AbbVie: Still Positioned To Deliver Alpha Over The Next Decade

Between the 5.6% yield, annual EPS growth of 5-6%, and 1.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, AbbVie is still likely to trounce the broader market over the next decade.

AbbVie remains a buy from a valuation standpoint, with shares trading at a 10% discount to my fair value.

While AbbVie faces regulatory risks and execution risks associated with its acquisition of Allergan, the company's pipeline would strengthen and management is capable of guiding the company's future growth.

Although AbbVie is down 2% since the publication of my previous article in April and has endured quite a bit of volatility, I remain bullish on the company's investment thesis.

Since I last covered AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in April, shares of the company had at one point fallen by nearly 20%, only to recover almost all of those losses in the past few months.

While AbbVie's stock price certainly isn't quite as compelling as it was just a couple months ago when the price briefly dipped below $63, I believe the current price still represents a solid buying opportunity.

I'll be detailing the developments in AbbVie's dividend safety and growth profile, its fundamentals and risk profile in the wake of the Allergan (AGN) deal for $63 billion (excluding Allergan's debt that AbbVie would assume following the acquisition), in addition to the valuation aspect of an investment in AbbVie.

I'll wrap up the article by offering my estimation of AbbVie's annual total return potential over the next decade.

A Moderately Safe Dividend With Long-Term Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential

When a yield is approaching the level of AbbVie's, it's always a prudent idea to examine the safety of the underlying dividend and the growth potential of the dividend going forward because the market is either correct in its pricing of a stock (and it should be avoided), or the market is dead wrong about the stock and it is likely to prove to be a great investment.

With that in mind, we'll be examining the new AbbVie's FCF payout ratio in its previous fiscal year as a combined company with Allergan while also factoring in the impact of the debt issued and shares issued to finance the acquisition.

Image Source: Abbvie - The Combination of AbbVie and Allergan Investor Presentation

As indicated by CFO Rob Michael in AbbVie's Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference call, the combination of AbbVie and Allergan would have generated $49 billion in revenues and $19 billion in operating cash flow.

If we take that one step further and factor in the $638 million in capital expenditures that AbbVie reported for last fiscal year (according to page 46 of AbbVie's most recent 10-K) and the $253.5 million in capital expenditures that Allergan reported for last fiscal year (according to page F8 of Allergan's most recent 10-K), we arrive at FCF of approximately $18.1 billion.

Factoring in $30 billion of debt taken on at a 4% interest rate by AbbVie to finance the transaction (AbbVie expects much of its $38 billion bridge loan that it secured to be refinanced into longer-term bonds), this would equate to an additional $1.2 billion in interest expense, which would reduce the combined company's FCF to roughly $16.9 billion.

Once we factor in the share dilution component of financing the deal for Allergan, AbbVie's share count is set to increase to about 1.75 billion shares should the acquisition go through.

This would result in a dividend liability of about $7.5 billion using the current annualized dividend per share of $4.28.

All of this taken into consideration would mean that AbbVie's FCF payout ratio following its acquisition of Allergan would be ideal at 44%, allowing AbbVie over $9 billion annually to deleverage, assuming no growth in FCF.

While this is an ideal payout ratio for a pharmaceutical company that strikes the right balance between rewarding shareholders in the present and investing for the future, it's worth noting that AbbVie's debt levels would increase significantly following the completion of its deal with Allergan.

In fact, Standard & Poor's notes that AbbVie's pro forma projected leverage would double from around 2 to 4.

It's primarily for this reason that S&P has put AbbVie's A- issue level rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. Furthermore, S&P does expect to downgrade AbbVie to an investment grade BBB+ and assign a stable outlook to AbbVie once the transaction has closed early next year.

It's worthy of mentioning that this is still within AbbVie's goal of maintaining an investment grade credit rating, but should there be any significant regulatory changes detrimental to AbbVie while it is in the middle of deleveraging, this could result in further credit downgrades.

