IPO Update: Galera Therapeutics Proposes IPO Terms

GRTX has achieved strong Phase 2b trial results. For long-term hold life science investors, the IPO may be worth considering.

Galera Therapeutics has filed to raise $75 million in a U.S. IPO.

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for cancer-related conditions.

GRTX has achieved very promising results in its Phase 2b trials. For life science investors with a very long hold time frame of at least 24 to 36 months, the IPO may be worth looking at.

Company And Technology

Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Galera was founded in 2009 to develop SOD-based therapeutics for diseases resulting from cancer radiotherapy, such as severe oral mucositis [SOM].

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director J. Mel Sorensen, who has been with the firm since 2012 and previously served as Senior Investigator in the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program.

Galera has developed GC4419, a highly-selective SOD mimetic that was granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US FDA and is currently being evaluated for its efficacy in reducing the severity of SOM (Severe Oral Mucositis) in patients with head and neck cancer [HNC].

Management believes that, if approved, GC4419 has the potential to be ‘the first FDA-approved drug and the standard of care for the reduction of SOM in patients with HNC receiving radiotherapy,’ and plans to further expand the drug’s indications to other radiotherapy-induced toxicities.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Galera include HBM Healthcare Investments, New Enterprise Associates, Rock Springs Capital, Adage Capital Management, Tekla Capital Management, Correlation Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund (NVS), Novo Ventures, Clarus Ventures, and Sofinnova Investments among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market

According to a 2019 market research report by Meticulous Research, the global radiotherapy market is projected to reach $10.15 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2025.

According to data from GLOBOCAN, in 2012, about 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide, which rose by about 28% to reach 18.1 million new cases in 2018 with estimates projecting a further increase of about 110% to 29.5 million cases by 2040.

Per estimates from the American Association for Cancer Research, about 3.05 million patients received radiation therapy in 2016 with this number projected to grow by approximately 37% to reach 4.17 million by 2040.

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the increasing prevalence of cancers in aging populations.

Financial Status

GRTX’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through regulatory trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $81.3 million in cash and $50.7 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

IPO Details

GRTX intends to sell five million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $40 million at the IPO price. This is a strongly positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $284 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.5%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds together with its existing cash as follows:

approximately $67.5 million to advance the clinical development of GC4419 for the reduction of SOM in patients with HNC receiving radiotherapy, including to complete our ongoing ROMAN trial, seek regulatory approval and fund pre-commercialization activities of GC4419; approximately $6.0 million to advance the clinical development of GC4419 for the reduction of the incidence of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis, including to fund our planned Phase 2a trial; approximately $12.5 million to advance the clinical development of GC4711 to increase the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT, including to complete our ongoing pilot Phase 1b/2a trial in patients with LAPC and to fund our planned Phase 1b/2a trial in patients with NSCLC; and the remainder to fund new and ongoing research and development activities, including to develop additional dismutase mimetics and an oral formulation of GC4711, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Citigroup, BTIG, and Credit Suisse.

Commentary

Galera is seeking public capital to advance its pipeline of treatments for conditions that occur during the treatment of cancer.

In October 2018, the company began its Phase 3 trial of GC4419 and expects to report initial data in the first half of 2021, at least 18 months from now.

Management believes the 65,000 patients in the U.S. that are diagnosed with head and neck cancer each year are particularly relevant for its lead candidate, which reduces the side effects from HNC radiotherapy.

There are an additional 230,000 patients diagnosed with esophagitis and lung cancer, and they are also initial targets for the use of the firm’s lead candidate.

In its Phase 2b trials, management said GC4419 ‘met the primary endpoint by demonstrating a 92% reduction in the median duration of SOM in the 90 mg treatment arm as compared to placebo, which was statistically significant and consistent with the results of our Phase 1b/2a SOM trial.’

Management has disclosed no commercial collaborations to-date.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of $284 million, which is at the lower end of typical biopharma IPOs.

Given the quite promising results in trials to date, for life science investors with a long hold time frame of at least 24 to 36 months, the IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 6, 2019.

