Naoto Okubo - Investor Relations Department

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa - President & Chief Executive Officer

Hiroshi Tsujigami - Senior Executive Vice President

Osamu Hirokado - Chief Financial Officer

Kenichi Mori - Executive General Manager, Smart Life Division

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities Inc

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Yoshio Ando - Daiwa

Kei Takahashi - UBS

Shinji Moriyuki - SBI Securities

I am Okubo from the IR department.

Please be advised that this session is broadcast live on DOCOMO's IR webpage and later on from the same site, we'll be distributing the recorded video for on-demand distribution. Please be advised in advance.

Now, I would like to introduce the six participants from NTT DOCOMO. We have three representative Directors; our President and CEO, Mr. Yoshizawa; Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Tsujigami; and also Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Maruyama.

We have three EVPs and members of the Board of Directors; the CFO, Mr. Hirokado; and Executive General Manager of Smart Life division, Mr. Mori; and Executive Manager of Corporate Strategy and Planning Department Mr. Fujiwara.

Now, let me introduce today's schedule. First of all, we would like to have a presentation from President, Mr. Yoshizawa using the presentation slides for about 30 minutes and then we would like to move on to the Q&A session.

Now, without further ado, I would like to invite Mr. Yoshizawa to begin his presentation.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen for taking your precious time to attend this meeting. Before starting the results presentation, I would like to offer my heartfelt sympathy to those people affected by the Typhoons number15 and 19 of 2019. Regarding our responses towards the typhoon disaster and also for the additional disaster countermeasures for the future, I would like to cover these topics during the course of today's presentation.

Now, I would like to begin my presentation regarding the results for the first half of 2019. This is the result highlights. Operating revenues decreased by ¥59.5 billion year-on-year to ¥2.330 trillion. Operating profit decreased by ¥70.3 billion to ¥540.3 billion. We are making a favorable progress towards our full year guidance.

The profit attributable to shareholders of NTT DOCOMO Inc. decreased by ¥34.7 billion for the quarter and reached ¥372.4 billion. Free cash flow increased by ¥64.4 billion and reached ¥439.1 billion. Although there was a decrease in both revenues and profit, but we are continuing on with our efforts from the first half -- first quarter of this fiscal year.

Actually we have been striving to reinforce our customer base through our new billing plan Gigalight and expand the Smart Life business in a steadfast fashion so that we -- and also we are aiming for cost efficiency improvement the larger in the size than last fiscal year.

For the results by segment, in telecommunications business, operating revenues decreased by ¥89.7 billion and operating profit decreased by ¥78.8 billion.

Smart Life business and other businesses combined. In this area operating revenues increased by ¥32.5 billion and operating profit increased by ¥8.5 billion. Please be advised that the Smart Life business includes the impact for -- from the consolidating NTT Plala subsidiary effective July 2019.

This shows the changes -- the key factors behind the changes in operating profit. Operating revenues decreased by ¥59.5 billion. The key major reasons behind this include the decrease of mobile communication service revenues of ¥37.9 billion due to the expanded impact of customer return measures, the increase of optical fiber broadband service revenues of ¥24.6 billion, and other revenues increase of ¥26.3 billion due to the consolidation of NTT Plala Inc., and the equipment sales-related revenues decreased by ¥72.6 billion due to the decrease in the number of wholesale handsets sold.

On the other hand, operating expenses increased by ¥10.7 billion due to the consolidation of NTT Plala and the increase of point-related expenses. As a consequence, operating profit decreased by ¥70.3 billion to ¥450.3 billion.

Now, I would like to go into the operational results; d POINT CLUB members. The total number of d POINT CLUB members increased by 7% year-on-year to 72.34 million of which the total number of d POINT CLUB registrants which represents the number of users who can use the d POINT at shops increased by 38% to 38.35 million.

Next, the operation of telecommunications business. The mobile telecommunications service subscriptions increased 3% year-on-year to 79.2 million. The churn rate excluding the MVNOs was 0.57%, a slight increase year-on-year but maintained at a very low level.

On the other hand, the handset churn rate in particular remained flat due to the provision of the new rate plans and the enrichment of the d POINT program and the evolution of customer touch points. So, despite the harsh competitive environment, we were able to successfully reduce the churn and the handset churn rate remained flat at 0.46% year-on-year.

Now, the number of smartphone and tablet users increased by 5% year-on-year to 41.15 million. I'll come back to the details later. But for those customers who are going to replace from a 3G feature phone to a 4G smartphone starting November 1st, we will be introducing what is called the Hajimete Sumaho Kounyu Support program and the Oshaberi Wari 60 discount program. Through these measures, we would like to accelerate the migration to smartphones. And on the right-hand side the docomo Hikari subscriptions increased by 16% to 6.17 million.

Next, about the new rate plans. The new rate plans continue to enjoy great reviews from customers and the number of applications as of the 21st of October exceeded 8 million. So, the latest information says there are more than 8 million applications. So, we are making a favorable progress towards achievement of the 17 million full year target.

