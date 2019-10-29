Apple: Impact Of Margins On The Stock

Apple is trading at close to its peak valuation multiple which can cause a big correction if any of the main metrics underperform the estimates.

Investors should also note the buyback rate in the latest quarter as it will show the net cash position of the company and how soon it will reach a cash-neutral level.

It would be important to see if Apple can deliver another operating margin bump in the latest quarter.

The year-ago quarter was the only time it showed a YoY improvement in operating margin over the last 14 quarters.

Apple (AAPL) has been showing a declining operating margin for the past few years. Any negative news on margins, revenue, or EPS in the next earnings can result in a strong correction for the stock.

The trailing twelve months operating margin has dropped from a high of 30.5% in 2015 to less than 25%. In the past 14 quarters, Apple has been able to show an improvement in operating margin only once, during the year-ago quarter. However, that jump was mostly due to the release date of higher-priced iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max compared to the lower-priced iPhone 8 in 2017 cycle. It will also be facing tougher comps and higher discounts in its flagship model in the latest quarter.

Apple needs to scale up its investments in new services like streaming video which will be another headwind for the overall margins. At the same time, the company will reach a net cash neutral position in the next few quarters. This will remove the positive tailwind due to a higher buyback rate. Apple stock has shown an over 40% increase in the year-to-date which has increased the valuation multiple significantly.

Can Apple show margin improvement?

Apple could break its long-term trend of declining operating margins, OPM, and surprise the market in this important metric. The company was able to show a jump in OPM in the year-ago quarter. But this will be difficult due to tougher comps in this quarter and the price reduction for iPhone 11. Apple is also promoting trade-ins to lower the cost for loyal iPhone users. This should have a negative impact on margins.

Fig: Falling OPM in the past few quarters

Apple reported 25.62% OPM in September 2018 quarter which was 67 basis points higher than the 24.95% OPM in September 2017. It is highly likely that Apple delivers an OPM below the September 2017 level of 24.95% as more customers opt for trade-in programs. The company has tried to increase the value proposition of its flagship iPhones by giving a one-year free Apple TV+ subscription. This alone comes to a discount of $60 as mentioned by Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall.

Customers can also use Apple Card to get another 3% cashback which equals to $20 discount on $699 iPhone 11. These initiatives can give a longer-term boost to the ecosystem, but, in the near term, there will be a big headwind for operating margin and EPS.

Apple will be launching its streaming platform shortly. It has a very small original library which shows like "The Morning Show", "See, and "For All Mankind". The company is spending big bucks on some of these shows with a reported budget of $15 million per episode. This is similar to the budget for Game of Thrones in Season 8. Being a late entrant in the streaming business could force Apple to make big bets on new content. This will require huge investments in the next few quarters.

The massive investment required in the streaming business will lead to further erosion of margins. This service category does not have margins similar to the App Store business or the revenue from licensing rights. Hence, it will be important to note the future budget for streaming content and its impact on margins and EPS.

Buybacks are a crucial factor

Apple had $102 billion in net cash in the last quarter. In the first six months of 2019, it burned through $28 billion in net cash by making massive buybacks. At this rate, Apple should achieve a net cash-neutral position by the end of 2020. It is possible that Apple's management decides to keep a healthy buffer of cash to make future investments in streaming content and new services. This can lead to an early decline in buyback pace.

Apple has faced a number of challenges this year. This includes new tariffs in the trade war, regulatory pushbacks, falling iPhone revenue, and others. However, the stock has increased by 40% YTD. One of the reasons could be the pace of buybacks which has reduced the outstanding stock significantly. In the first two quarters, Apple has made buybacks of $40 billion which has reduced the outstanding stock by 3.6%. As the buyback pace winds down, it will remove one of the most important tailwinds for Apple stock.

Fig: Apple buybacks and decrease in outstanding stock.

Impact on valuation

The consensus estimate of Apple's future EPS and revenue has declined significantly in the past few quarters. Growth in services that have traditionally shown lower margins like streaming video and music will not help in improvement of margins in the near term. A declining EPS increases the valuation multiple for the stock which is already trading at close to its peak.

Fig: Fall in EPS and revenue estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead

The EPS estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead have fallen by 15% and revenue estimates have declined by 7% this year. During the same period, Apple's stock price has increased by over 40%.

At close to 20 times its trailing P/E ratio, Apple stock is the most expensive it has been in the past few years. While the valuation multiple has increased, Apple continues to face a number of headwinds which will be difficult to overcome. This includes saturation in iPhone market, growth in low-margin services, trade issues, regulatory pushbacks, and decline in buybacks in the near term.

All these factors will make it difficult for the stock to sustain its current multiple and almost impossible to sustain a bullish trend. The probability of an end of the year correction is quite high due to these reasons.

Investor Takeaway

Apple needs to show strong performance in margins and revenue to justify the current valuation. This will be difficult as the company faces tough comps from the year-ago quarter and is also increasing trade-in programs for iPhone to improve its sales.

Apple stock is trading at close to 20 times its TTM P/E ratio which is close to its peak level in this decade. There are a number of headwinds that can lead to a big correction in the stock in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.