Alibaba Q2 FY20 Preview: Focusing On User Growth; Lower-Tier Penetration

Alibaba (BABA) will report its September quarter results this Friday, November 1, before the US market opens.

We will be looking for a few key updates from the management: 1) user growth trends as BABA is increasingly focusing on lower-tier cities, which positions BABA in direct competition with Pinduoduo (PDD) (see: Pinduoduo: Identity Crisis Amid A Competitive Environment), 2) customer management revenue (CMR) and commission revenue trends, as well as per user monetization metrics, 3) competitive dynamics in food delivery against Meituan-Dianping as well as competition within the cloud space, 4) synergy with Ant Financial following the 33% equity interest, and 5) investment in new retail.

We recently initiated on BABA with a bullish view and a $200/share target price (see: Alibaba: New Growth Drivers In A New Era) as we believe that it is one of few Chinese internet companies that have the potential of becoming a global player amid a maturing domestic market as well as transforming the traditional offline retail with its new retail concept.

Consensus expects RMB116bn in revenue with RMB52.6bn in gross profit, translating to a 45% consolidated margin. Non-GAAP net profit is expected to be at RMB26.6bn with non-GAAP EPS coming in at RMB10.56. The overall eCommerce environment in China remains healthy, in our view. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, overall China retail sales grew ~7.5% y/y in July and August, but online sales saw +11%/+17% respective growth for the two months, with the online sale of goods growing at +17%/+20% in the respective months. We believe these positive macro indicators position BABA favorably ahead of the quarter.

On lower-tier cities penetration, it is evident that BABA is making this a priority as the tier 1 and 2 cities have largely been saturated and that new source of user growth will come from lower-tier regions. We note that BABA’s mobile MAU growth has decelerated over the years with engagement level plateauing. So far, BABA’s lower-tier penetration is around 40% while 70% of the additional users are coming from these regions. Given BABA’s broader product selection, good user experience, and a competitive ecosystem, we believe that BABA can continue to take shares away from PDD in the lower tier regions.

We note that in the September promotional event, Huasuan Festival, which lasted from September 1st to 11th, BABA reported GMV of RMB58.5bn during the promotional period, a level that surpassed that of Double-11 from five years ago when it reported RMB57.1bn, suggesting that lower-tier consumption remains supportive of BABA’s near-term growth outlook.

On CMR and commission revenue trends, we expect this segment to face ongoing maturity unless BABA can drive further MAU and engagement growth. We calculated that the clicks per active buyer have largely been stagnant in recent quarters.

As for commission revenue, we believe a 20% CAGR is achievable on the back of stable GMV growth, but we believe that take-rate could see some pressure as BABA migrates Tmall supermarket to direct sales.

On New Retail, BABA disclosed on its investor day that Freshippo currently covers 22 cities with 171 stores (vs. 64 stores a year ago). 20m annual active consumers from a household that has an average annual income of over RMB270k spend over RMB3,000 at Freshippo per year. This equates to roughly RMB250/month, suggesting further upside in consumption level. So far, the stores that have been in operation for 12 months are breaking into profitability with a positive EBITDA margin. More importantly, the online contribution has reached 61% in August compared with 51% a year ago, which allows BABA to leverage its logistics fleet as a key differentiator in the battle for new retail.

During the quarter, BABA acquired NetEase’s (NTES) cross-border eCommerce site Kaola for $2bn with the plan to integrate it into Tmall. Although we do not expect Kaola to contribute materially to BABA’s P&L as it will likely have a low single-digit contribution, we stress that import penetration in China remains relatively low at 2% of the online retail GMV. Given China’s growing demand for foreign goods, we believe BABA is positioning itself favorably for the next eCommerce growth area.

Finally, we will be looking for an update on Ant Financial following the 33% equity interest. Worth reminding investors that Ant’s contribution will no longer be booked as part of pre-tax profit but under shares of results of the equity investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.