisions across all of its IP portfolio. The unpredictable risk associated with geopolitics can be seen in Activision's (ATVI) current predicament.

Sentiment & Valuation

Recent articles on TTWO on SeekingAlpha.com skews positive -- there isn't a single bearish article on the stock since June of this year, although I count five bullish and two neutral articles since. This bullish sentiment echo's Wall Street's sell side sentiment, as well the market valuation for the stock. I don't believe this correctly reflect's TTWO's politic risks highlight above.

Sell side analysts are increasing bullish on the stock, which makes me increasing nervous. The 5-year chart below from FactSet shows that currently 78% of analysts has a "Buy" rating, 19% "Hold" and only one "Sell", a significant change in sentiment from 5 years ago. My experience suggests that sell side sentiment is inversely correlated with a stock's ability to outperform.

On a forward P/E basis, TTWO currently trades at a ~50% premium to the S&P 500, which is towards the high-end of its 5-year range. Although there were periods when the stock traded between a 50-100%, mostly the stock traded between the 0% to 50% premium range. Below, I've attached 5-year historical valuation charts of TTWO relative to the S&P500 from FactSet. As you can see from the four valuation metrics -- P/E, EV/EBITDA, FCF Yield, and EV/Sales -- the current valuation doesn't suggest that the investor is getting any sort of discount.

Conclusion

I do not believe the market understands the emerging risks discussed in this article, hence the positive sentiment and high relative valuation. Given this, I will remain on the sidelines to see how the drama plays out -- or at least wait until the stock reflects the realities of the current situation.

