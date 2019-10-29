Anthem Remains A Strong Buy

Anthem, Inc.: Investment Thesis

As per the description below about the business of Anthem (ANTM), the company is a well-established operator in the healthcare sector. Also as described below, the company is obviously highly innovative in growing the business and is actively utilizing technology to manage and reduce costs. So I would regard the business of the company as highly suitable for investment. But, as is often the case with a public company and its shares, there's currently a dichotomy between the underlying intrinsic value of the business and the market value of Anthem's shares. In this case, based on analysts' EPS growth estimates, buying shares at the current share price of $263.07 should provide outsize returns over the next four years. Even in the worst-case scenarios developed below using the 1View∞Scenarios dashboard, the indicative average yearly returns are 2% to 12% for the years FY 2020 to FY 2023. For other scenarios the indicative average yearly returns are as high as 20% to 26%. It's rare to see a well-established, solidly-performing company offering the opportunity for returns of this magnitude. Anthem shares are a buy at the current share price. Please read on to learn more about the company and some of the impressive initiatives it's currently undertaking. Following on from that I set out the methods and calculations used to quantify indicative future rates of return for Anthem.

About Anthem

Source: Anthem Inc. website

From the Anthem Q3-19 10-Q filing,

We are one of the largest health benefits companies in the United States in terms of medical membership, serving approximately 41 medical members through our affiliated health plans as of September 30, 2019. We offer a broad spectrum of network-based managed care plans to Large Group, Small Group, Individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Our managed care plans include: Preferred Provider Organizations, or PPOs; Health Maintenance Organizations, or HMOs; Point-of-Service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including Consumer-Driven Health Plans, and hospital only and limited benefit products. In addition, we provide a broad array of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs and other administrative services. We provide an array of specialty and other insurance products and services such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management and analytics-driven personal health care. We also provide services to the federal government in connection with our Federal Health Products & Services business. We are an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, or BCBSA, an association of independent health benefit plans. We serve our members as the Blue Cross licensee for California and as the Blue Cross and Blue Shield, or BCBS, licensee for Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri (excluding 30 counties in the Kansas City area), Nevada, New Hampshire, New York (in the New York City metropolitan area and upstate New York), Ohio, Virginia (excluding the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.) and Wisconsin. In a majority of these service areas, we do business as Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield or Empire Blue Cross. We also conduct business through arrangements with other BCBS licensees. Through our subsidiaries, we serve customers in numerous states across the country as America’s 1st Choice, Amerigroup, Aspire Health, CareMore, Freedom Health, HealthLink, HealthSun, Optimum HealthCare, Simply Healthcare, and/or Unicare. Also, beginning in the second quarter of 2019, we provide pharmacy benefits management services through our IngenioRx subsidiary. We are licensed to conduct insurance operations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia through our subsidiaries.

Important Anthem Growth Initiatives

Excerpt from the Anthem Q2 earnings call,

Our total medical membership at the end of the quarter was 40.9 million, an increase of 1.3 million consumers served compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Excerpts from the Anthem Q3 earnings call,

…operating revenue increased a robust 15% over the prior year quarter to $26.4 billion. Medical membership increasing by 1.1 million consumers served with our risk businesses accounting for nearly 90% of total growth. Anthem Specialty businesses also delivered solid growth, adding nearly 150,000 new consumers in the quarter and nearly 800,000 to the first nine months of this year. As part of Anthem Whole Health connection, we identified that dentists account for nearly 10% of opioid prescriptions….broadly educate Anthem dentists on effective non-narcotic alternative…opioids prescribed by our dental providers decreased by more than 50% and the number of opioid prescriptions exceeding 7 day supply were cut by more than 90%. The migration of our pharmacy business to IngenioRx continues to go extremely well, and we remain on track to have all of our members on the IngenioRx platform by January 1, 2020. With each successful wave of our migration, we've implemented a command center model bringing together hundreds of associates, representing critical operational areas to work side-by-side 24/7. Through this model, we've been able to monitor performance in real time and deploy cross functional teams to quickly and effectively resolve any issues or concerns. Medicaid results improved this quarter, but at a slower rate than previously anticipated... We added nearly 200,000 members and see continued strong growth through 2020. Our previously announced acquisition of Beacon Health remains on track to close late in the fourth quarter. This strategic addition to the Anthem portfolio will strengthen our market position in behavioral health and help further our efforts around whole person care. We're very disappointed with the recently announced star rating scores for payment year 2021, However, with the successful transition to IngenioRx …We are absolutely committed to improving the percentage of our members in four star plans. We're excited about the launch of Sydney, our next generation consumer engagement platform. Sydney is delivering on our promise of a simpler, more personalized experience, giving consumers control over where and how they engage with us regarding their care, benefit coverage, their health and wellness goals and more. By leveraging data and AI, Sydney is providing a personalized healthcare experience tailored to each individual's unique needs, resulting and improved engagement and ultimately a lower total cost.