For the achievement of the full year target, we'll continue to accelerate the migration to smart phones. We will conduct rate plan consultation plans. And through one-to-one approaches, we would like to aggressively pursue the migration of subscribers to the new rate plans.

Next about the enrichment of the new rate plans, starting October 1, for those customers who are applying for the new rate plans, if they agree to switch to d CARD for the payment method, we will like -- we will go -- providing a ¥170 discount on a monthly basis, which is called the, d CARD Oshiharai Wari program.

So with this program, even without a two-year term contract, the customers will be able to enjoy the same low rate monthly rate. And the cancellation fee for the two-year term contract users was reduced to ¥100.0. And we'll continue to further enrich the rate plan programs, in order to ensure worry-free use of customers.

The ARPU, the aggregator ARPU for the second quarter, including the impact of various discounts was ¥4,740. The increase of Docomo Hikari subscriptions, despite that, because of the expanded impact from the customer return measures, such as the new rate plans, we posted a ¥80 decline, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

Cost efficiency improvement, for the first half total, we achieved a cost efficiency improvement totaling ¥40 billion. This is a progress as planned. And towards the full year target of ¥130 billion of cost reduction, we will continue to work on further improvement of efficiency.

Smart-Life operating profit and -- from Smart-Life and other businesses, operating profit increased by 10% year-on-year and reached ¥94.5 billion. The contribution of each category for this ¥94.5 billion, there are four categories in fact.

The first and foremost, DAZN for DOCOMO and dTV, this Content and Life Style services accounted for 15% approximately. And second one, d CARD and d Payment and other Finance and Payment services accounted for 15%.

The peace of mind support such as, the Mobile Device Protection Service, accounted for 45%. And the enterprise solutions and others, accounted for approximately 20% of this profit.

And NTT Plala, which became a subsidiary from July onwards are included under the content and lifestyle category. And the Finance and Payment services, increased by 31% year-on-year, to, ¥239.0 billion, of which the d CARD transactions increased by 28% year-on-year to ¥191.0 billion.

Due to the effects of various campaigns, the amount of transactions has increased steadily. The d CARD members, increased by 5% as you see on the right, to 20.39 million users. d CARD GOLD also continued to increase its subscriber base to -- up 31%, year-on-year to 5.98 million. And in fact the number exceeded 6 million on the 4th of October.

Now I would like to talk about the expansion of smartphone payment. We have rolled out many different measures. And they compress with the d Payment service, we have successfully expanded the number of users as well as the merchants, in a steadfast fashion. And actually the number of application downloads, topped 10 million on October 5.

And the total amount of transactions process in the first half, amounted to ¥121 billion. The locations where d Payment services and POINT services can be used increased to 1.2 million allocations, expanding steadily.

And we have also introduced a wallet functions that allows the remittance between d app -- d Payment application users from September onwards, going forward, as you can see here, with all these people or our partners, that we will be launching our d CARD mini applications which can be accessed from the d CARD applications, in order to provide coupons and other pre-order services.

We will continue to add new functions in order to make the payment usable in various scenes of customers' life and expanding a number of partners, so that we can offer an enhance convenience to users.

As for the d POINT, we continue to expand the number of such shops. And as a result, the d POINT users increased by 9%, year-on-year to 94.3 billion points. And the total number of d POINT partners, reached 582 partners, continuing to increase at a favorable pace.

Next, I would like to talk about the expansion of plus d partners. The number of partners continued to expand at a favorable pace. And in fact, the number of partners exceeded 1,000 as of the end of September. And in fact, that total number right as of today, as of the end of September was 1,028.

We'll continue to accelerate the collaboration co-creation with -- together with plus d partners. Next about the 5G-related initiatives, as you're familiar, we've launched the 5G pre-commercial services nationwide on September 20.

In line with the Rugby World Cup, we are providing new experience such as real-time multi-angle view in using 5G smartphones to coincide with the Rugby World Cup. And this proved to be very well-received.

And so in terms of co-creation with our partners, remote monitoring -- remote monitored the fully -- full autonomous driving tractor in Sapporo and in Hokkaido is a case in point. And also, we're providing remote golf lessons using aerial image analysis tools in cooperation with PGA.

So it involves such demonstrations. Going forward, we are preparing using 5G base initiatives to various events such as Tokyo International Film Festival. And we're going to be creating various 5G services solutions, so that we can provide commercial services come next spring.

Next I would like to talk about the 5G base station deployment plan. Based on the 5G base station and solution plan, which we have submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, in fiscal 2024, the 5G base stations are going to be 26 through 34. And also deployment rate will be 97%.

This is the minimum level which we can achieve definitely. And we are considering possibly moving forward the schedule, so that we can have as many people experience the benefits of 5G universe as soon as possible.

And also toward the bottom left, the number of engineers involved in 5G, we hit that number has exceeded 10,000 inclusive of the group operating companies. And so it is inoperative which DOCOMO as a whole is important. So through the system and institution base of end of June 2020, we would like to deploy 5G base stations throughout 45 prefectures. And also toward the end of June in 2021, we would like to build out 10,000 5G base stations by that time. Going forward, we'll actively promote 5G network building in various supplies throughout Japan nationwide.

