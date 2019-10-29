Terreno Realty: Specialized REIT Trading At Premium Valuation, Well Worth A Wait

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) works in the industrial REIT segment and shares many features such as well-diversified portfolio and regular dividend payments with its peers. However, the REIT also has a unique strategy that sets it apart from the pack. Apart from restricting itself to chosen prime markets, Terreno Realty mainly focuses on properties that fly under the radar and thus may be obtained at more attractive terms and conditions. The REIT has yielded some good results working on this strategy. However, it is also time to look at the long-term potential of the stock.

The Portfolio

Terreno Realty has 220 properties spanning 13.4 million square feet under its management. These properties are spread across six major coastal markets which are Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington DC, Northern New Jersey, and New York City.

The USP

Terreno Realty likes to do things differently and this is apparent from some of its strategies. First off, the REIT follows what it calls the "Six Market Strategy". The strategy essentially denotes that the REIT deals exclusively in six coastal US markets. These markets are characterized by large population, advanced infrastructure, and high demand for goods and services. Another attractive feature of these markets is the existence of high entry barriers, which are both physical as well as regulatory, thus restricting the threat of competition.

Such a focused approach to concentrate on a limited number of markets allows Terreno Realty to develop in-depth knowledge, which, ultimately, is helpful in getting an edge over the competition. Further, these markets are not only lucrative but also have their own unique features such as supply constraints, making them all the more valuable. The REIT's 27 percent of the portfolio is located in submarkets with a shrinking supply while 58 percent portfolio is in No Net New Supply zones. One of the biggest outcomes of this feature is that these markets witness larger than average rent increase. This is evident from the analysis of South San Francisco supply and rent situation.

Further, Terreno Realty concentrates on acquiring properties located in infill areas, which ensures that the REIT has higher and better use opportunities available to it. Since its IPO in 2010, the REIT has mainly focused on value-added investments, which now constitute almost two-thirds of its acquisitions so far.

Within these markets, Terreno Realty prefers the properties which are either lying vacant or are underused otherwise. This value addition approach signifies that these properties were underperforming when these were acquired. However, Terreno Realty uses its expertise to pull these properties to their true potential. Some of the main reasons behind underperformance are old formats and short-term leases. Many buildings may become obsolete due to their outdated layout or poor maintenance. In such cases, appropriate changes may be made to increase the value of such properties. Further, buildings with short-term leases on them also tend to have lower values. Terreno Realty capitalizes on such opportunities to create value and generate superior returns.

Unlike other REITs, which sell off their properties only occasionally, Terreno Realty has high turnover of its properties where it actively seeks to dispose of properties that yield higher value than their replacement cost. During the third quarter, the REIT sold a Florida property for $14 million, resulting in unleveraged internal rate of return of nearly 7.2 percent. This year so far, the REIT has sold two properties spanning 197,000 square feet for a little over $26 million, earning an unleveraged internal rate of return of approximately 9.8 percent. Overall, the differentiated strategy followed by Terreno Realty seems to be working well for the REIT.

The Financials

While on the operational front, Terreno Realty seems to have some novel ideas, it is important to look at its financials as well, just to see how its ideas are performing in reality. For its second quarter, the REIT reported its net income available to common shareholders at $0.16 per diluted share. It showed mild decrease in its Funds from Operations or FFO per diluted share at $0.33 while the corresponding figure for the second quarter of the previous year stood at $0.32. However, it is important to look at the reasons behind such decline. The main reason for this apparent decrease is the increased performance share award expense during the reporting quarter. This fact is further corroborated by the FFO per share for the first quarter which stood at $0.35 per share, showing strong upward bias.

Terreno Realty also showed robust improvements in its cash rents on new and renewed leases which jumped 19.9 percent during the quarter. Its cash basis Same Store NOI also increased 12.7 percent. The company's financials show robust positive trend, underscoring its suitability as an investment candidate.

Investment Thesis

Terreno Realty has strong operational USP and robust financials, but is it worth to buy at the current price? The REIT pays regular dividend with the latest one being $0.27 per share. Apart from regular dividend payment, the REIT also offers steady growth in dividend, making it a good income REIT.

However, the dividend yield of 2 percent is on the lower side as compared to its peers. Another point of concern is its LTM dividend payout ratio, which hovers around 71 percent. While this payout percentage is not out of the ordinary, but it is certainly on the higher side. The ratio implies that there may be relatively limited growth in the dividend in future.

Terreno Realty stock is up nearly 48 percent in the past 12 months while its YTD growth is above 53 percent. Such a sharp increase in price is the main reason behind decline in its dividend yield. The increases also raise a question about the stock valuation. At the current price, Terreno Realty seems a little expensive, but with any meaningful pullback, the stock deserves to be accumulated with a long-term view.

