Why Visa Is A Future Dividend Aristocrat

This article will explore why Visa will likely become a Dividend Aristocrat.

Visa is a young public company, but it checks all of these boxes to me.

Joining this elite company requires that a company have competitive advantages, products or services that are in demand during a recession and are committed to raising dividends.

Becoming a Dividend Aristocrat is not an easy accomplishment, as there are just 57 companies within the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Dividend Aristocrats are a select group of companies that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. These companies must be in the S&P 500. Out of all these companies in this index, only 57 qualify as a Dividend Aristocrat.

Companies with at least a quarter-century of dividend growth have experienced several recessions and still managed to raise their dividend.

Regardless of industry, these companies all have several things in common:

Key competitive advantages that separate them from their peers.

Products or services that are in high demand even during the weakest parts of the economic cycle.

A commitment to paying and raising dividends

While many investors think of companies like Procter &Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO) and other slower growth consumer staple companies, there are several financial service companies within the Dividend Aristocrats.

This article will explore why I think that Visa (V), which recently announced a dividend increase, will one day join the Dividend Aristocrats.

Business Model and Competitive Advantages

Visa has come a long way since its initial public offering in March of 2008. Today, Visa, with a market capitalization of nearly $400 billion, is one of the world’s largest companies. Visa is the premier name in the digital payments space.

Electronic payments offer consumers an easy and convenient way to pay for goods or services.

Using electronic payments also allows consumer to better track their spending and saving than using cash or checks. Many banks and credit card companies now can quickly supply consumers with a categorized readout of their spending habits. Consumers can then use this information to make adjustments to their budgets. This is much easier than tracking one’s own spending or maintaining a check book.

In 2018, the global digit payments market was valued at $3.4 trillion. This is expected to grow to $7.6 trillion by 2024. This means that the global digit payment market could grow with a CAGR of almost 14% over the next five years.

Also helping to grow the use of electronic payments is the use of smart phones and digital ordering.

Source: Statista Market Forecast

As you can see, both mobile payments and digital sales are expected to grow a rapid clip. Attaching a credit or debit card to one’s account allows the consumer to simply wave their smart phone near a point of sales system. With the rise of Amazon (AMZN) and other online shopping options, more and more transactions are taking place online.

Aiding this expected growth is how much penetration electronic payments has left to achieve.

Source: Statista Market Forecast

Electronic payments are extremely popular in certain countries, especially the U.S. and China, but so much of the world has to yet to begin to fully embrace this method of payment.

This gives Visa, which accounts for the most electronic payments in the world, a very clear advantage over competitors. Since Visa is so popular with consumers, merchants are almost required to accept the company’s cards as form of payment. This gives the company leverage when it comes time to negotiate client incentives. For example, in the recently announced fourth quarter, Visa’s client incentives increased 12.7%. But because net revenues grew at a higher rate, client incentives as a percent of revenues actually decreased 10 bps.

Advantages like this should allow Visa to continue to grow at a high rate for years to come. The most recent earnings report is evidence of this.

Recent Earnings Results.

Visa reported fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal 2019 on 10/24/2019. Visa’s fiscal year ends September 30 th.

Source: Visa’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 3.

The company’s adjusted earnings-per-share was $1.47 for the quarter, topping estimates by $0.04 and improving 21.5% from the previous year. Revenue grew 13% to $6.1 billion, which was $56 million higher than expected.

For the fiscal year, Visa’s adjusted earnings-per-share was $5.45, a 18.5% increase from fiscal 2018’s total. Revenue grew 11.6% to $23 billion.

Source: Visa’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 5.

Total payments volumes increased 9% in constant currency, with credit volumes higher by 7% and a 11% increase in debit volumes. Every region saw an increase in payment volumes. U.S. payment volumes improved 8% while international payments improved 10% (12% excluding China).

All categories of revenue were higher from the previous year. Service revenues were up 9% on strong payment volumes and higher pricing. Data processing revenues was higher by 16% due to favorable business mix. International transaction revenue grew 11%, helped in part by currency exchange. Both data processing and international revenues accelerated 3% from Q3 of fiscal 2019, showing that these two areas still have room for growth.

Rounding out the quarter, Visa retired 2.2 million shares of stock at an average price of ~$177.

Impressive results didn’t just occur in the fourth quarter. The company had more than 180 billion payment transactions over the course of fiscal 2019 which accounted for nearly $9 trillion of commerce. The company ended the year with 61 million physical merchant locations, representing 14% growth year-over-year. Fiscal year payment volumes improved 9% in constant dollars with 11% growth in processed transactions.

Visa isn’t just resting on prior success as the company signed a number of important partnership agreements during the year. The company renewed agreements with clients that totaled 15% of payment volumes during the fourth quarter. For the year, the company completed agreements with clients representing 30% of its payment volumes. This renewal rate is 10% higher than the company’s average over the last five years, showing that Visa is being proactive in fostering partnerships with clients.

For example, Visa entered into a multi-year renewal agreement with Bank of America (BAC) for debit and credit cards. The company will also contribute to the bank’s tap-to-pay technology.