Next, I would like to talk about the termination of FOMA or 3G service. As far as 3G is concerned, we have already suspended the reception of new subscriptions for voice plans and i-mode. However, as further services as well, we will complete the receiving of the applications for new services at the end of fiscal year 2019. And by the end of fiscal year 2025 former 3G services are fully terminated.

For those customers who are using 3G services especially retail customers on top of the diverse 4G smartphones lineup, we are going to provide handsets that can have same operability such as the clamshell fully type phones. And we would like to provide 4G network, whereby, customers will feel safe and secure in using. And also we're considering further expedition of the 4G network. We will continue to upgrade the network in the coming 5G era.

Next, as we announced at the announcement of the new product lineup for the winter, spring model for 2019-2020, we are going to set up a standard model at a very affordable price. So with the enriched 4G lineup, we would like to have as many people utilize smartphones as possible.

And also from November 1st, for the customers that are using 3G feature phones, they're going to be introducing something on the top right, which is entitled Hajimete Sumaho Kounyu Support. Also for those customers who migrate from 3G feature phones to 4G smartphones and for those customers who are both the age of 60, we are going to be providing Oshaberi Wari 60 discount.

So if you combine this with the Hajimete Sumaho Wari discount, which is very well received at this moment, I think our subscribers will be able to start using these services starting from a monthly charge of ¥980. So through such initiatives, we like to further promote and encourage migration to 4G.

Next, we'd like to talk about our efforts to reinforce customer touch points. We have implemented various measures to improve the waiting time and the attendance times at the DOCOMO shop. By the end of this fiscal year, we are aiming to reduce the attendance time by half by using digital transformation or DX, we would like to achieve an attendance time of less than one hour as soon as possible.

And also from December in all DOCOMO shops, we are going to be providing free of charge services -- free of charge basic support services for initial setup, as well as data migration. Also in smartphone classes, we are going to be reaching the curriculum programming classes, medical classes and other curriculums as well.

We would also like to talk about our efforts with improved customers' web experience. And this -- we have divided this between procedures and handset purchases. In the case of procedures, we are going to -- by extending chat support and support hours up to 24 hours, so we can support customers during nighttime of where the web based procedures are concentrated. And also we like to support customers after reception hours are over at the shops and at call centers. So this is from September 6th, correction, November 6th onwards.

Also in the billing simulation sites, based on the most recent usage record, we would like to offer the most optional plans to the customers. And also in terms of the handsets purchases, we would like to reduce half the switching of the screens upon this procedure so that we can reduce the application time. And also for those customers who want to receive smartphones as soon as possible in order to respond to that requirement, we are now going to be starting a same-day delivery service starting from November 5th this year.

Next, we would like to talk about our initiatives in relation to the Declaration beyond our medium-term strategy. First with regard to the initiatives that relate to value and excitement for customers, Declaration 1 -- in relation to Declaration 1, the user base of +Message services topped 10 million. Also in relation to Declaration 2, we have concluded alliance with Paronym Incorporated for next-generation interactive video technology. This -- with this collaboration in TIG or Paronym, a technology that displays only information that you want by touching the video.

Also Declaration 3, we're going to be adding Anshin Pack Home, which supports digital equipment at home. And also with regard to mobile device protection services, we are going to be providing replacing handsets on the same day.

Next, I would like to talk about our efforts in relation to Declaration 4, launch of 5G service in Guam, FWA for enterprises. Today, actually we're launching the 5G -- commercial 5G services. And also for Declaration 5, we have agreed to invest and have a business alliance with a company called EDGEMATRIX and we're going to seek to build an ecosystem to migrate AI-based solutions.

Declaration Number 6, for financial institutions, we are going to be delivering DOCOMO lending platform. So aside from what we have already introduced today, we are carrying out various initiatives towards the implementation of Declaration beyond. And also to realize a very rich future, we like to further accelerate our initiatives.

Next, let me talk about ESG valuations. As you can see for the subscriber, we have been Top 10 constituents of three prominent ESG indices as well as all the ESG indices that are selected by GPIF. So that is the situation.

Furthermore, with regard to our indices for the fiscal year in relation to ESG let me highlight the four. Starting from top left. This is the task related to climate change. For the first time in the domestic telecom industry, we have declared our support for TCFD.

Going forward, we would like to appropriately disclose information about climate change based on this initiative. And the second on the top right, so our efforts in relation to privacy. So the customers can use DOCOMO services with this as a security. What we have done is to announce and publish the note -- NTT DOCOMO personal data charger in the bottom left.

In order to prevent any recent problems pertaining to the usage of smartphones and mobile phones, we've carried out 83,000 smartphone and mobile phone safety classes, up until September and the number of participants have now topped 13 million overall.

And also on the bottom right, as initiative to provide solutions for domestic challenges through -- we're going to be -- we started natural communication-enabled AI guidance service called Oshaberi Annaiban. So towards the implement -- or through the implementation of Declaration beyond, we're going to work toward achieving a sustainable society.

