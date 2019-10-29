Pan Pacific International Is A Differentiated Japanese Retailer With A Fantastic Growth Record

Domestically, Pan Pacific plans to convert acquired grocery stores into a new format that has been shown to substantially increase sales, foot traffic, and profitability.

Pan Pacific International is in the early stages of international growth, and their early forays into new markets have proved successful.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:DQJCY), formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japanese discount retailer founded in 1989. We believe the company has laid out a strong growth plan that can add significantly to earnings for the next several years. International expansion throughout southeast Asia and the optimization of its domestic grocery store business are both proven to be effective and in the early stages of management's strategic plan.

For those unfamiliar with the company, Pan Pacific is most famous for its Don Quijote general merchandise stores (GMSs), known for their colorful displays, jungle-like layout, and catchy theme songs blaring throughout the sales floors. A Don Quijote's layout can appear unorganized and chaotic at first glance, but this design is intentional so as to create a fun "treasure hunt"-like shopping experience.

The GMSs sell everything from basic groceries to clothing and electronics, and prove to be popular with tourists and locals alike.

The company further differentiates itself by delegating authority regarding product procurement, pricing, displays, etc. to the managers at the individual branches as opposed to adopting a traditional, centralized strategy. This allows each store to remain nimble and figure out what combinations of layouts and product offerings will work best in the face of changes in consumer tastes and/or demographics. This formula has proven successful as the company has grown sales for 30 consecutive years, defying a generally weak Japanese retail environment over the past few decades.

Aside from the GMSs, Pan Pacific operates a few other retail format stores targeting various demographics. Details for some of these other store formats can be seen below:

Source: Pan Pacific International 2018 Annual ReportFor fiscal year 2019 ending June 30, 2019 the company brought in JPY 1.33 trillion in sales across 693 stores. Net profit was JPY 48.3 billion.

International Expansion

The company is currently in the early phases of a large international expansion plan. The company opened its first location in Singapore under the name "Don Don Donki" in December 2017 to great success.

In addition to the treasure hunt format for which the company's domestic stores are famous, Don Don Donki stores also offer a wide array of fresh and prepared foods. In fact, some of the most popular items at the Singapore branches are its baked sweet potatoes. Although this snack is typically eaten in colder weather months in Japan, Singaporeans seem to enjoy it despite Singapore's year-round heat and humidity.

The popularity of Japanese foods and products in Southeast Asia presents a large growth opportunity to expand the Don Don Donki store format throughout the region. As of the date of writing, Pan Pacific International has opened six stores in Singapore, 1 in Thailand, and 1 in Hong Kong. There are future plans to expand into Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia as well.

In the U.S., the company's strategy is focused on areas with large Japanese populations, namely Hawaii and California. There are 38 total stores in the U.S., which include a handful of Don Quijote outlets in addition to supermarkets under the TIMES, BIG SAVE, Marukai, and Tokyo Central brand names. The company is currently working on a new store format specifically for the US market. In the long term they're aiming to have up to 100 stores in the US.

For FY 2019, sales from Pan Pacific's overseas segment totaled JPY 96 billion (approximately ~7% of total revenue), a 46.8% increase from a year prior. As you can see, there is still a lot of room for growth as the company diversifies away from its home market.

Domestic Opportunities

In late 2018 Pan Pacific bought out FamilyMart's (OTCPK:FYRTY) 60% stake in Uny for JPY 28.2 billion. It became clear that, while FamilyMart is excellent at running its convenience store business, the Uny grocery chain was underperforming under FamilyMart's management. Since taking full control of the Uny brand and bringing the company in as a wholly owned subsidiary, Pan Pacific has been converting the existing stores to the MEGA Don Quijote UNY format. The initial results have been quite promising as can be seen in the following graphic:

Source: Pan Pacific International 2018 Annual Report

The first six conversions in 2018 yielded a 90% increase in sales, a 60% increase in customers, and a 70% increase in gross profit. They've managed these successful transformations through not only rebranding, but also by shifting the focus toward goods like clothing, appliances, and other household products.

Performance from February to June 2019 of the subsequent 10 Uny store conversions 2019 yielded 223%, 168%, and 207% increases in sales, traffic and gross profit respectively. (Source: FY 2019 investor presentation)

At the end of FY 2019 net sales in the domestic general supermarket business (former UNY group stores) totalled JPY 266,058 million, and operating income was JPY 7,039 million.(Source: 2019 Pan Pacific International annual report)

The company plans to convert 25 Uny stores in FY 2020 and 30 in FY 2021. Management expects a total of 100 conversions to be completed by the end of 2022. These conversions alone represent a significant growth opportunity in the company's domestic market, and if future conversions are anywhere near as successful as the first few conversions, the general supermarket segment can become a significant contributor to future earnings.

Risks

Prominent risks in the domestic segment include the recent increase in Japanese sales tax from 8% to 10%. The tax increase could dampen an already fragile retail environment in Japan, although Don Quijote stores have successfully weathered previous tax hikes and grown sales and earnings through periods of general economic weakness.

Additionally, many Don Quijote stores see a significant number of tourists, as the quirky stores are popular places to buy souvenirs and things that are uniquely Japanese. The influx of Chinese tourists in particular has slowed due to economic slowdown in China and a weakening of the yuan. This will be offset in the short-term by tourists flocking to Japan for the 2020 summer Olympics, but continued weakness in tourism could be a long-term challenge for certain stores.

As a Japanese company with international operations, Pan Pacific is also exposed to geopolitical risks. Both China and South Korea have gone through recent bouts of animosity toward certain actions taken by Japan's political leaders. The resulting boycotts of Japanese goods and companies have been challenging to Japanese firms with a presence in the region. Relations with and perception of Japan in the ASEAN region is generally more favorable for now, but reminders of Japan's historical actions in the region could flare up without warning, negatively affecting consumer demand for Japanese goods.

With the stock currently trading at approximately 23 times forward earnings, a decent amount of growth is already priced in. However, management has been known to be rather conservative with their targets and could certainly outperform analyst expectations. For investors looking to gain some exposure to a unique, differentiated retail concept that is growing both in Japan and in southeast Asia, Pan Pacific International may be worth further study.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein reflects the opinions, estimates and projections of Altron Capital Management and its affiliates (collectively “ACM”) as of the date of publication, which are subject to change without notice at any time subsequent to the date of issue. ACM does not represent that any opinion, estimate or projection will be realized. All information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as investment advice or a recommendation to purchase or sell any security. Investors should seek professional advice from a financial advisor prior to making investment decisions.