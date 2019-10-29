American Express: Reiterating Neutral After Q3 Results

At $118.58, dividends and buybacks are worth approx. 5.5% of market capitalization, too expensive given the risks. We reiterate Neutral.

The emphasis on loan growth means 20-25% of net income has to be retained to maintain capital ratios; more may be needed after CECL.

Growth in billed business and loans continued to be solid, but decelerated to a lower level than in 2018; EPS grew just over 10%.

American Express shares performed broadly in line with the S&P 500 since our Neutral initiation in March; we reassess after Q3 results.

Introduction

American Express (AXP) published its Q3 2019 results on October 18th. In this article, we review the figures to reassess our existing Neutral rating.

We conclude that, while AXP continues to deliver EPS growth of more than 10%, most of the structural concerns outlined in our original article ("American Express: Grows At 10%+ A Year, Until It Doesn't") remain.

Neutral Case Recap

We initiated our Neutral recommendation on AXP on March 21st. Since then, shares have returned 8.1% (including dividends), roughly in line with the S&P 500, and significantly behind Buy-rated Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V):

AXP Share Price vs. Other Payment Companies & S&P 500 (Since 21-Mar) Source: Yahoo Finance (28-Oct-19).

Our original Neutral view centered around structural concerns including:

AXP's reliance on co-brand partnerships for much of its volume, which may lead to further deterioration in economics.

AXP's reliance on rewards to attract/retain card members, and competing with large banks in this area, which has pressured profit margins.

AXP is at risk from any U.S. economic downturn, especially given its continuing emphasis on growing its loan book.

Based on these, we believed that AXP could deliver EPS growth of more than 10% for now, but faces strong risks to its earnings growth in the long term.

AXP's Q3 2019 results again showed evidence of the pressure on profit margins from customer engagement costs and the emphasis on loan growth, as we will explain below. (However, AXP did reduce its co-brand risk by unexpectedly bringing forward the renewal of its contract with Delta, its largest such partnership, in April.)

Operational Performance

AXP's operational performance in Q3 2019 showed continuing solid growth, but decelerating to a lower level than in 2018.

Billed business growth year-on-year was 6.0% in the U.S. and 4.6% globally (as reported in U.S. dollars); proprietary billed business growth, management's preferred measure, was 6.4%. (Proprietary billed business excludes Global Network Services volume, which is shrinking due to AXP's regulation-driven decision to exit this business line in Europe and Australia.) Total loans were up 8.6% year-on-year, faster than billed business growth, but below 10% for the first time since Q4 2015. Details are shown below:

AXP Q3 2019 Operational Performance Source: AXP results tables (Q3 2019).

While the year-on-year growth in AXP's volume is solid, it is lower than in 2018 and showing more signs of deceleration than Visa's and Mastercard's, both globally and in the U.S., as shown below:

Gross Dollar Volume Y/Y Growth – By Quarter (Since CY17) Note: All growth rates are y/y and in local currencies; V and MA volumes include both payments and cash volumes; V’s global Q1 2017 and Q2 2017 growth rates not meaningful, due to the impact of Visa Europe acquisition in June 2016; MA lost USAA to V during 2016; AXP lost Costco Canada at start of 2015, and Costco US at start of Q2 2016. Source: Company filings.

The same deceleration in AXP's year-on-year growth can be seen in both total and proprietary volumes:

The year-on-year deceleration in AXP's volume growth is broad-based - it affects every customer segment, both in the U.S. and internationally, and followed a similar pattern seen in Q2, as shown below:

AXP Billed Business Growth by Customer Segment (ex. FX) Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Source: AXP results presentations.

While nearly all customer segments (outside GNS) had solid growth rates in Q3 2019, Large & Global Corporate volume actually shrank by 1% year-on-year, which management attributed to a strong prior-year comparable.

However, management offered reassuring comments about both economic growth and credit quality when discussing Q3 2019 results:

“The trends this quarter continue to be consistent with the economic tone. The U.S. consumer continues to show solid growth with even some modest acceleration as we have gone through 2019. The international consumer shows even higher levels of growth and our commercial customers are lapping a particularly strong 2018 with spending trends that have diverged a bit from the consumer segment … Both consumer and small business credit trends also remained steady. These trends lead to the same conclusion we have reached in each quarter so far this year. We do not see anything in our portfolio that would suggest a significant change in the credit environment, both on the consumer and commercial side. In fact, all of these portfolios are performing much better than we expected at the beginning of the year.” Jeffrey Campbell, AXP CFO (Q3 2019 Earnings Call)

P&L Performance

AXP's P&L performance in Q3 2019 showed EPS growth of more than 10%, but profit margins are still falling from rising customer engagement costs (including rewards).