Next, let me talk about our responses to Typhoons No.15 and No.19. On a daily basis, we have created a team of 2000 at maximum to carry out a restoration support activities by providing free of charge, charging as well as WiFi services and also by providing disaster-related information to visitors in Japan. We've been able to react, so that we can minimize any effect of the disaster. And also we have begun the disaster data unlimited mode service as well.

So therefore, based on the data charge, which the customers recent prior to the disaster without limitations to the communication speed, they will have unlimited data communication access.

With regard to disaster relief areas that -- whereby the Disaster Relief Act was supplied for Typhoon No.19, we will continue to implement these initiatives into the month of November as well.

Next let me talk about DOCOMO's disaster preparedness measures. First, with regard to our -- first to strengthen our emergency power supply. For medium-term based stations, so we're implementing uninterrupted power supply or 24-hour battery. And also with regard to core disaster medical hospitals, which are very important, so the examples that we are providing, 72-hour battery as well.

We were considering possibly enriching the activities there. And also on the top right, preparedness using AI and also efforts to provide improvement of node buildings that have flood control. These are the measures which we'd like to enhance.

Going forward DOCOMO will on a day-to-day basis reinforce and expand our disaster preparedness and we would like to make efforts to continue to improve the network safety as well as reliability even in the face of disasters.

Next, let me talk about the progress of the share repurchase program. This is the update of the progress of -- up until second quarter. From May 7, up until September 30, through market -- buying of the market at TSE, we have acquired 47.71 million shares. And also we've also acquired ¥122.8 billion. And also, the outstanding shares would be ¥177.28 billion. We will continue to buy our shares on the market.

Next, let me talk about the revised guidance for fiscal year 2019. This is self-explanatory. As you can see we have decided to revise the guidance which I've shared with you at the outset. As for operating revenue, this has been increased upwards by some ¥60 billion and has been changed to ¥4,740 billion.

For operating income or operating profit as I mentioned earlier, we are going to be involved in the promotion of migration and also we want to enrich various measures in terms of the Smart Life business. In particular, we were to promote cashless payment.

So the Payment initiatives we need to accelerate those efforts. So that being the case, that impact will be felt. So as far as operating income is concerned, we're not going to change our guidance at this juncture because of those elements.

So last but not least, I'd like to give you the summary of the first half of fiscal year 2019. This is -- I hope that you take a look at this at your leisure. So as far as the second quarter is concerned in the face of very intense competitive landscape, we have made efforts to improve sales in the -- with -- based on new rate plans and also we have made efforts to expand smartphone-based payment.

And as a result we've been able to reinforce our customer base. And also we announced the termination of the 3G service today. Also we'll promote migration. We'll also make efforts to improve our network. We'll make even further efforts towards this end so we can realize efficient business operation.

For the second half, we will leverage the expense which we have been able to gain through 5G pre-commercial services. And through the commercialization and launch of commercial services of 5G come next spring, we will continue to build out network throughout Japan nationwide.

So that's all for myself. Thank you very much.

Satoru Kikuchi

SMBC. My name is Kikuchi. I've got two questions. The first is your revised plan -- revised forecast. I know that your ARPU is rising but the expenses are also rising. So I would like to ask a question regarding your expenses. You just mentioned that for -- due to the migration and of course, the expenses relating to your Smart Life business, you're anticipating some increase of expenses. But I think that is quite large at ¥48 billion and there wasn't any increase in the first half. So are you expecting a large increase in the second half?

So can you provide us with a breakdown of these additional expenses? And also the loss on disposal of property and equipment is it going to increase by ¥15 billion? So what are the content of such equipment to be disposed of? Can you comment on these things?

Osamu Hirokado

I am Hirokado, CFO. I would like to answer this question. Regarding the expenses, the major items include the cost of equipment sold.

This time around as far as the revenues is concerned, the equipment sales revenues was revised upwards by ¥25 billion. And because we are going to promote the migrations with various measures, this will be subtracted from the equipment sales revenues. So the numbers -- the net number after reduction is ¥25 billion. So therefore the cost will have to be applied with the measures or expenses. Therefore the actual cost is larger than that.

The specific amount cannot be commented because of the competitive reasons, but I think you'll be able to get an imagination from these numbers. Now regarding the write-off the disposals of -- in order to alleviate the impact on future years, we have decided to terminate the 3G and 3G service. So those are related to the termination of the services that some of the disposal -- loss of disposal will be coming from the termination of 3G and some equipment will no longer be usable. So -- and because the revenue generation is quite favorable, we have decided to accelerate the disposal of such equipment.

Satoru Kikuchi

All right. Thank you. Now I would like to ask my second question. Right now your company is now promoting aggressively d Payment and d CARD and ID as your -- in order to strengthen your payment offers and financial services. This term you are launching various campaigns and starting November you're going to launch another campaign. And -- but I don't think that is going to happen significant impact on your results.

