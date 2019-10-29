Sands China: Valuation Premium Justified By Market Leadership In Macau And Limited Exposure To VIP Segment

Limited exposure to the more economically-sensitive VIP segment has been positive for Sands China, as the VIP segment has slowed considerably in a weak macro-economic environment like this.

The company is spending $2.2 billion over the next three years to reinvest in its industry-leading Macau properties, but there could be possibly renovation disruption at Sands Cotai Central.

Sands China is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of the future growth in Macau visitation with its market leadership in both gaming and non-gaming properties.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Sands China Ltd. (OTCPK:SCHYY) (OTCPK:SCHYF) [1928:HK] for its market leadership in both gaming and non-gaming properties and its limited exposure to the more economically-sensitive VIP segment. Also, Sands China has a $2.2 billion reinvestment program in place to enhance its properties and further reinforce its leading position in Macau.

Sands China has been the best-performing Macau gaming stock this year, with a year-to-date share price appreciation of +13.7%, excluding dividends. Sands China trades at 12.9 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA representing a discount to its historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 15 times. But Sands China trades at a premium to the other five Macau gaming operators which are valued by the market at lower forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA multiples of between 8.2 and 12.5 times. Sands China offers a forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.3%.

I assign a "Neutral rating" to Sands China as there could be better buying opportunities for the stock due to possible renovation disruption at Sands Cotai Central and a weak macroeconomic environment.

Company Description

A subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Sands China is the largest of six concessionaires operating casinos in Macau. The other five are Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCPK:GXYEF) (OTCPK:GXYEY) (OTCPK:GXYYY) [27:HK], Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF) (OTCPK:WYNMY) [1128:HK], MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF) (OTCPK:MCHVY) [2282:HK], SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) (OTCPK:SJMHY) [880:HK], and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO). In 2002, Sands China's subsidiary Venetian Macau bid for a gaming license together with Galaxy Entertainment. After Galaxy Entertainment was awarded the gaming license, Sands China entered into a sub-concession agreement with Galaxy Entertainment and the Macau Government.

Sands China owns five gaming properties, namely The Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, The Plaza Macao, Sands Cotai Central, and The Parisian Macao. It also owns Cotai Expo, one of Asia's largest convention and exhibition halls; Cotai Arena, Macau's largest entertainment venue; and other facilities such as the 1,800-seat luxury Venetian Theater and the 1,200-seat Parisian Theater. Sands China's combined properties have approximately 12,100 hotel rooms, 850 shops, and 150 restaurants and food outlets.

Market Leadership In Macau Makes It A Beneficiary Of Long-Term Visitation Growth

Sands China is Macau's largest gaming operator by most definitions. It has the largest market capitalization and an estimated 34% share of the operating EBITDA for the six gaming operators combined. Sands China also has a 30% market share of Macau mass market gross gaming revenue, and the mass market segment generates over 85%of Macau's total gaming operating profit.

With respect to non-gaming properties, Sands China's portfolio of approximately 12,100 suites & hotel rooms, 2 million sq ft of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) space, and 1.9 million sq ft of shopping space is larger than any other gaming operator in Macau. Sands China accounts for over half of hotel room inventory on the Cotai Strip in Macau; and it owns and operates 80%of Macau's MICE facilities in terms of square footage.

As the outright market leader in Macau, Sands China is a beneficiary of Macau's long-term visitation growth driven by two key factors.

Firstly, the number of outbound travel trips from China is expected to double from 135 million in 2016 to 260 million by 2025, according to forecasts by Bernstein Research. Outbound Chinese tourism spend is forecasted to grow by a 11% CAGR from $261 billion to $672 billion over the same period. As China's middle class population grows and becomes more affluent, it is natural that the number of outbound travel trips from China and outbound Chinese tourism spend will increase in tandem.

Notably, Macau was the second most popular travel destination for Chinese tourists in 2018 after Hong Kong, with 25.3 million Chinese visiting Macau in 2018 which was double that of 13.2 million in 2010. For the last 12 months ended September, Mainland Chinese visitors grew +17% YoY to 28.5 million.

Secondly, while an increasing number of Chinese want to travel overseas and Macau is one of the most popular choices, there are currently constraints in terms of transportation infrastructure and hotel room availability that prevent Macau from capturing a greater share of Chinese tourists, but things are changing for the better.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, the world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China, started operations in October 2018. Prior to the completion of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, tourists traveling by car from Zhuhai have to take a four-hour long, 200 km journey via the Humen Bridge to get to Macau since there were no roads directly connecting Zhuhai and Macau with Hong Kong. An alternative was to take the ferry between Hong Kong and Macau. Since the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge opened for operations in October 2018 and reduced travel time, it is estimated that approximately half a million people visit Macau via this new bridge every month between end-2018 and September 2019, accounting for 14% of total Macau visitation.

There have also been continued investments in China's high-speed rail network, in terms of both upgraded and new lines, to facilitate increased connectivity between Mainland China and Macau, as per the infographic below.

China's High-Speed Rail Network Connecting To Macau

Source: Las Vegas Sands' 3Q2019 Results Presentation

Also, an estimated new 10,000 hotel rooms are expected to be added between 1H2019 and 2024. Five of the six gaming operators, with the exception of MGM China which added over 1,300 rooms in early-2018, are expanding their hotel room capacity over the next couple of years.

Going forward, Macau's visitation growth is expected to benefit from additional hotel room capacity and improved transportation infrastructure.

