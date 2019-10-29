Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Benchmark Is Close To Its Highest Annual Levels

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

The benchmark of the high-yield bonds reported another positive week and it is close again to its highest levels for the year.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

The calm market environment left some room for an increase in the riskier assets in the last several weeks. The high-yield bonds are often used by the investors to increase the total return of their portfolio. Historically, the high-yield bonds are strong performers and for the past decade, the U.S. high-yield bonds have a 7.94% annualized return. In other words, one of the best performers when we talk about asset classes.

Over the past week, the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, reported an increase of $0.30 per share and finished the Friday session at $87.39 per share. The highest close price for the year was in June when the main index reached $87.61 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.04 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.84 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you see, it is 0.96 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the area announced their regular dividends:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.0590 per share.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0215 per share.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) $0.1100 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The past week was positive for the sector. The benchmark of the high-yield bonds is close to its highest level for the year and as we can expect most of the high-yield closed-end funds finished the week in green territory. Most of the CEFs from the area reported an increase in their prices and net asset values.

Currently, in the sector, we do not have funds that can be pointed out as undervalued based on their Z-score. Simply put, a Z-score is the number of standard deviations from the mean a data point is. But more technically it is a measure of how many standard deviations below or above the population mean a raw score is. In our case, we use it to figure out how many times the discount/premium is deviating from its mean for the last year.

From the CEFs with the lowest statistical parameters, Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund continues to be my favorite. It has the quality to be part of your portfolio and the juicy yield of 8.39% is one of the reasons why I have such an opinion. Of course, we need to pay attention as well on the yield on the net asset value because when we buy a fund we actually buy its net asset value. DHF offers a 7.77% yield on NAV and it is very impressive to find out that the annualized return for the past decade is 8.84%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I cannot miss the stunning performance of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF). On a weekly basis, the increase in its price is 6.18% and you can expect it was the best price performer of the week. Usually, in this paragraph we talk about the overpriced closed-end funds and how to avoid "dangerous" ones. The Z-score helps us to find undervalued funds but it is a very good indicator for overpriced ones. If it is above 2.00 points, I recommend to our readers to avoid investments with so high Z-score and to re-allocate their money.

Source: CEFdata.com

Let us go back on CIF and what is our opinion on it. Its Z-score is 2.00 points and I think the better option is to close your long positions if you have it in your portfolio. The most important fact which raises a red flag for me is the earnings/coverage ratio of the fund. In our case, it is only 56.92% which indicates the impossibility to keep the current dividend if they continue to have such earnings from their assets. As a result, we may see a dividend decrease very soon.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.19 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight increase of 0.19 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the chances for a capital gain are even higher.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) is taking the second position of the ranking. The spread between its price and the net asset value is 11.19%. It is interesting to notice the dividend increases from March and September. The current yield is 8.73%, and I am eager to see the next earnings report and the earnings/coverage ratio. The recent increase in the dividend may be a signal that the management team expects to see an improvement in the earnings.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -5.19%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -5.99%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Definitely, lack of candidates which can be reviewed as potential short trades based on their premiums. We have only one outlier in the face of Barings Participation Investors (MPV) which has a significant spread between its net asset value and price but this is the usual spread between these two metrics and we cannot talk about some trading opportunity. From my perspective CIF and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) continue to be overpriced and I would avoid them.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.43% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I am not surprised to find that most of the funds which have high current yield are traded at lower discounts. Most of the investors are here for the yield and they prefer to buy these ones with the higher one. Of course, this is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are some of the indicators which I use for this purpose.

Four funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.27%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.83%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.41%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds, CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.