When we take into account AbbVie's payout ratio and the spike in debt following the completion of the Allergan acquisition, I believe the dividend is moderately safe, though certainly not as safe as it was prior to news of the acquisition.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

If AbbVie is able to successfully deleverage and prove its pipeline of drugs will be able to replace eventual lost revenues of Humira following its loss of exclusivity in the US in 2023, Simply Safe Dividends notes that it will once again upgrade AbbVie's dividend to safe. I tend to believe that is a rational evaluation of AbbVie's dividend safety for the time being.

Now that we've addressed the safety of AbbVie's dividend, we'll be discussing the growth potential of that dividend.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we take into consideration that AbbVie's FCF payout ratios are about where I'd like to see them for a pharmaceutical company when the Allergan deal likely closes early next year, it's fair to say that over the long-term, dividend growth will roughly mirror whatever earnings growth AbbVie is able to deliver.

Yahoo Finance analysts are expecting 4.6% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, which I believe is a bit conservative and assumes virtually no synergies between Allergan and AbbVie.

In the event that AbbVie is able to realize even some of the cost synergies that it is projecting, I believe it is more realistic to expect 5-6% earnings growth in the years ahead.

This earnings growth rate would allow for at least 5% dividend growth in 3-4 years once AbbVie reaches its deleveraging goals ($15 billion to $18 billion within the first two years to a net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 3 with further deleveraging beyond that through 2023). But it's worth noting that in the meantime, dividend increases will likely be just enough to keep the company's Dividend Aristocrat status going.

Now that we've established an expectation for the new AbbVie once the acquisition of Allergan presumably closes early next year, we'll be examining how AbbVie will be able to achieve 5-6% earnings growth over the next decade.

The Allergan Acquisition Would Further Diversify AbbVie And Expand Its Leadership In Growth Categories

Image Source: AbbVie - The Combination of AbbVie and Allergan Investor Presentation

AbbVie's proposed acquisition of Allergan benefits AbbVie from a number of standpoints, which include expanding AbbVie's presence in high growth markets such as medical aesthetics and neuroscience, strengthening AbbVie's women's health and gastrointestinal franchises, diversifying AbbVie's non-Humira revenue streams while offering the potential for strong revenue growth, and providing the potential for significant value creation for shareholders.

Image Source: AbbVie - The Combination of AbbVie and Allergan Investor Presentation

The first benefit to the proposed acquisition of Allergan is that Allergan boasts a very attractive collection of durable assets with growth potential.

Allergan's leadership in medical aesthetics (via Botox Cosmetic, Juvederm, Coolsculpting, and Alloderm), Botox therapeutics, neuroscience (via Vraylar, Duopa, and Botox), women's health (via Lo Loestrin), gastrointestinal (via Linzess and Viberzi) and eye care (via Restasis and Ozurdex) all provide AbbVie with the opportunity to use its commercial strength to build upon the strength of Allergan's portfolio, leading us into the next point.

Image Source: AbbVie - The Combination of AbbVie and Allergan Investor Presentation

The combined company would hold leadership positions in Immunology, Hematologic Oncology, Medical Aesthetics, Neuroscience, Women's Health, and Eye Care, which together would create an even stronger growth platform for AbbVie to work toward replacing eventual lost revenues from Humira once the blockbuster drug loses its exclusivity in 2023.

With the acquisition of Allergan, the combined company would benefit from tremendously improved diversification.

Take for instance that according to S&P, AbbVie's top product and top 3 product revenue would improve diversification from 61% and 82%, respectively, to just 41% and 56%.

Not only would AbbVie's exposure to Humira be significantly reduced, but AbbVie's $14 billion growth platform would more than double to over $29 billion with the acquisition of Allergan.

This massive surge in AbbVie's growth platform is expected to result in a best in class high-single digit revenue growth for AbbVie through 2023 and beyond, which also provides the potential for significant shareholder value creation, leading us into our next point.

Image Source: AbbVie - The Combination of AbbVie and Allergan Investor Presentation

AbbVie expects the Allergan deal to be highly accretive to the combined company's earnings, delivering 10% accretion over the first year of combination, with the potential for peak accretion north of 20%.