In the first half, a Smart Life related profit did not show such significant impact from those measures, but what about the results for next fiscal year and beyond? Your efforts for the financial payment services? In what way will that be reflected in your profit going forward? And of course maybe you're going to give us a qualitative comment that this is going to grow in the future? But I think when we look at these performances in the next fiscal year and beyond I guess this is going to be the driver for the Smart Life profits going forward. So can you give us some concrete ideas as to the amount of profit increase that you're expecting from these measures in the future let's say next year and the year beyond?

Kenichi Mori

Okay. This is Mori. But I think you would like to know the details about the profits, but this is something we cannot disclose at this point of time. But as you know the amount of transactions that we handle is disclosed at the every quarter. And that was ¥3.9 trillion for the annual number for the total of d Payment and the d CARD service. And this fiscal year, this is likely to increase larger than expectations. That is the pace of growth that we are seeing at this moment.

So because this is an amount of transactions that could be processed and the few percentage point fee is the income that we can generate, and therefore, you'll be able to reverse calculate the amount of profit. Now that's 2020.

And we would like to increase this to ¥6 trillion the amount of transaction to ¥6 trillion by 2022. And with that goal we would like to boost usage, and of course expand the number of locations where the service is provided. We are pouring efforts towards these targets.

And on -- from 26th of September, we added a new function, the wallet function to d Payment service. This is a functional upgrade to d Payment. And as you can see here the d wallet service will encompass all these functionalities as you see here on this slide.

So in the finance and payment service, I think this is going to be a mainstream medium. And I think this will offer various usages. And therefore leveraging this wallet capability, we would like to expand the transactions of various business partners of ours. And of course, advertisements can also be carried.

So I think we'll be able to build new businesses in a different way from the consumer-type of business. And therefore, we are now currently working to expand the user base as well the locations where the service is provided. And by inducing our members to use these channels, we would like to develop a new pillar of our revenues going forward.

Satoru Kikuchi

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. It's about the penetration of the new rate plans. So the penetration of the new rate plans. So, as of September 7.17 million. You mentioned second quarter I think if I'm not wrong you'd increased by 3.4 million, I would imagine. So if the base holds then you're not going to reach 17 million anytime soon. So how do you intend to increase the penetration during the third and the fourth quarter? How do you intend to increase the penetration of the new rate plans into the third and the fourth quarter? That will be my question.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Thank you very much. Well, recently we have topped 8 million in the recent. So 8.5 million, if we double 8.5 million that would reach 17 million. So it's been five months. So we have five months remaining. So on average it means that we have achieved 1.6 million per month.

So right now as of September and October, it's been increasing by 1.5 million to 1.6 million. So if we maintain this pace and momentum we believe that this is achievable and feasible. As I mentioned earlier as far as we're concerned, we want people to migrate from feature phones to 4G. And at that juncture naturally we hope that they will incorporate the new rate plans. And the benefits delivered by new rate plans I think have become well much recognized.

So one-to-one -- on a one-to-one basis and also in our rate plan fairs, we hope that we'll be able to drive the penetration and hope that we'll be able to achieve the target of 17 million subscriptions for the new rate plans. And we believe that this is deliverable.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. My second question is about the CapEx. Of course, we had the typhoon, and of course, we have the disaster preparedness. I do understand. And also during your presentation you talked about 5G investment being brought forward, so that's re-explanation. So you have a slight change in the CapEx for this fiscal year. So how do you intend to achieve that or address CapEx that? And also as you bring forward the 5G investment, how should we see the investment for CapEx next fiscal year? I would appreciate your thoughts. Thank you.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Thank you. Well as far as the investment is concerned, well in this first half actually we were behind the plan in first half. One reason is for example G20. We've had to carry various constructions and also to decode the G20. And also premium 4G plans achievement of that and also bringing forward the 5G that's also in the play. So throughout the second half all these ingredients will come into play.

And we very much want to achieve all these initiatives as planned. As far as the investment level is concerned, it will remain at ¥570 billion. It will remain unchanged. We want to make sure that we are able to deliver the investment. And also next fiscal year as far as 5G is concerned naturally the involvement -- the percentage of 5G will have to expand.

But at the same time though 4G is the basis of the 5G, so LTE we have to continue to build out the 4G network -- LTE network which will be the basis of 5G. So bearing that in mind we think we will be able to maintain flat. We're still in the planning process, but that is the overall situation which we envision. I hope that answers your question. Thank you.

Daisaku Masuno

This is Masuno from Nomura Securities. I've got a question relating to your expenses. According to your plan in the second half of the year due to cost reduction you're expecting ¥90 billion, after ¥40 billion in the first half, I think you have to work on ¥90 billion in cost reduction in the second half of the year.

So compared against your annual plan and compared against the second half of last fiscal year, I think this is going to be smaller than last fiscal year. But when we think about that there is a plan to further reduce your cost-efficiency by ¥90 billion.

So if you cut -- take this into consideration your actual expenses is actually increasing, I think so, as we said at the outset. We do understand that this is the landing number. But before the cost-efficiency program kicks in, what is the reason behind the expenses the rise in expenses?

