Aurora Cannabis Is Building Too Many Greenhouses

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is most likely the largest cannabis company in the world by production capacity under construction. Its only rival, Canopy (CGC), does not disclose its expected yield, but its capacities likely still lag behind Aurora based on disclosed information. As Aurora continues its rampant capacity expansions around the world, one has to wonder whether the company is building too much capacity too fast? Will Aurora be able to sell all the cannabis it will be producing soon? We think this question will have a significant impact on Aurora's share price and near-term outlook.

(All amounts in C$)

Aurora's Greenhouses

Aurora is building one of the largest portfolios of purpose-built cultivation facilities for cannabis. The company began with a single facility in Alberta in 2015, named Aurora Mountain, and has since acquired and built 11 facilities around the world. Most of the larger facilities remain under construction but we thought it would still be useful to review its facilities:

Aurora : The company also has six namesake facilities including its very first facility in Alberta. Aurora Sky and Aurora Sun will become the key cultivation assets in Canada as the two sites are estimated to produce a combined 250,000 kg per year once fully operational. The two facilities in Denmark will help Aurora prepare for future demand in the EU.

: The company also has six namesake facilities including its very first facility in Alberta. Aurora Sky and Aurora Sun will become the key cultivation assets in Canada as the two sites are estimated to produce a combined 250,000 kg per year once fully operational. The two facilities in Denmark will help Aurora prepare for future demand in the EU. CanniMed : CanniMed is based in Saskatchewan and its only facility is being upgraded to EU GMP standard.

: CanniMed is based in Saskatchewan and its only facility is being upgraded to EU GMP standard. MedReleaf: Through the $3.2 billion acquisition of MedReleaf, Aurora acquired a strong foothold in Ontario which includes two existing facilities in Markham and Bradford (expansion underway). Future expansion is also possible in Exeter which is currently mothballed.

(Source: IR Deck)

In total, Aurora expects its annual capacity to surpass 625,000 kg once all facilities are completed by 2020 based on its projections. In Canada, Aurora is building over 400,000 kg of annual capacity once Aurora Sun is completed. The two Nordic facilities will have a combined capacity of >128,000 kg. However, for the purpose of our discussion, we will focus on the Canadian facilities and discuss whether Aurora has overdone it in a country that is projected to have a total demand of around 600,000 kg/year max.

(Source: IR Deck)

Canadian Demand

To understand demand, we should look at the three most widely cited sources that estimated the Canadian market size as below:

Deloitte estimated the potential legal recreational market in Canada to reach $4.9-8.7 billion. They expect the recreational cannabis market alone to reach 600,000 kg by 2021.

Canadian Parliamentary Budget Office report estimated that the 2018 consumption of marijuana in Canada reached 4.6 million users and 655 tons (665,000 kg) based on a wide range of 378 and 1,017 tons.

So, there seems to be a consensus among forecasters that the Canadian market has a demand of roughly 600,000 kg per year and much of that is currently being satisfied by illegal channels. Medical cannabis will continue to become a small part of the overall demand picture and recreational demand will dominate the industry for the years to come. For Aurora, this is the kind of macro environment it has to deal with when it comes to business planning and capacity buildout. In the latest 2019 Q2 publication, Statistics Canada estimated that Canadians spent $1.5 billion on medical and recreational use in the quarter, however, with only $600 million of those on legal sources. Total legal spend equals $2.4 billion annualized spend. Based on an assumed average price of $7 per gram, the Canadians bought ~350,000 kg of cannabis on an annualized basis. This includes all product forms such as dried flowers and cannabis oils. The black market continues to dominate the industry and still commands the lion's share of the total cannabis spend.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

Is Aurora Overbuilding?

To answer this question, we only need to consider the fact that Aurora is building roughly 400,000 kg of annual capacity in its Canadian facilities alone, in addition to the >128,000 kg designed for its Denmark facilities. However, the total Canadian cannabis market is running at 350,000 kg per year currently. By common sense, it seems almost impossible to see a scenario where Aurora will be able to find markets for its entire Canadian production. There are a few caveats to be considered before concluding:

International markets : Aurora already began exporting to Poland and Germany, with other EU countries potentially opening up their cannabis market in the next few years. We have historically been very candid with readers about the limited near-term upside of international markets, and we remain of the view that it could take years for these markets to develop. We don't see this as a near-term solution, but it could help Aurora in the long term if Canada becomes a net cannabis exporter.

: Aurora already began exporting to Poland and Germany, with other EU countries potentially opening up their cannabis market in the next few years. We have historically been very candid with readers about the limited near-term upside of international markets, and we remain of the view that it could take years for these markets to develop. We don't see this as a near-term solution, but it could help Aurora in the long term if Canada becomes a net cannabis exporter. Edibles, Beverages, Extracts, Pharma: The demand estimates discussed above are primarily focused on dried cannabis flowers. However, as Health Canada is currently preparing draft regulation to legalize edibles later in 2019, we see additional demand for cannabis from other product categories including extracts and cannabis-infused beverages. Aurora could capture a large portion of the market with its capacity and potentially obtain a higher margin from selling more value-added products. Pharmaceutical companies could also be a net buyer of cannabis as we continue to advance our understanding of the medical benefits of cannabis.

(Source: Toronto Star)

Conclusion

On the surface, it seems almost certain that Aurora is building way too much capacity in Canada as its designed capacities could supply the entire country by itself. On the surface, it looks like Aurora will surely struggle to find a home for its entire production. There are several potential catalysts that might alleviate the concerns including growth from international markets and additional demand from the legalization of vape, edibles, and extracts in Canada. However, on the balance of all things, the risk of overbuilding at Aurora is very high relative to the size of the legal market in Canada.

We think the potential oversupply and overbuilding of capacities by Aurora represent the single biggest risk for the company in the 12 months. Aurora spent $150 million on Aurora Sun and will spend no less than that amount for each of Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2, for a total spend of ~$500 million on these three large greenhouses alone. If Aurora couldn't sell all of its productions at attractive prices, it would result in a significant negative impact on its financial projections and return on investments. If it has to dump productions onto an oversupplied market, it could also crush the wholesale prices and plunge the whole industry into a crisis. Its average selling prices already took a hit last quarter when it only fetched $3.61 per gram in the wholesale market. Investors need to closely monitor Aurora's construction progress and its ability to sell through additional productions at attractive prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.