Even more encouraging, is the fact that AbbVie expects that its return on invested capital will exceed AbbVie's cost of capital within the first year. At its core, the above reason and AbbVie's ability to reduce the risk of Humira's loss of exclusivity in 2023 served as two of the primary factors in AbbVie's decision to propose an acquisition of Allergan.

Image Source: AbbVie - The Combination of AbbVie and Allergan Investor Presentation

AbbVie is expecting that annual synergies will reach greater than $2 billion annually in year 3, with the vast majority of those savings coming in SG&A and R&D, and the remainder coming from its manufacturing and supply chain.

AbbVie expects that by focusing on sales and marketing efficiencies and reducing duplicate costs in IT systems and central support functions that it will be able to save about $800 million annually in year 3.

What's more, AbbVie plans to optimize research and its early stage portfolio while reducing overlapping resources to achieve another $1 billion in annual cost savings in year 3.

The remaining $200 million in annual cost savings in year 3 is expected to result from reducing its redundant supply chain and manufacturing infrastructure.

Ultimately, a massive proposed acquisition such as AbbVie's Allergan acquisition hinges upon one's confidence in a company's management team to execute upon its promises.

If one possesses the same level of confidence in AbbVie's management team as I do that I outlined in my previous article on AbbVie, there's a strong case for an investment in AbbVie at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

While AbbVie is a world-class company that has achieved great success since its spin-off, that doesn't mean the company is immune from risk.

It's especially important for me to emphasize that while most of AbbVie's risks remain the same compared to when I previously covered the company, there are two additional risks that I believe AbbVie faces going forward, in the form of both continued regulatory risk and operational risk following its acquisition of Allergan.

The first key risk to AbbVie is that it was recently announced by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review that AbbVie was the price hike leader for the past two years.

For an industry that is already under constant regulatory scrutiny for what some believe to be unfair and unjustified price hikes, news that AbbVie was the single greatest contributor to the increase in U.S. drug spending will continue to attract attention from regulatory agencies and politicians alike (regardless of whether one agrees with the politics of this or not).

This undesired attention could eventually lead to regulatory measures that restrict AbbVie's profitability precisely at a time where the company needs to be prioritizing its debt repayment following its acquisition of Allergan.

In the event that regulatory measures enacted are detrimental enough to AbbVie's bottom line that the company isn't able to repay its debt at the rate that it initially anticipated, this could potentially force AbbVie to make the tough decision to cut its dividend.

Moving to the operational risk spectrum, the proposed acquisition of Allergan may not be completed on the currently expected terms, or at all, and may not achieve the intended benefits (page 37 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q).

If the acquisition of Allergan is completed early next year as AbbVie is currently expecting, there is an additional risk to consider.

Aside from the remote possibility for significantly unfavorable regulatory measures to be enacted while AbbVie is in the process of deleveraging (likely necessitating a dividend cut to repay debt as expected), there is also the risk that AbbVie may be unable to deliver on its $2 billion in pre-tax annual synergies and other cost reductions in year 3 that it is expecting at this time.

After all, it is estimated that a significant majority of mergers and acquisitions fail to create value for shareholders for a variety of reasons.

It's possible that AbbVie ends up overestimating the amount of its synergies or isn't able to execute upon the plan that it has outlined regarding the acquisition of Allergan.

An investment in any publicly traded company considering an acquisition requires confidence in a management team's ability to both accurately estimate synergies of an acquisition, and the ability to execute properly, especially when a company is proposing an acquisition on the scale of AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan.

In my particular case, I remain confident in AbbVie's management team and their ability to execute based upon their experience and past results because that is about all we as outsiders looking in have to base our investment decisions on. If readers come to a different conclusion to me on the capabilities of management, they would be better off erring on the side of caution and avoiding an investment in AbbVie.

While we haven't covered all of the risks associated with an investment in AbbVie, I do believe that we've covered the key developments since we last covered the company in April. For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in AbbVie, I would refer interested readers to the risks to consider section of my previous article on AbbVie, pages 10-19 of AbbVie's most recent 10-K, and page 37 of AbbVie's most recent 10-Q.