Anthem: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Anthem shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Anthem: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Anthem were positive for all of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from 1.4% for investor H to 23.8% for investor D. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Oct. 25, 2019. In considering which investor in Table 1 has achieved the best investment returns, we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor D has the highest rate of return at 23.8%, and the investment has grown in absolute terms by $3,243 from $3,000 to $6,243. If investor D continues to hold, but the Anthem share price remains around current levels, the percentage rate of return will decrease the longer the shares are held due to the effect of duration. Investor A's average yearly rate of return at 17.7% is less than that of investor D. But, due to duration, investor A's investment has grown by $3,615, $372 more than investor D's investment. Of course, investor A has had their funds tied up since Q4 2014. Investor D has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q4 2014 and Q2 2016. But those funds would have required percentage rates of return in the double digits to match investor A's investment performance. Long duration coupled with high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors.

Anthem: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? We use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections.

We will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are undercovered by analysts. We also will undertake this detail where we believe the analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and we believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now, that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before we get into that level of detail, we are able to use our high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Anthem: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha PREMIUM Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Anthem providing an overall value grade of "C+" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Anthem as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might not also be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Anthem. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates show continued strong EPS growth over the next three years albeit lower than the exceptional EPS growth over the previous three years. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Anthem: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing our own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, we can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows our 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, we use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Anthem at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard ANTM Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would result in rates of return of ~20% or higher for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant P/E ratio of 15.18. The P/E of 15.18 is based on Anthem's five-year historical average P/E of 15.18 per Fig. 3 above. This is 5.77 below the sector non-GAAP (TTM) median P/E of 20.95 per Figure 1 above.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting, if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of a $0.05 per share quarterly dividend increase occurring in the first quarter of each year, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return (NYSE:IRR) - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, Anthem's stock goes ex-dividend on Dec. 4, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19, by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by 10.0% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to 2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The Base P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2023 is adopted from Anthem's five-year historical average figure of 15.18 per Figure 3 above. This compares to Anthem's non-GAAP (NYSE:TTM) EPS P/E ratio of 14.63 per Figure 1 above.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Anthem: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1 Anthem Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

One year ago, Anthem's shares were trading around the current price of $263. In contrast the S&P 500 is trading today a little over 3000 compared to a little over 2600 a year ago.

Figure 3.2 Anthem Versus S&P 500 Index - 3 Months To Date

Figure 3.2 shows the S&P 500 has increased from ~2950 at beginning of August to its current 3022 level. Over the same period, Anthem's share price has fallen from above $285 to the current level ~$263. Is it worth holding out for a lower share price for Anthem? The share price is trending upwards at present, but given the volatility seen in the share price in Fig. 3.1 that is not beyond a possibility.

Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, I'm able to see the effect on projected rates of return of targeting to buy Anthem shares ~$237.00 in Q4-2019.

Timing Stocks Versus Timing The Market

TABLE 3 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard ANTM Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price of $263 would give indicative average yearly rates of return of ~20% to 26% for years FY 2020 to FY 2023. Table 3 shows by buying at ~$237 the indicative average yearly rates of return increase to ~23% to 37% for years FY 2020 to FY 2023. The impact of buying at a lower price improves returns in most years by greater than the dividend yield. And of course, if using DRIP, the lower the share price, the greater number of dividend paying shares, and thus dividends, for a similar amount invested. However, in the case of Anthem, waiting for a possible lower share price is possibly not worth the risk of missing out on excellent returns buying at current share price levels. Targeting to buy at the current share price might be the best opportunity available.

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices.

Anthem: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard ANTM Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $263.07 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2023 reduced to the current P/E ratio of 14.63. The lower multiple still results in projected rates of return of ~18% to 25% for FY2020 to FY2023.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $263.07 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2023 reduced to the current P/E ratio of 14.63. The lower multiple still results in projected rates of return of ~18% to 25% for FY2020 to FY2023. DRIP and non-DRIP - Note that there's very little difference in the rates of return for the dividend reinvested/not reinvested cases. This is because rate of return calculations for a series of future cash inflows (such as the dividends received in cash) assume that cash received is reinvested at a similar rate of return. So, in fact, both cases are based on an assumption of reinvestment of dividends, but not necessarily in the same shares for the non-DRIP case.

Anthem: Stress Testing With The 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 5 - Assume Long-term Adjusted Non-GAAP P/E Ratio of 12.07

Figure 3 above shows the low P/E for Anthem over the last five years is 12.07. Table 5 shows what would happen to projected rates of return if P/E multiples for Anthem dropped to 12.07 for FY2020 to FY2023. The 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard shows the projected returns are still above 13% for FY2023 and ranging from 4% to 12% in the FY2020 to FY2022 period. This assumes current analysts' consensus estimates continue to be met, and dividends per share continue to grow at similar levels to the past. One comforting aspect of the analysts' estimates is there is not a lot of difference between the high and low EPS estimates. This suggests to me there's likely not a lot of room for unusual factors that might be picked up by some analysts and not by others. It suggests there's some higher level of certainty to the estimates. And even if analysts' worse case estimates materialize, the indicative percentage rates of return are still in the high single digits.

Anthem: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Anthem going out four to five years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Anthem, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Anthem. I do however draw attention to this article which discusses the effect of cost controls and payout ratios for this healthcare insurer. Anthem also has some of its business in Long Term Care Insurance which has caused concern for GE. In adopting analysts' EPS estimates I have to assume, at least the "Low" estimates, include allowance for potential increases in cost and payout ratios.

Anthem: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor return requirements, Anthem is a buy at present. Holding off could result in achieving a lower buy price which would increase returns, but only marginally. Note for the current quarter the stock goes ex-dividend Dec. 4, 2019.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.

