Grubhub: It Will Be A Bumpy Ride, But Worth It

However, the reality is likely far better than it seems. While GrubHub faces many challenges, the fact that its stock price is trading at half the value it which it began the year makes it attractive.

In addition, the company forecast its slowest-ever growth rate in Q4, leading many to believe that GrubHub is headed toward secular deceleration.

Let's face it: GrubHub (GRUB) is no longer growing as quickly and as seamlessly as it used to in the past. The country's biggest food delivery service, beset by rampant competition from fast-growing startups like Uber Eats and DoorDash, and catering to a fickle customer base who have little loyalty to one provider versus another, is experiencing some serious growing pains. Both revenue growth and the count of active diners, which GrubHub affectionally calls "daily active grubs " (DAGs), have seen a frightening pace of deceleration over the past several quarters, and the company's latest guidance outlook for the current fourth quarter doesn't hint that the pain is soon to subside.

Worried over the company's most recent quarterly update, investors sent shares of GrubHub reeling: the stock crashed more than 30% in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings announcement, marking one of the worst one-day declines in the internet sector this year (beating even Twitter's (TWTR) ~20% collapse last week).

While acknowledging that GrubHub's issues are certainly larger than they seemed at the beginning of the year, I continue to find tremendous value in GrubHub shares. The company's performance must be looked at in conjunction with its plummeting share price. GrubHub is currently trading at roughly half the value at which it began 2019, and less than one-third of the value at which it notched an all-time high one year ago in September 2018. The stock is trading at a mere 4x forward revenues, as shown in the chart above - whereas last year, GrubHub was easily trading at a double-digit revenue multiple.

Past valuation, of course, is no justification for a company's current worth: but we do have to ask ourselves if GrubHub's business has deteriorated enough to where the company is worth a fraction of what it was last year. I view GrubHub's current problems as no different than any company that has reached a substantial scale. After all, GrubHub is pulling in revenues at north of a >$1 billion annual run rate - certainly any business that has become this large is sure to attract competition and scale-driven growth fatigue.

I also continue to be encouraged by the big-ticket partnerships that GrubHub is capable of drawing in. Longtime followers of GrubHub will note that a large portion of GrubHub's growth last year, and a big driver of the increase in its share price, has been the national expansion of its partnership with Yum Brands (YUM), the franchisor behind fast-food titans such as KFC and Taco Bell. GrubHub's reach has expanded this year to include McDonalds (an announcement that produced a short-lived pop in GrubHub's share price last month) and, most recently, Wendys (WEN), which previously was locked into an exclusive argument with competitor DoorDash. Other recent adds or expansions include Applebee's, Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN), IHOP, Panera Bread, and Shake Shack, and Subway - needless to say, all national titans with hundreds or even thousands of locations each, greatly expanding GrubHub's reach.

These national chain deals are key to sustaining GrubHub's growth, and despite the current slippage in DAG growth rates, we can hope for a recovery in growth once these new partnerships have time to sink in. Variety of doing options, and maintaining greater diversity than its peers, is the best way for GrubHub to continue its growth trajectory - by adding both nationally-recognized franchises as well as smaller, local favorites; and GrubHub has continued being aggressive in expanding its restaurant list.

Over time, online food delivery will only experience secular growth - so despite heightened competition, there's plenty of pie for all the major competitors to share. I remain encouraged by the fact that despite a >$1 billion annual revenue run rate, GrubHub continues to grow at a >30% y/y pace (we'll see if the deceleration GrubHub has baked into its fourth-quarter forecast will really become reality), and in the meantime, I continue to believe a ~4x forward revenue multiple is an attractive entry point for a ~30% grower in a huge, trending industry that also happens to be profitable on an EBITDA, cash flow, and GAAP EPS basis - something that rival Uber (UBER) can't claim.

Checking in on GrubHub's latest diner metrics

There's no doubt that GrubHub's latest results stir some disappointment. Here's a look at the company's Q3 metrics:

Figure 1. GrubHub key metrics Source: GrubHub Q3 earnings release

Active diner growth slowed to 39% y/y to 21.2 million. Though we note that GrubHub still notched a record number of active diners on a nominal basis, active diner growth decelerated one point relative to 30% y/y growth last quarter.

Perhaps more concerning was the slowdown in daily average grubs to 457k, representing just 10% y/y growth - and far below last quarter's 16% y/y growth rate, which in turn was three points Lower than the Q1 DAG growth rate and far below Wall Street's expectations at the time. The fact that active diners are still growing at a ~30% clip while daily active grubs are creeping toward single-digit growth is an indicator that GrubHub's customer base is becoming more fickle.