Even though you speak about migration I think they are migrating to very low-cost Android phones. And the SKU -- well depending on the SKU, it's going to be ¥50,000 per piece. And then if you can include the subsidies and so forth, it's only about ¥70,000. So it's only about - in totality, it's only about ¥7 billion because of 100,000 units being sold. So what are the factors that I contemplated behind this expense increase?

Osamu Hirokado

The cost-efficiency improvement program for this fiscal year first and foremost, the major items include the reduction of commissions coming from the reduction of discounts. So this will be reflected in a decrease in the expenses and so it doesn't appear so much on the P&L.

So although there was a ¥40 billion reduction and cost-efficiency improvement achieved in the first half, but the actual expenses was less than half of that amount. And the increases come mainly from the consolidation of Plala and that has an impact of ¥20 billion or slightly -- or north of ¥19 billion; and the Docomo Hikari-linked expenses that rises -- this is the communication network charges that increases in line with the number of subscribers of about ¥20 billion. And the Point-related expenses also increased by ¥10-some billion.

And so those are reasons behind the increase. And in the second half, as well we have to work on remaining ¥90 billion cost-efficiency improvement. And sales-related expenses will be reduced meaning that these are the subtracted from the selling-related revenues. So therefore that accounts for as a major bulk.

So the docomo Hikari-related and Point-related expenses and the consolidation of NTT Plala will continue to be the impact that we have to foresee in the second half. So despite the cost-efficiency improvement of ¥130 billion on the surface, it may look as though the expenses is increasing at a larger pace.

But compared to the plan the ¥60 billion revenues upward revision was made and the service revenues are also increasing than planned. So this seems that there might be a temporary increase in the expenses then that is justifiable because of the increase in revenues.

Daisaku Masuno

But these expenses that are building up this fiscal year, they are going to come down next fiscal year. Can you comment on that possibility? Or because of the revenue increase this fiscal year, the service revenues are increasing this fiscal year. And do you anticipate this trend to continue going next fiscal year?

So are you going to expect an uplift next fiscal year? Or is this just a temporary plus and minuses for this fiscal year alone? So if that is the case what is the policy for next fiscal year?

Osamu Hirokado

Next fiscal year as well, we will continue to work on cost-efficiency improvement. We'll strive for that. And the size of that may not be as sizable as ¥130 billion as this fiscal year. That may be difficult to achieve next fiscal year. Having said that, however the discount on handsets will be reduced.

That will have a full year impact next fiscal year. So that's somewhere -- an area that we have expectations for, for cost reduction next fiscal year. And other than that we will work on other cost-efficiency improvement. This fiscal year we relied so much on the reduction of handset costs, but next fiscal year and over the medium term, we will look into the -- working on a structural reform of the company by addressing marketing and network-related expenses and by leveraging digital transformation.

We would like to -- and also by employing AI. We have a company-wide project that is currently executed. So we believe these will generate tens of billions of yen of cost-efficiency improvement.

Daisaku Masuno

And this is my last question. Regarding your new rate plans. When the same user migrates to the new rate plan what happens? I think – and I do understand that flat rate will have a savings. But if users migrate to usage-based billing, I think their usage and the bill will actually rise after the migration to the new rate plans. So, what happens if the same user migrates from a new – old rate plan to a new rate plan on average?

Osamu Hirokado

After – so you're asking – I think we have high expectations for the upsell effect after the new customer migrates to a new rate plan. But that's too early to expect at this point of time. We haven't seen that effect yet. So, up until now we are seeing an upsell between – among the subscribers of the old basic plan – old plan. Because of the basic plan of the conventional plan, they're different tiers so customers are switching to the larger buckets and that is already becoming visible.

This time around the mobile communication service revenues was revised upwards, primarily because of the slower than expected impact of the Gigaho and Gigalight subscription that accounted for half of that impact and also the successful upgrade among the old rate plan users. And those were the major reasons. So, other than the new rate plans, I think those factors contributed to the upward revision of the mobile communication service revenues.

Yoshio Ando

Thank you. Ando from Daiwa. Thank you for this opportunity. If I may ask for confirmation and clarification. You talked about migration measures and you mentioned that for the third quarter onwards you're going to be reinforcing us migration measures. So, if I'm right that is going to contribute to achieving 1.7 million penetration of the new rate plans. Am I right? So, if that is the case, I would like to come to my question. So in line with this migration process with regard to ARPU how do you see potential impact on the ARPU through the migration process? If you could share that with us I would appreciate it.

Osamu Hirokado

Thank you. Yes. About the ARPU, well, the migration and promotion measures what impact will there be on ARPU? We have not been able to identify that per se. But based on the track record so far, and I would imagine that it would be in the range of several tens of yen, dozens of yen probably less than ¥50 but the potential positive impact on ARPU is going to be within that range on a year-on-year basis. So, we believe that this trend can continue down the road.