Revenue grew 8.3% year-on-year, with growth higher in net interest income (12.3%) and net card fees (18.7%); discount revenue only grew 6.2%. As with previous quarters, expenses grew faster than revenues (at 8.8% year-on-year), so pre-tax income only grew 7.0%. Net income grew slower still (at 6.3%) due to higher tax. However, buybacks have reduced the share count by nearly 4%, turning this into an EPS growth of 10.5% year-on-year. This was lower than the 12.7% figure in Q2 2019. (Q1 2019 was affected by one-off litigation charges.) Details are shown below:

AXP Q3 2019 P&L Performance NB. Q1 2019 EPS was -3% y/y due to a litigation charge; adj. EPS was +8% y/y. Source: AXP results tables (Q3 2019).

High net interest income growth was due to both a higher loan volume and a higher net interest yield, which rose 30 bps year-on-year to 11.1%, as AXP reduced promotional balances.

High net card fees growth was due to AXP customers continuing to move to fee-paying products, including 70% of new card members.

High expenses growth was due to AXP’s member “engagement” costs, including marketing, rewards, services, etc., again growing faster than revenues. Engagement cost margin rose 106 bps year-on-year in Q3 and 130 bps for the year-to-date, and was partially offset by lower growth in other expenses. AXP's pre-tax margin shrank both for Q3 and for year-to-date:

AXP Q3 2019 Operating Expenses Source: AXP results tables (Q3 2019).

The rise in engagement cost margin and the shrinkage in pre-tax margin have been an ongoing pattern since 2016, as shown below:

AXP Engagement Cost Margin & Pre-Tax Margin (Since 2011) NB. 2014 Pre-Tax Margin excludes $744m one-off gain from Concur stake sale. Source: AXP company filings.

Management expects the fast growth in engagement costs to continue, and we believe rising engagement costs is a structural feature of AXP’s competition with large U.S. banks as a card issuer (unlike Visa and Mastercard).

Capital Position

Q3 2019's updates on AXP's capital position continued to suggest that not all net income will be distributed to shareholders.

AXP's CET1 ratio rose 20 bps year-on-year to 11.0%, the high end of its 10-11% target range, but with $1.4bn more in CET1 capital. This is because growing Net Interest Income involves growing the loan book (up 8.6% year-on-year for Q3 2019), which in turn requires a larger capital base (up 8.4%).

The extra $1.4bn in CET1 capital involved is equivalent to roughly one-fifth of AXP's 2018 net income, limiting distributions to shareholders. For Q3 2019 year-to-date, capital returned was equivalent to only 90% of net income; while for 2018, the figure was 45%, as capital had to be rebuilt after being depleted by charges related to the U.S. tax cut.

Management also updated on the implementation of CECL (Current Expected Credit Loss), which they described as “very manageable”, but this is another area where more capital may be needed, reducing distributions.

AXP's recent capital positions and shareholder distributions are shown below:

AXP CET1 Capital & Ratio (2015-Q3 2019A) NB. 2017 capital base reduced by $2.6bn from charges related to the U.S. tax cut. Source: AXP company filings.

Outlook

AXP reaffirmed the 2019 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $7.85-8.35. Management also provided an outlook for 2020, including “high” revenue growth and a double-digit EPS growth (the mid-point of 2019 guidance).

AXP 2019 EPS Guidance Source: AXP results press release (Q3 2019).

Valuation

At $118.58, AXP's shares are trading on 14.6x 2019 EPS (using the mid-point of management guidance); dividend yield is 1.5% ($1.72 per share).

The 14.6x P/E is equivalent to 6.8% of the current market capitalization, but as explained above, AXP will need to retain some of its net income for loan growth and for CECL implementation. We expect AXP to have to retain 20-25% of its net income ($1.3-1.6bn).

This means share buybacks and dividends together will likely be worth approx. only 5.0-5.5% of current market capitalization.

Conclusion

AXP has again delivered EPS growth of more than 10% in Q3 2019 and we expect them to be able to do so again in 2020.

However, the structural concerns around AXP's escalating card customer engagement costs and their emphasis on loan growth (which requires capital and exposes them to higher credit losses in a downturn) remain.

At $118.58, shares are on 14.6x 2019 P/E, but buybacks and dividends are likely worth only approx. 5.0-5.5% of current market capitalization.

We believe AXP may be at risk of an earnings growth slowdown and a downward re-rating, especially if a U.S. downturn were to materialize.

We reiterate our Neutral recommendation on AXP; we prefer Mastercard and Visa for their higher growth, rising margins and zero exposure to loan losses.

