Undeserved: Alphabet, Shopify; Unforgiven: Grubhub, Beyond Meat

Grubhub, not sure it's a great company. I am pretty sure the CEO needs to re-evaluate how he communicates to Wall Street. I see no reason to own a stock that has competitors who are largely using free money to compete. SELL.

Beyond Meat is still beyond the level of any rational valuation. It could be a great company, with a great product, but terrible stock.

Shopify is a similar case of missing earnings by a lot, and yet by taking a second look you should consider participating in shares of this name.

Alphabet is selling off today, after the earnings were missed by a lot. Very understandable. But dig deeper and you should like what you see.

Alphabet showed the biggest miss in earnings in many quarters, why undeserved?

I took this (paraphrased) quote from Eric Sheridan, the number 1 analyst on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from UBS:

"They had to account for the $57 million French fine. Investments were marked to market. If you drill down, GOOGL didn't disappoint. No miss on-site revenue and beat on cloud revenue. Core business doing great still running at 20% growth. I still have an 18-month guide for an upside $1,500-1,600 with a downside of $1100. GOOGL has now had 2 quarters of accelerated revenue..."

He went on to reiterate his buy recommendation on GOOGL.

My Take: These are great numbers, and the reason for the shortfall is that GOOGL is investing in Google Cloud to grow the business to take advantage of a huge business opportunity. They don't break out the cloud services number, but analysts are saying that they are growing the business a bit above 35%. There is basically a land grab out there, and while Google Cloud is on par with Microsoft (MSFT) Azure and Amazon's (AMZN) AWS technologically in most areas and ahead in AI/ML, it is frankly a distant third to these two leaders.

It needs to hire more sales and marketing pros and make more acquisitions. The Looker acquisition is a start. Buying applications is important but capacity is also important. I think they should buy Akamai (AKAM). This would be a great tuck-in acquisition that would expand GOOGL services and capacity. AKAM was looking to sell itself last year, but it seems they were asking too much. They reported yesterday and with strong cloud security and growth in their traditional content delivery service. AKAM is selling off also, undeservedly in my opinion.

I digress, if you are an investor in GOOGL, you want them to boost their investment and build up this revenue center that should generate much better free cash flow in the future. I think that after GOOGL settles down it will continue to climb in price. If you look at how GOOGL behaved price-wise, you should feel pretty sanguine. It sold off in the post-market, but the stock ran up 30 points right into its all-time high the day before. Naturally, traders sold off on the headline miss, but the stock never gave up all the gains of the regular trading day. As of the time of this writing, I admit it has given up all the gains from yesterday. Let's see how it closes, if it closes at this $1260 level or above, then the rally thesis should be intact. Let's look at the chart. Basically, this $1260 level is still an elevated price from the prior pattern. Let's take a look...

Source: tradingview.com

Obviously, this is not a pretty picture. A lot of damage has been done to the chart. This is a 5-day chart, let's zoom out and see a one-year chart:

Source: tradingview.com

As you can see, there have been many times that GOOGL has sold off in a similar fashion as it has been on this very powerful months-long uptrend. I am going to go out on a ledge once again and speculate that GOOGL will close closer to $1280 than $1260. I think GOOGL is a very good risk for a trade, and if you have room for a non-dividend paying stock as a long-term investment, I think GOOGL would be a good investment as well. I suspect that at some point GOOGL will pay a dividend since it generates prodigious cash that is sitting on its balance sheet. GOOGL is a buy, and going into 2020, I would not be surprised if it was 150 points higher than where it is now.

I believe that Amazon will also recover in its losses, and will also go back towards the old highs going into the end of the year. I mentioned this yesterday, but I think it is germane because I think the same phenomenon is happening. Traders (and robots) will sell on the headlines and then over time, a more rational analysis will take hold. For AMZN, the realization of a 35% growth rate in the AWS cloud services division at such a large scale is fantastic.

Shop Shopify

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) missed earnings for similar reasons to Alphabet. Revenue rose 45% to $390.6 million, above the FactSet consensus of $383.8 million, as both subscription and merchant solutions revenue topped forecasts. Gross Merchandise Volume +48% and Monthly Recurring Revenue +34% for Q3.

During the quarter, Shopify said it surpassed 1 million merchants. The company recorded an adjusted loss of $33.6 million vs. adjusted net income of $5.8 million a year ago.

Says Shopify CFO Amy Shapero, "Our strong results in the quarter were driven in part by the success of our international expansion, which is just one of the many ways we are investing in the platform".

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $472 million to $482 million, above the FactSet consensus of $470.6 million. The stock has more than doubled (up 135%) year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 21.2%.

My Take: SHOP is growing tremendously customer-wise, as we see with it reaching the 1 million merchant level. The CEO recently announced acquiring a robotics company to boost warehouse productivity. SHOP made clear that is was going to start investing in logistics and fulfillment to service 3rd party merchants.

This is an arms-race with Amazon 3rd party business. AMZN is getting flak for its practices and perceived abuses of these merchants. If SHOP can provide similar functionality, it can grow its services mightily as a trustworthy alternative to AMZN.

The stock has more than doubled so selling on the earnings news is to be expected. However, SHOP has a superior business model that is executing very well. The fact that the selloff is not shocking does not mean it is deserved.

Beyond Meat's sell-off is deserved and not unexpected

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) beat on earnings and revenue, and future guidance was raised. This is all great, but the stock price is STILL overvalued. The growth rate would be fantastic for any other packaged food business, but at a $5.1 billion market cap, the fact it is still trading at more than 10 times REVENUE is just nuts. Conagra (CAG) is trading a little over one-time revenue.

Even with torrid growth, a food company should not be valued at the level of a cloud software company that has zero costs to service an incremental customer. BYND is a manufacturer that has comparatively tiny margins.

The BYND IPO took advantage of unsuspecting retail investors by releasing a tiny sliver of shares. The stock was naively snapped up and soared to ridiculous levels of $240 per share at its height. Today, BYND's IPO lockup expires, and the rank and file, who have seen their stock compensation evaporate, are selling their shares hand-over-fist. I am further appalled that the CEO and other C-suite denizens got a dispensation to sell their shares at $160 (below the market at the time), leaving their own people holding the bag. Is it any wonder that the stock is down hard today even after good results?

On CNBC, the CEO was on, he said: "Our sales velocity this quarter was up 144%, and we raised guidance." He spent the rest of the time waxing poetic about plant-based meat and that BYND has unlocked the mystery of taste. Frankly, I was disappointed that no one there challenged him on his sell-out of investors at $160 per share.

My Take: The stock is now cut in half from there at $80-ish, and down a full 160 points from the all-time high of $240. The stock is still up 250% from the IPO price. There will be many more competitors coming on the scene, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF), Tyson (NYSE:TSN), and Impossible (IMPSBL) and many others.

I still think the stock could be cut in half again from here. Never try and catch a falling knife, this one is a falling machete.

Grubhub blames the customer as being "promiscuous"

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) competes with Postmates (POSTM), Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER), Freshly, DoorDash (DOORD), Deliveroo, Instacart (ICART). Aside from Uber Eats, all of these competitors and I am sure many more regional competitors are venture funded. That means they are all subsidized with free money, while Grubhub has to show earnings. This is a commodity business that is based on reducing costs. No wonder there is no loyalty from customers about using GRUB.

My Take: Calling your customers "promiscuous" is a gaff of epic proportions. Never mind the common use of that word, the CEO reinforced the idea that the customer has no reason to be loyal. There is no reason for anyone to own this name. SELL!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.