Yoshio Ando

Thank you for that. My second question is about payment. The credit card issues – the number of credit cards issued not just Gold, but the other credit cards issued what impact – what increase did you see in the second quarter? And also what is the pace of the increase? I would appreciate you sharing that if that's possible. And also with regards to d Payment, you don't show the total volume of d Payment. But there are a lot of questions about profitability but how do you see the profitability of this service? I would appreciate your thoughts on that as well.

Kenichi Mori

Thank you. With regard to the number of credit cards issued as far as the subscriptions are concerned, it's in the data subset, which we have distributed to you. So you should see in the supplementary data. It should be at the very back. So, please take a look at the chart on – in the databook which has been distributed to you. As far as the rate of increase is concerned, it's very positive very much in line with the initial expectations.

And also with regard to the d Payment in terms of d Payment let me see. Well, it's very difficult to talk about which perspective we can share with you. But the number of active users we have identified that: so with more than 10 million downloads and also someone who has to the use application at least once per month. That's the type of customers we want to increase. For September and also with regard to – in October, where the credit card – cashback has – cashless service has increased has been implemented we received a strong note – a very strong increase.

So we have seen very strong increase in these two months. So as far as the image is considered September and October active users the percentage between the two, well, let's see. I would say maybe, it's not as much as 1.5 fold but close to 1.2 fold or 1.3 fold. That's the comparison between September and October in terms of the number of active users.

Yoshio Ando

Sorry. If I could come up with additional questions then. So d CARD credit card plastic cards issued what about that number? That's the number I wanted to have. And also with regard to profitability of d Payment your thoughts about the profitability of d Payment service per se?

Kenichi Mori

Okay. With regard to the plastic cards, sorry, we don't have the number of cards issued outstanding at this – on hand. But among the subscriptions for example, there are some holders who are not using these cards as main cards. So when they renew the contract, we don't send plastic cards. This is for cost-saving purposes. So this is a measure which we are taking. So – and on the subscriptions they might have the credit card number per se but there maybe cardholders, who don't actually have physical plastic cards.

Yoshio Ando

As with regard – so well sorry plastic cards. I used the wrong term. I'm talking about the credit cards so not mini but full-fledged credit cards. So the –

Kenichi Mori

Sorry, excluding mini card? Okay, mini. Okay. So what is the number let me check. So 12 million as of the second quarter, 12 million of the second quarter – sorry, so we have to exclude that. Yes, 12 million excluding mini. Yes so 12 million as of second quarter. And also with regard to the profitability pertaining to d Payment, well, during the small meeting, we've mentioned that it is a profitable business. I mentioned, it's a profit-driving business. But this is internal accounting.

Yoshio Ando

So cost for d Payment what is that?

Kenichi Mori

So, with regard to the digital billing, it's not so much d Payment. It's kind of as a cost for the actual telecom service. And also, that cost will be allocated to the d CARD. So when it comes to d Payment, commission-related revenues are directly translate into profits.

It's a matter of internal accounting. This is how we see -- that's how we account this. So in the first half d POINT, d Payment promotion, they carried a promotion -- they carried a campaign for the promotion of the d Payment. So we have not seen much impact on d Payment on a standalone basis.

Yoshio Ando

Sorry. I'm talking about the migration measures. I'm talking about the impact of migration measures on ARPU.

Osamu Hirokado

I've mentioned it. It's JPY 50 on a year-on-year basis. But if you take a look year-on-year, it's actually more than JPY 50 impact. But if you compare first quarter to second quarter, the positive impact is less than JPY 50. We're talking about several tens of yen. It's available on data and we believe that you can look for more going forward.

Yoshio Ando

Thank you.

Kei Takahashi

UBS. My name is Takahashi. I've got two questions. This fiscal year's full year guidance, in that guidance mobile communication service revenues was revised upwards by JPY 39 billion. And according to your explanation, because a number of the active users were more favorable than planned, then the upsell of the conventional plan users was quite also favorable.

But on the other hand, when you look at the discounts from the new rate plans, this JPY 39 billion compared to this upward revision, what kind of impact has there been with the new rate plans? Can you explain on that point?

Osamu Hirokado

So the limited revenue impact from the new rate plan is expected to be smaller than expected. And that accounts for less than half of that JPY 39 billion upward revision.

Kei Takahashi

So, 17 million users is the full year -- year-end expected number for new rate plan users? And so, the impact of discounts from the new rate plans coming there -- coming in smaller than expected is because the reduction per one user is smaller than expected? Or is it because the progress towards the reach -- the arrival of that 17 million as of the year-end, because in the beginning the uptick was slow?

Osamu Hirokado

Yes. This is the impact from the slower-than-expected start of the migration.

Kei Takahashi

Now, regarding the -- you made a upward revision for the new medium-term plan, but when we look at the details when you look at the second quarter, the communication modules is quite selling in brisk numbers. So I think the contribution from the communication modules had a significant contribution. So when you divide between communication modules and non-modules, can you give us a breakdown of the net additions performance of the contribution?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

As you already pointed out, this time around, when you look at the first half performance, communication modules grew at a very favorable pace and that is likely to continue going forward. For DOCOMO brand subscriptions' mobile circuits, the data plan users decreased significantly due to the new rate plans. And so that posted a net loss.

