Assessing AMD Before Earnings

As my readers know, I like to trade around catalysts and sometimes short the stock after the catalysts have passed or conditions change. Right now, AMD (AMD) is waking up from what I referred to in my last article as the "Dead Zone." Earnings (combined with a recent upgrade) have shocked the stock back to life. Furthermore, we have several catalysts that might generate small ticks up in the stock that we can play. Yet, we also must be careful in case things turn nasty post earnings. We can reduce risk with options. More on this later.

Post Earnings Catalysts

After earnings arrive, AMD is set to release a mid range Navi GPU. I've not seen the exact date, but we can assume it will trickle down to consumers before Christmas. Thankfully, the Radeon 5500 will replace the ancient Radeon 500 series and help the GPU division close the gap on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). After this, we should see a new ThreadRipper CPU as well as the release of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) gaming initiative.

Google Enters Gaming

Google's Stadia will be released Nov. 19. While I have some doubt and concerns about latency of the games, frankly, it's not my problem. I'm a PC gamer and I just do not see streaming games in my future, but that does not mean it cannot have a place for casual gaming and single player might work just fine. All of that aside, Google is going to require a lot of servers worldwide to keep that latency down. This bodes well for AMD.

Risk Management

While I personally have good expectations for earnings, we have to plan for disaster and the unexpected. Now all people have different risk profiles, but one rule of mine is no one stock will ever comprise more than 20% of my account. (Risk tolerances will vary and for most people 10% is an appropriate figure.)

Second, entering earnings positions should be insured via cheap puts for disaster mitigation. Typically I'm buying 2 or 3 points below the current price, or roughly planning on a 6%-10% drop in price when practicing this transference of risk. Again, these are just small options positions that act as disaster insurance. Having experienced a stock drop from $12 to $2 for cooking the books (OCZ, anyone?) I have learned to value this approach.

Reducing Risk Continued

Lastly, I do not want massive common stock positions in AMD as it ties up too much money and that's subject to risk. I prefer tying up less money in long-term options (6 - 1 year contracts). Do note the risk on these options is much higher -- but less total money is at risk. Thus, if you are incorrect in your assessments of the stock, the total loss is much lower. Granted, on the flip side, you can wait it out with common stock. Right now, I have reduced my AMD holdings and locked in some very nice gains. Why? Because the stock has experienced a massive run up before earnings.

1 Month chart

1 Year Chart Be Optimistic but Use Common Sense

Even if AMD posts good numbers (and I think they could), will it be enough to make the stock leap up? If you look around - everyone - is expecting earnings to be fantastic since Intel (INTC) reported solid numbers. Thus, AMD has run up in price ahead of time. My short-term view is use some caution. If you have great profits, take a little off the table. An old Wall Street saying comes to mind: "You can't go broke taking profits."

If you are just entering AMD, consider using options to open a position. For example, the Jun 2020 $34 call can be bought for roughly $5.30. It would allow you to spend a mere $530 to control 100 shares until next summer as opposed to spending $3,369. Granted, time decay comes into play and obviously if you are not right the stock will "rot" via the above decay into oblivion. I have reduced my positions some to manage risk and lock in profits. I'm not oblivious that the trend is your friend though. Given the various short term catalysts covered above, the stock may indeed continue to run, and if not, AMD should get attention come mid November via Google's gaming thrust.

Thus, we retain our March $35 2021 calls and Jan $35 calls. This allows us to profit from any AMD run up in stock price. We will buy some cheap puts tomorrow as insurance and we will consider selling puts if the premium is worth the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own AMD common stock and the options listed in the article. We will purchase puts as insurance and may sell puts if the premium makes sense. We may also buy short term call options to gamble with.