The company acknowledged as much in its third-quarter shareholder letter. The company's commentary in that letter on diner behavior offers some useful context (key points highlighted):

In August, overall DAG growth began trending noticeably lower than our expectations. As we dug into the data, we saw that our newer diners, particularly those in our newer markets, were not driving as many orders as we expected at that point in their lifecycle. While retention of these newer diners was good, their ordering frequency wasn’t “maturing” at the same level as earlier cohorts [...] We spent a fair amount of time digging into the causes of these dynamics. What we concluded is that the supply innovations in online takeout have been played out and annual growth is slowing and returning to a more normal longer-term state which we believe will settle in the low double digits, except that there are multiple players all competing for the same new diners and order growth. Furthermore, we believe online diners are becoming more promiscuous. For years, we saw in our data that a Grubhub diner was extremely loyal to our platform. However, our newer diners are increasingly coming to us already having ordered on a competing online platform, and our existing diners are increasingly ordering from multiple platforms. We find this “sharing” to be greatest among our newest diners, in our newest markets, but believe it is happening to some degree throughout our diner base. We believe this competitive dynamic had a 300+ bps impact on our growth rate for the third quarter."

In other words, customers have less motivation now to stick with GrubHub versus going with a competitor - it really depends on which provider has the restaurant that the diner wants, and which one is offering a more attractive price. But while technology investors tend to shy away from competition, as I said at the outset, this is a natural course of events for any large business. GrubHub reiterated that its estimate of the annual market for takeout in the U.S. (including both pickup and delivery) is $200 billion. Put together GrubHub and all of its competitors, and it still hasn't dented a fraction of this market.

Another encouraging signal: GrubHub's latest and biggest partnerships, especially with the likes of McDonald's, haven't fully rolled out yet. When these partnerships reach maturity, GrubHub still has the ability to tap into a new set of customers that it may not have had access to before.

Guidance cut also weighing on share price

The second piece of worrying data coming out of the Q3 release was GrubHub's fourth-quarter guidance update. Already in Q3, GrubHub's revenue of $322.1 million (+30% y/y) missed Wall Street's expectations of $329.5 million (+33% y/y) missed Wall Street's mark by three points, and decelerated from last quarter's 36% y/y growth rate by a stark six-point gap. To add insult to injury, GrubHub is forecasting further deceleration in the fourth quarter:

Figure 2. GrubHub guidance update Source: GrubHub Q3 earnings release

The midpoint of GrubHub's revenue guidance, at $325 million, represents just 13% y/y growth relative to $287.7 million in revenue generated in 4Q18. This would mark GrubHub's slowest-ever quarter of growth and its worst quarter of deceleration. Given that we're already a month into the fourth quarter, we assume that GrubHub has already seen some of the actual results slow down in the month of October, prompting this guidance cut.

What will happen, however, when GrubHub's latest partnerships hit the market? I still expect a few points of upside to come from there. In addition, the other reason that GrubHub's guidance disappointed - its low EBITDA forecast of $15-$25 million, versus expectations of $79 million - is due to the fact that GrubHub intends to invest aggressively in its growth. The company explained its decision as follows:

Given our position of strength and the behavior of our competitors, we considered retrenching and generating as much cash as possible. To be clear, we are confident we could generate greater than $2.00 of Adjusted EBITDA per order in 2020 if we thought that was the right path. But, when we looked at the competitive landscape, our recent diner behavior and the opportunity ahead of us, we became convinced that leaning in was the best long-term answer for all of Grubhub’s stakeholders - our diners, restaurants, drivers, employees and shareholders. Our business model, cash generation and capital structure allows us to be extremely aggressive in attacking our gaps and investing for future growth while still generating meaningful profit for our shareholders. [...] This guidance implies Adjusted EBITDA per order meaningfully lower than this past quarter, primarily due to proactive, discretionary spending related to the various initiatives outlined in this letter."

In other words, GrubHub will spend viciously to enter new markets and to advertise aggressively to win market share. Yes, profitability will suffer in the short term - but the company needs to stop the bleeding in DAG counts first. As a long-term shareholder, I support management's forward thinking.

And despite this vigorous investment in marketing, GrubHub still notes that it expects to deliver "at least $100 million" in adjusted EBITDA in FY20. At present share prices around $33, GrubHub trades at a market cap of $3.05 billion and an enterprise value of $3.12 billion, implying that the company is trading at quite a modest ~31x forward EBITDA based on a cyclically low forward EBITDA projection that has plenty of room for expansion once GrubHub's core business stabilizes.

After all, the company did write that it was confident in its ability to produce $2 in EBITDA per order in 2020. If we extrapolate out GrubHub's current DAGs of 457k and multiply by 365 days, we arrive at a "potential" annualized EBITDA of $333.6 million, not even counting any future DAG growth. I'd rather value GrubHub based on this potential, not on a down year for profitability in which GrubHub is deciding to invest heavily into growth.

Key takeaways

While fully acknowledging that GrubHub's growth path is fraught with competitive concerns, we also like the fact that the company is playing in a tremendously large market with plenty of room for growth for all players. While I'd have liked to see higher growth rates and a quicker stabilization in DAG growth rates, I'm happy to stick with GrubHub at its current rock-bottom share price and wait on the longer-term recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.