AbbVie Is A Wonderful Company Trading At Double-Digit Discount To Fair Value

Now that we've discussed the developments since we last covered AbbVie, we'll be reexamining the valuation aspect of an investment in AbbVie.

Because AbbVie has only been an independent publicly traded company since its spin-off from Abbott Labs in 2013 (ABT), we'll only be examining its 5 year valuation metrics.

The first valuation metric we'll use to value shares of AbbVie is the 5 year average dividend yield.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, AbbVie's dividend yield of 5.59% is well above its 5 year average of 3.83%.

While we do have to take into consideration that AbbVie's future growth story is murkier than it was a few years ago and there is more risk involved, I believe AbbVie's current yield of 5.59% demonstrates the market's irrational pricing of AbbVie.

Even assuming a reversion to a yield of 5.00% and a fair value of $85.60 a share, AbbVie is trading at a 10.9% discount to fair value and offers 12.2% upside from the current share price of $76.30 (as of October 27, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll be examining is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, AbbVie's forward PE ratio of 8.6 is once again well below its 5 year average of 12.2.

Even if we assume a reversion in AbbVie's forward PE ratio to a mere 9.5 and a fair value of $84.28, shares of AbbVie are trading at a 9.5% discount to fair value and offer 10.5% upside from the current price.

The final valuation method that we'll be using to value shares of AbbVie is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. In the case of AbbVie, that amount is currently $4.28.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which refers to the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. Given the amount of time that I dedicate to researching investments and occasionally monitoring them, I require a 10% rate of return.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Because an investor must take into consideration a company's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are set to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), make predictions about a company's long-term earnings growth potential, assess the strength of a company's balance sheet, and the strength of the industry the company operates in, this input is also the most difficult to accurately predict.

When we consider that AbbVie's payout ratios are where I'd like them to be and that the company is likely to deliver 5% earnings growth over the long-term, I believe a 5% long-term DGR is a reasonable prediction for AbbVie.

Upon plugging in the inputs above, we once again arrive at a fair value of $85.60 for shares of AbbVie.

This implies that shares of AbbVie are trading at a 10.9% discount to fair value and offer 12.2% upside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values above, we come out with a fair value of $85.16.

This indicates that shares of AbbVie are trading at a 10.4% discount to fair value and offer 11.6% upside from the current price.

Summary: I Remain Confident In AbbVie's Ability To Deliver Outsized Annual Total Returns

AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat, having inherited that status from its former parent company, Abbott Labs. I believe that despite the acquisition of Allergan, AbbVie will maintain its status as a Dividend Aristocrat through token increases to shareholders while it deleverages.

AbbVie's merger with Allergan will make it the fourth largest pharmaceutical company by sales, making it the market leader in medical aesthetics, neuroscience, and eye care, while the company also expands upon its advantage as a leader in immunology and oncology.

While AbbVie has created or expanded upon its status as the market leader in the above high-growth categories, the most notable benefit to this merger is the diversification that the acquisition of Allergan brings to the table.

Although AbbVie is undoubtedly taking on a large amount of debt as a result of this acquisition, management has overall shown itself capable of executing in the past, and I don't believe there are valid reasons to suddenly discredit their sound judgment.

Adding to the case for investment in AbbVie is the fact that the company is trading at a 10% discount to fair value, all the while using what I believe to be reasonably conservative valuation assumptions, if I may add.

AbbVie doesn't have to deliver the growth of the past to still be a great investment, and I believe that the market is unjustifiably bearish in its assumptions surrounding AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan as evidenced by AbbVie's steeply discounted valuation metrics even after a significant increase in its stock price since bottoming at $63 a share a couple months back.

Between the 5.6% yield, annual EPS growth of 5-6%, and 1.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, AbbVie is still likely to trounce the broader market over the next decade.

It's precisely for the above reasons that I stand behind my investment in AbbVie, and AbbVie is a top 10 position in my 65 stock portfolio in both terms of dividend income (ranking 7th at 2.8% of my dividend income) and portfolio weighting (ranking 8th at 2.2% of my portfolio).

