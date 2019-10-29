Waitr: Multibagger More Likely Than Bankruptcy

Much of its drop is caused by one time problems in Q2 and near term competitive pressures.

Waitr (WTRH) Holding's price chart looks like a disaster story. Just a few months ago, the stock price was over $10. Now, shares are trading hands for $0.57. The concerns are clear - Waitr is struggling to integrate a major acquisition, bleeds cash, and has over $100mil in debt. It has missed its targets substantially and recently the CFO and 2 board members took their leave, causing the share price to plunge over 40% overnight.

However, we believe that in the rush to sell off stock, investors may have missed several important positives, like the cash rich balance sheet, insider buying, and other indicators that Waitr could be seriously undervalued at this price.

What is Waitr

Waitr operates a three sided marketplace enabled by its food delivery platform consisting of the Waitr mobile phone application and the Waitr website. Waitr’s platform enables local restaurants to increase sales by giving it delivery capabilities, provides diners the ability to consume restaurant food wherever they are and provides its drivers with a steady schedule and predictable income.

It recently acquired competitor Bitesquad for $300mil in late 2018. The acquisition more than doubled revenues and gave the combined company a foothold in over 700 cities in the US.

Attractive business model

While at first glance Waitr may look like an overleveraged, unprofitable company, the economics of the business are actually really good, especially in more mature markets.

From what we've managed to glean, Waitr focuses on small and medium markets, order volume typically starts out small, but grows as operations continue in the market. This volume increase helps drive fixed cost leverage and increase driver efficiency, leading to gross margins of 39% in top markets compared to 23% currently as of Q2.

Source: Investor presentation

While we aren't as optimistic as management regarding gross margins, we do think gross margins should be able to recover to 30% in the long term after some of Waitr's newer markets mature.

Source: Investor presentation

The TAM for Waitr is also enormous and also very realistic. Instead of calculating gross food sales across the nation, Waitr uses a more conservative calculation that only assumes market penetration of 31%, or the penetration reached in Lake Charles, in all its markets. Even this conservative calculation manages to give a TAM of $5bil annually in gross food sales, 7-8x annualized Q2 levels. Note that Lake Charles is still growing double digits.

As you can see, Waitr really doesn't need to do much to grow revenue and become profitable over the next few years. All it needs to do is to let its markets mature and try not to lose market share, which is made easy by the fact that Waitr primarily operates in smaller markets without much competition.

Opportunity

We have described many of the factors leading to the selloff in Waitr above. In summary, poor execution, weaker than expected financials, and executive departures caused the extreme selloff in Waitr.

Although there are valid concerns, the company is still incredibly attractive, especially at this valuation. Many of the concerns that investors have seem to be concerns regarding one time issues, many of which stem from the acquisition.

For example, in Q2 the company lowered their FY revenue estimates by $35mil, but this was mainly due to the delay of the rollout of their new Master Service Agreement from Q2 to Q3.

Regarding the revenue initiatives, we initially planned to roll out an adjusted master services agreement to restaurants on the Waitr platform during Q2, but it was delayed until Q3. This unfortunately impacted our revenue in Q2 and our expectations for the rest of the year. Source: Q2 2019 call

The huge loss in Q2 should also be reduced in coming quarters - management has mentioned that they have identified a total of $5mil in annual savings and $3mil in driver inefficiencies that should help reduce costs in the coming quarters.

Customer acquisition costs were also abnormally high as Waitr failed to catch performance shortfalls in their new marketing strategy, mainly because they were busy with integrating Bitesquad.

As you can see, the main factor contributing to poor execution and weaker than expected financials have got to do with the integration of Bitesquad. Once Bitesquad is fully integrated, which management expects to happen in 2020, we expect margins to improve substantially and revenue growth to improve.

Longer term catalysts

In the longer term, we have strong conviction that Waitr should be able to hit adjusted EBITDA profitability by 2021, as the ridiculous growth at any cost mindset in the food delivery subsides. Currently, firms like Doordash and Postmates have been winning market share by using investor capital to subsidize free food and other low margin promotions, which is one of the factors impacting Waitr's recent performance.

Thanks for your question. I'll start by saying we're, in all honesty, talking really only about one competitor here, and we're talking about a competitor that's arguably spending in an insustainable way. If you think about the markets and some of the tactics being used right now, if you go into a market and hand out free food, yes, you're going to get growth. Source: Q2 2019 call

While competitive pressures last, it will be quite hard for Waitr to expand, especially considering it is focusing on higher value customers.

And I would say we're going after the high lifetime value, higher average order size, independent restaurant connection, the customer searching for that independent restaurant. That's the user base we're going after. Source: Q2 2019 call

However, we believe the tactics used by market leaders like Doordash are unsustainable and that as market sentiments shift, as is happening right now, competition like Doordash would be forced to cut spending and shift towards profitability, which should reduce competitive pressures on Waitr. Similar shifts are already taking place in the ridesharing market, which isn't all that different from the food delivery market. For example, Lyft recently reported a massive profitability improvement due to easing competitive pressures.

As I mentioned, the sales and marketing leverage in the second quarter was truly exceptional. The outperformance was beyond our most optimistic forecast. As Logan said, market conditions continue to be increasingly favorable Source: Lyft Q2 2019 call

There is also potential for Waitr to be acquired, as management recently noted that there was interest in acquiring Waitr. Although Waitr is a money losing company, it still has significant value to potential competitors due to its strong footholds in many markets.

Considering recent interest expressed in the company as a result of our dominant market position and the continued consolidation observed in the industry, we have engaged Evercore and Jefferies to advise us on strategic opportunities while management is focused on continuing to execute our business plan. Source: Q2 2019 call

Valuation

If you compare Waitr to any of the other publicly traded food delivery companies, its valuation really stands out. P/S(annualized Q2) is around 0.2 currently. Grubhub trades at over 5x sales and Uber, which also operates in other industries, trades at 4.5x sales.

Although both Uber and Grubhub don't suffer from many of the problems plaguing Waitr, the valuation disconnect is still far too large and we believe the gap will close eventually in Waitr's favor.

From an cost standpoint, Waitr's EV is around 17% of the combined acquisition price of both Waitr and Bitesquad.

Risk

We must admit, this is an incredibly risky stock, but we think the rewards overall far outweigh the risks. This stock is not for most investors though, and our own position is quite conservative.

One of the main risks is a potential delisting - The company doesn't have enough independent directors to maintain a listing on the NASDAQ and the stock price is below $1. This risk should be reduced significantly if the company manages to find two more independent directors to replace those that have left.

We don't think liquidity is a major risk, as the company still has $72mil in cash and has the backing of a billionaire, which means near term bankruptcy is unlikely. There is $100mil of long term debt outstanding, but it's mostly due in a few years.

Another risks is execution risk. The track record of the management team isn't great, but we believe many of the recent execution problems are caused by the distracting integration of Bitesquad and that with the major guidance cut, it would be much more easier for management to hit targets in the next few quarters.

We believe the current valuation has already priced in many of these risks, so we're quite comfortable with holding the shares despite these risks. It also helps that multiple insiders have been buying, sometimes at much higher prices, which means they likely think the risk of bankruptcy is low.

Source: List of recent insider buys by WY Capital

Conclusion

Overall, we think the sentiment surrounding Waitr is much too negative even with its poor execution. The stock seems like it is pricing in a high chance of bankruptcy and we just don't see that as a likely occurrence. We see this as a speculative play that could potentially do really well over the short to medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTRH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.