In summary, Sands China is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of the future growth in Macau visitation with its market leadership in both gaming and non-gaming properties. But Sands China is not resting on its laurels and it is investing more to reinforce its market leadership, which is the subject of the next section of the article.

$2.2 Billion Reinvestment Program To Reinforce Market Leadership But Watch Out For Renovation Disruption

Sands China is spending $2.2 billion over the next three years to reinvest in its industry-leading Macau properties. These include a renovation, expansion, and re-branding of Sands Cotai Central to The Londoner Macao for S$1.35 billion; and the addition of new luxurious hotel towers, Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao Expand suite, and The Londoner Tower Suites for $0.85 billion.

Sands China's existing Sands Cotai Central property will be re-branded and re-themed as Londoner Macao, a third European-themed iconic destination resort on Cotai with additional MICE, retail, entertainment, and luxurious suite offerings. Work started on the Londoner Macao in 2019, and the property is expected to open in phases in 2020 and 2021.

Sands China is adding 290 new luxury suites ranging from 2,000 to 4,700 sq ft in the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao with the grand opening delayed to 2Q2020. Earlier, Sands China had expected to open the Four Seasons Macao expansion before Chinese New Year in 2020, but a portion of the rooms will still open in 1Q2020 prior to the grand opening. The company is also adding another 370 new luxury suites ranging from 1,400 to 3,100 sq ft in The Londoner Tower Suites, which is slated for completion in late-2020.

But there could be short-term pain in exchange for long-term gain associated with the $2.2 billion reinvestment program. Management acknowledged potential disruption at the existing Sands Cotai Central property due to renovation, at Las Vegas Sands' 3Q2019 earnings call on October 23, 2019:

I think there is going to be disruption...Having said that, it's a massive project underway. I mean '20 will be a disruptive year SCC (Sands Cotai Central), there is no denying it. We're transforming a 10-year-old product into something much more desirable for the market. So, there will be some disruption. I'm hoping the team and they claim they can do it, we'll move most of that business over to Four Seasons, Parisian, our other products. Obviously we can do it, where we've got the room capacity, lodging capacity or the gaming capacity. And frankly, we also have the ability to direct people who come for the entertainment product. It's a big positive. As you know, that's a unique differentiator for us over there. So, hopefully when the premium mass come to town, every week we've got a terrific show in there, they can push that customer away from SCC if they so desire...We can't quantify level of disruption. Yes disruption, how much we layer off in other properties? Time will tell.

In other words, while there are long-term benefits associated with the $2.2 billion reinvestment program, there could be downside risk to earnings for Sands China in the near term due to renovation disruption at Sands Cotai Central, partially offset by the company's efforts to draw these visitors to other Sands China properties.

Limited Exposure To VIP Segment Has Been Positive For Sands China

Sands China generated a mere 7% of its trailing operating EBITDA from the VIP segment. In contrast, the other Macau gaming operators are estimated to generate between 10% and 25% of their respective operating EBITDA from the VIP segment. Sands China derived the remaining 57%, 7%, 15%, 12%, and 2% of its operating EBITDA from mass tables, slots, hotels, malls, and MICE & others respectively.

In the most recent 3Q19, Sands China registered a flat YoY growth in operating EBITDA at $755 million with strength in the mass segment offsetting weakness in the VIP segment. Base mass table win and premium mass table win were up +8.1% and +9.4% YoY at $762 million and $674 million respectively. In contrast, it is estimated that Macau's market-wide VIP Gross Gaming Revenue fell -21.3% YoY in 3Q2019, and Sand China's VIP gaming revenue dropped -36% YoY to $439 million in the quarter. Thanks to Sands China's focus on the mass segment and limited exposure to the VIP segment, the company was able to maintain flat EBITDA growth in a difficult economic environment.

Management explained why Sands China has traditionally focused on the mass market segment in Macau at Las Vegas Sands' 3Q2019 results briefing on October 23, 2019:

In Macao, as you know, Thomas, is the mass segment that drives growth, it's that simple. In this challenging macro environment, we just continue to see it grow and grow. And that business revolves around lodging, retail entertainment and we continue to see the numbers to grow in all these areas. The mass keeps growing, premium -- even with our large base, our slots and premium kept growing. And with our CapEx (capital expenditures as part of $2.2 billion reinvestment program) position, it just gets better and better. I also think with our new suites at Londoner and Four Seasons, it just will get better next 18 months for us, especially for family travel, length of stay, our great non-gaming product.

The mass segment is expected to be relatively more resilient than the VIP segment, but there are also risks associated with the mass segment. Specifically, the implementation of controls on the amount of cash people can withdraw from ATM machines using Union Pay bank cards issued in Mainland China, with the aim of regulating cash flows out of Mainland China, has hurt Macau's mass market segment in the past.

Valuation

Sands China trades at 13.7 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 12.9 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$39.00 as of October 28, 2019. This represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 15 times.

But Sands China trades at a premium to the other five Macau gaming operators (mentioned in the "Company Description" section of this article) which are valued by the market at lower forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA multiples of between 8.2 and 12.5 times.

Sands China offers a trailing 5.1% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.3%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Sands China are stiffer-than-expected competition from both local and regional gaming operators, lower-than-expected dividends, a longer-than-expected time for the $2.2 billion reinvestment program to be completed, and a non-renewal of Sand China's gaming license that expires in 2022. I elaborated further on the risk relating to non-renewal of gaming licenses for the Macau gaming operators in my article on Galaxy Entertainment published on August 29, 2019.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.