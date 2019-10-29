Apple: 3 Key Earnings Questions

All eyes will be on technology giant Apple (AAPL) when the company reports its fiscal fourth quarter results, the September ending period, this Wednesday afternoon. With optimism over sales of the iPhone 11 line combined with the launch of major new services this fall, investors have bid the stock up to a new all-time high. Today, I'll look at some of the key items to watch with this week's report that will help determine if the rally continues.

It all starts at the top

A few months ago, there were some concerns heading into the fiscal Q3 report about the upcoming iPhone launch cycle, but management's guidance helped to ease those fears. The launch of Apple Arcade along with three new iPhones and some other products in this period was a little different than the prior year's launch, but the strategy this time around was much better. Most reports out there suggest phone sales are doing well, and we'll find out this week how that all translated. Investors also want to see continued strong growth from the Apple Watch. As a reminder, here is what management gave for its fiscal Q4 guidance back at the Q3 report:

revenue between $61 billion and $64 billion

gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion

other income/(expense) of $200 million

tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

As a reminder, last year's period saw revenues of $62.9 billion, which just happens to be pretty much exactly where the Street is currently for this year's period. Earnings per share is expected to decline by 7 cents to $2.84 per share, as the gross margin guidance midpoint was a little lower than last year's 38.29%. Operating expenses are also rising to support the growing business segments, while other income items are forecast to decline and the tax rate is projected to jump over 250 basis points. While net income will probably decline, that could be somewhat or completely mitigated by the company's buyback program.

For the all-important holiday period, Apple's fiscal Q1, the Street is looking for revenues of about $86.82 billion, a number that's risen about $600 million in recent weeks. While that is about 3% growth over last year's period, the current estimate would still fall shy of the all-time quarterly record from the 2017 holiday period, which saw $88.29 billion on the top line. It would not surprise me if management's guidance includes a potential new record though, given we are likely to see a range of probably $4 billion, unless trade war concerns and slowing economies lead to a disappointment.

Margins and expenses will be closely watched

With Apple's larger than expected price cut on legacy iPhones and the new iPhone 11 starting $50 below the price of its previous year counterpart, there could be some margin softness. Giving away a free month of Arcade plus a stronger dollar may also add to that negative situation, although memory price declines should be a tailwind. Guidance for Q3 margins saw an additional 50 basis points of downside added to the range given for the previous year, while operating expenses were forecast to rise almost 10%.

For the holiday period, analysts and investors will want to see how the new product launches impact margins, along with the free year trial to TV+. One bearish Apple analyst thinks there will be a major negative in this regard, but management has tried to ease some of those concerns. In the table below, I've compared Apple's last two holiday periods in terms of some key items, along with showing where current estimates stand for this year's period. I'll update the table with given guidance in my post-earnings wrap up.

(Source: Apple Q1 2019 results, seen here, with estimates link above)

Thinking differently about the cash pile

Depending on what happened during the quarter, Apple's net cash pile may have dipped under $100 billion for the first time in several years. I don't mean that to alarm anyone, but as the balance sheet eventually gets to a net zero position as management has guided to, some decisions will have to be made regarding capital returns.

While I don't see the buyback stopping anytime soon, it would not surprise me if we got a question or two about it on the conference call. As the chart below shows, Apple shares hit a new all-time high on Friday, rallying almost every single day recently. With a market cap of more than $1.1 trillion at this point, there may be some arguing to slow down the buyback until shares pull back. Perhaps see how the trade war evolves into 2020, and if Apple falls because of that, then come back into support shares.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Final thoughts

With Apple shares at an all-time record heading into this week's earnings report, investor expectations will certainly be high. Can Apple come through with a strong enough report, or will this be a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event? It would certainly help to see guidance for the important holiday period show the potential for a quarterly revenue record, but at the minimum, Apple management must show some growth over last year. There's been a lot of optimism lately over the iPhone 11 line and the company's major services push this fall, so now it is time to show those results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.