But when it comes to the handsets, due to the impact and the benefits of the new rate plans, the handset net additions performed better than expected according -- compared to our internal forecast. So going forward when we think -- I think, this is going to have a significant competitive advantage going forward. So I think, because of this we believe this trend of improvement is likely to continue and that's the reason why we have made this upward revision for the net additions.

Kei Takahashi

So the 500,000 upward revision comes mainly from the communication modules? Is that correct?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

I cannot comment on the breakdown, but the contribution from the communication module is quite significant.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Modules are slightly larger than non-module devices. That's my comment.

Shinji Moriyuki

Moriyuki from SBI Securities. Thank you for this opportunity. About migration, well, the telecom business funnel has been changed and marketing promotion costs can no longer be introduced that much. So how do you intend to maintain this pace? Right now, you talk about the suspension or termination. You talk about 3G termination. But how do you intend to maintain these? How do you maintain these services?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well, you're talking about what we'll become from now. Well, in the first half, we've been able to exceed the level in the previous first half. And although, the overall population is larger to be able to promote migration. And I think new rate plans, especially Gigalight had a very positive impact. So we've been able to introduce these measures.

And also, as far as the handsets are concerned from September we've been able to enrich the standard model. And also in the -- and we want to -- that continues to be valid for the new winter and spring models which we announced. And we will continue to provide affordable handsets within the range of less than JPY 20,000 per handset.

So even in the -- so in the framework of the telecom business as far as 3G to 4G migration is concerned, we believe that we will be able to implement a certain level of discount. So within that range, we want to continue to accelerate those migration process.

So why are we in such a haste to migrate? That is because our competition is also focused on this particular segment in this area. So that being the case, to the extent possible we would like to encourage our customers to migrate as soon as possible, so that they will be willing to stick with DOCOMO over a long term. That I believe is a very important strategy for us.

Shinji Moriyuki

So I see. So that being the case you changed the rate plans. So may I take it that you have taken the measures that are already possible putting them in the next fiscal year? That's the gist of my question. So how do you intend to bring about change?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well I believe those in the most major volume majorities -- late majority customer segments they are now beginning to migrate. So it's not just about the handsets. It's not just about the rate plans. We have to have consultation fairs. We also have to have smartphone classrooms. You need very careful planning, so that you'll be able to pave the way for the customers to migrate. That type of initiative would be required. So we want to thoroughly implement those migration plans.

Shinji Moriyuki

Thank you. My second question is about the ESG. It might not be directly related, but on page 25, you have carried out a very large number of smartphone classes. So what's the impact on ARPU and also the impact on migration through those classes? Because you're carrying out such a large number of classes. I wondered what the advantage or the benefit from those classes could be. Is there a causal relationship between holding these classes on your performance?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Well so mobile phones and smartphones there's some negative dark sides if you will to those handsets. So you need to bear that in mind. So for students at elementary schools in junior high schools targeting those students you know that we want to resolve these issues. So we've been actively promoting these classes against that backdrop. So having said that, we do not intend to link this with promotion of marketing -- sales and marketing and sales promotion. But the fact that DOCOMO is carrying out such initiatives, we believe that will pivot and improve the literacy towards mobile phones and smartphones and also potential risks making sure that our customers don't come close to that and also promoting filtering.

We need to rigorously promote that. And it's important that we gain the understanding of the customers. So be it smartphones or be it mobile phones, it's important that the image of the industry per se be maintained in a very positive manner. And I think it has benefits in terms of maintaining positive image for the industry, so it might be directly linked to the performance of DOCOMO.

Shinji Moriyuki

Sorry. I was talking about smartphone class here. I was talking about smartphone classes.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Oh, I see you're talking about smartphone classes.

Shinji Moriyuki

So you're talking about lifetime value. So what impact on ARPU.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

I see. You're asking about smartphone classes. Sorry. My apologies. So you were talking about smartphone classes. Yes. It's about -- I think the number of participants reached four million already and I would say that in all shops maybe at least they've carried three classes per day. And for each class we have five to six participants. One thing this will encourage migration to smartphones, because these classes help to improve the literacy of the customers toward smartphones. So it's a matter of how can I put it a comparison of the convenience between the feature phones and smartphones. So in the face of natural disasters, it's easier to search through smartphones, easier to get the information through smartphones. So especially towards the seniors -- older citizens -- senior-aged citizens, it's important that we promote this. And that's had an impact.

Shinji Moriyuki

No. I fully understand the value of the concept. I was just talking about the actual benefit vis-à-vis the four million participants of the smartphone classes. That's what I wanted to draw out.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

I see. So four million participants.

Shinji Moriyuki

Yes. So they gain interest, but if they don't move -- migrate to smartphones, it doesn't have any meaning.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

They have moved as a matter of fact. I simply cannot share the number with you. But yes, in principle, people have indeed migrated from 3G feature phones to smartphones. And also they have also migrated from competition to DOCOMO. We cannot give you that absolute number. Our apologies.

Shinji Moriyuki

Thank you very much.