The company is also working to expand its presence in international markets. In India, Visa is parenting with a new bank to offer a whole host of services, including automated bookkeeping and business credit cards. Google Pay will soon be available to mobile phone users in this country as well. The company signed agreements with two leading debit and commercial credit issuers in the U.K. Visa also renewed agreements with Scotiabank in Latin America that covers 16 different countries.

Visa also offered guidance for fiscal 2020. Revenue is forecasted to grow low-double digits. The company expects earnings growth in the mid-teens, in-line with the company’s five-year average growth of 14%. Analysts expect earnings-per-share of $6.26, giving the stock a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. According to Value Line, this is slightly above the five-year average P/E ratio of 26.1. Shares are elevated against their historical valuation, but seem appropriate given the company's growth rates.

Recession Performance

Growing rapidly when economic conditions are solid is positive, but dividend growth investors want to know how a company will perform during a recession. A drastic decline of business fundamentals during these periods can led to a dividend cut.

Visa came public as the last recession was already under way. Listed below are the company’s earnings-per-share totals during and after the last recession according to Value Line:

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.73

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.98 (34% increase)

2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.25 (28% increase)

2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.55 (24% increase)

2013 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.90 (23% increase)

2014 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.27 (19% increase)

Since becoming a publicly traded company, Visa has never posted a decline in adjusted earnings-per-share. The rate of increase has dropped over the years, but the company has still managed at least mid-teen growth every year.

The company has reduced its share count with a compound annual growth rate of ~4% since becoming public. So, it is true that share repurchases have added to growth, but Visa’s business has been the primary driver of increased profitability.

The next time the economy is in recession, it is possible that Visa’s profitability could be impacted. Most companies see a decline in these times because spending tends to curtail.

This is especially true for consumers. Since Visa supplies the cards consumer use to make payments, the company could see business decline if spending was reduced. Consumers may decide to pull back on their spending at restaurants, on e-commerce, etc. What isn’t likely to change in an economic downturn is how they spend. The shift from cash and check to credit and debit card will in all probability continue. Consumers will still buy groceries, clothes and gas with their credit or debit card. This should offer Visa some protection from a drastic drawdown in revenue and earnings-per-share.

Dividend Analysis

Visa is a young publicly traded company, but it is no newcomer to paying a dividend. The company has paid a dividend every year since its IPO. The current yield is only 0.7%, but it’s the company’s dividend growth that attracts me to the stock.

According to the U.S. Dividend Champions, Visa has increased its dividend:

By an average rate of 20.7% per year over the past three years.

By an average rate of 20.4% per year over the past five years.

By an average rate of 32.6% per year over the past 10-years.

Visa announced on 10/24/2019 that it was raising its dividend by 20%. This marks the eleventh consecutive year that Visa has increased its dividend, which isn’t yet half way to the 25 year mark needed to reach Dividend Aristocrat status.

Achieving this feat will require that the company continue to grow, which judging by its performance in the sections above, it should do just that. Paramount to reaching the quarter century mark for dividend growth will be Visa’s ability to continue increasing its dividend.

Using the newly annualized dividend of $1.20 and expected earnings-per-share of $6.26 for the current fiscal year, Visa has a forward payout ratio of 19%. For context, the company’s average payout ratio since it began paying a dividend is 17%. The five-year average payout ratio is slightly higher at 20%, but Visa has never had an earnings payout ratio of more than 21%. Using earnings, the company’s dividend appears to be very healthy.

Let’s consider Visa’s dividend safety using free cash flow, which some investors feel is a better measurement than earnings.

Visa distributed $565 million of dividends during the quarter while generating $3.2 billion of free cash flow for a payout ratio of 18%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has paid out $2.2 billion of dividends and produced $11.5 billion of free cash flow for a payout ratio of 19%.

From fiscal 2015 through fiscal 2018, Visa paid out $4.8 billion of dividends and generated $25.6 billion of free cash flow. This equates to an average payout ratio of 19% over this period of time.

Despite at least 20% average dividend growth since its IPO, Visa’s earnings and free cash flow payout ratios have remained generally the same. The company has been able to grow both its earnings and free cash flow levels enough that the dividend accounts for approximately one-fifth of either total.

These payout ratios make it extremely unlikely that Visa would be forced to cut its dividend during the next recession. Dividend growth might decrease during economic hardship, but Visa’s payout ratios are well positioned enough to make future dividend increases very likely.

Final Thoughts

Paying and raising a dividend for at least 25 consecutive years is no small feat. Only a very small sample of companies within the S&P 500 index have achieved this status.

A company reaching this mark has to have a sound business model, competitive advantages, remain in high demand even during a recession and have a commitment and ability to grow its dividend.

To me, Visa checks all of these boxes. The company is the leader in a part of the economy that is only beginning to grow. A recession may impact results, but how consumers pay for goods and services isn’t going to revert away from electronic payments.

Visa has paid a dividend every year it has been a public company and its dividend appears safe using either earnings or free cash flow.

For these reasons, it is only a matter of time until Visa becomes a Dividend Aristocrat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V,KO, PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.