Sprague Resources: 5 Headwinds To Consider

Sprague Resources (SRLP) has five primary headwinds. The central line of business experienced a substantial drop in demand. Also, SG&A expenses are not declining in line with revenue. Gross margin is eroding in two segments, and the interest expense could increase as interest rates continue to rise. Lastly, the company may be overleveraged. In brief, it is not the time to have a long position in SRLP.

5 headwinds to consider

The primary concern in SRLP is the sharp decline in revenue from its refined products segment. The decline in demand for refined products seems substantial. Volume decreased from 304.2 million gallons in 2Q 2018 to 279.6 million gallons in 2Q 2019 or a 9% decline. At the same time, net sales declined by 12% to $584.3 million. It is worrisome that SRLP’s primary line of business is sharply declining.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the 2Q 2019 10-Q form

One of the seemingly positive aspects of SRLP is the recent cost reduction in SG&A, as David Glendon, President and CEO, mentioned in the 2Q 2019 earnings call. While it is positive, it is not impressive. On a revenue adjusted basis, SG&A represented a slightly larger percentage of revenue on a YOY basis. Therefore, SRLP should further continue slashing its SG&A. David mentioned that he expects the trend to continue.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the 2Q 2019 10-Q form

Another concern is the decline in gross margin by 3% or $2.4 million to $48.3 million compared to 2Q 2018. Modest declines in the refined products and natural gas segments drove the gross margin down. The materials handling business remained unchanged YOY. In the next earnings report, it will be essential to see if the declining gross margin is a one-time event or if it is a trend.

Even though gross margin declined, adjusted EBITDA increased by 4% to $9.7 million, primarily driven by cost reduction in SG&A. However, as previously mentioned, the company should focus on having SG&A expenses aligning with revenue.

Another potential adverse driver will be the interest expense. In 2Q 2019, the net cash interest expense rose by 9% to $8.6 million. In the next quarter, the interest expense risk is to the upside since it is more likely for interest rates to increase than to decrease, considering the current all-time low-interest-rate environment. Therefore, the interest expense should represent a higher ratio of operating income, assuming no changes in the operating income.

SRLP’s operating performance is not exciting

SRLP's operating performance is not impressive, as illustrated by the DuPont ROE analysis. The ROE tells how many dollars of net income the company produces per dollar of shareholders' equity. However, it does not tell you what drives profitability. Hence, the usefulness of the DuPont analysis. The summary gives an idea of the company’s tax and income burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. Moreover, companies may use the DuPont summary to implement strategies aimed at improving these profitability drivers. The following tables contain the DuPont inputs and analysis. All amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

At first glance, the ROE metric seems to have improved slightly from (8.3%) to (4.0%) for Q2 2019 on a year-over-year basis. However, by delving into the drivers and their implications, it is evident that the improvement in the operational performance is not sustainable.

The first profitability driver is a tax burden. The metric tells the ratio of EBT that the company keeps after paying taxes. Since SRLP is an MLP, the entity pays a small amount of taxes. Therefore, the tax burden should approximate 1.0. Over the past 12 months, the company's tax burden has been 0.9, confirming its pass-through status.

The second driver is the interest burden. It is the ratio of operating income that the company keeps after covering the net interest expense. Over the past 12 months, the metric has averaged 0.6. In general, it is dangerous when the coefficient falls below 0.5. Further discussions on interest expense and leverage come in the following section.

The operating income margin is the third profitability driver. It represents the fraction of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. In SRLP’s case, the operating income margin has improved from (0.6%) to 0.9%. The company should continue focusing on reducing operating expenses to improve the operating income margin.

The asset turnover tells how efficient the company is in producing revenue from assets. Although the metric is somewhat volatile, over the past four quarters, the company has posted a coefficient of 0.8. In other words, SRLP generates $0.80 per dollar of assets.

The equity multiplier ratio is a form of leverage, and it is a ratio of assets to shareholders’ equity. From the equity multiplier perspective, the company seems overleveraged. The coefficient increased from 6.2 in Q2 2018 to 7.7 in Q2 2019. To put the number in context, when the metric is above 5.0, the company is overleveraged.

Although at first glance SRLP’s operational efficiency seems to have improved YOY, the primary driver was an expansion in financial leverage. Since the operating income margin is meager, SRLP’s operational performance is not appealing.

I am concerned about SRLP’s long-term debt

Because SRLP’s financial leverage is high, SRLP’S long-term debt sustainability should be assessed. The interest coverage ratio and the D/E ratio are two tools that could provide color on long-term debt sustainability. The former tells if the company generates enough operating income to fund the net interest expense. The latter describes the financial leverage level from the long-term debt perspective. The analysis considers the financial results over the last twelve months to eliminate the seasonality factor.

Over the past four quarters, the company generated $92 million in operating income. Meanwhile, the interest expense amounted to $41 million. The interest coverage ratio was 2.2, which is dangerously low.

From the debt-to-equity ratio, the story looks worrisome. The company posted a coefficient of 4.7 in Q2 2019, up from 3.6 in Q2 2018. The primary driver was a 20% decline in shareholders’ equity. Meanwhile, long-term debt increased by 5%.

Therefore, the company should focus on paying down debt and increasing the shareholders’ equity to reduce its financial leverage.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

The distribution is still sustainable

Because the company's long-term debt sustainability is concerning, it is necessary to assess distribution sustainability. Distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations are two metrics that provide color on distribution sustainability.

From the net income perspective, the story looks worrisome. Over the past 12 months, the company generated $47 million in net income. Meanwhile, distributions amounted to $69 million. The distribution is not sustainable from the net income perspective.

From the cash flow from operations, the story looks slightly better. Over the past four quarters, the company has generated $91 million in CFO. Meanwhile, capital expenses and distributions amounted to $13 million and $69 million, respectively. The coverage ratio is 1.1.

While the current distribution is sustainable in the short term, the long-term distribution sustainability is concerning. Unless the company expands its CFO, it will be challenging to raise the distribution in the interim. With the downside pressure in revenue, particularly in the refined products segment, it will be challenging for SRLP to maintain the distribution.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

SRLP seems fairly valued from a relative valuation perspective

From a relative valuation comparing the EV/EBITDA, SRLP seems fairly valued. While several multiples could be employed to determine the relative valuation, EV/EBITDA has the advantages of using market values for the enterprise value. Also, EBITDA disregards debt, taxes, and accounting treatments. P/E has a significant disadvantage that the coefficient is useless when companies post net losses. Also, P/B has a primary weakness in the sense that balance sheets rarely reflect the real economic value of the assets.

From the trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA perspective, the company seems slightly undervalued, as the company has a coefficient of 7.43, compared to the industry median of 8.81. From a forward-looking perspective, the company is also fairly valued. SRLP’s forward EV/EBITDA coefficient is 8.77, compared to the industry median of 8.95.

In brief

SRLP has substantial headwinds. The demand for refined products is declining sharply. The gross margins are eroding, and operating expenses are not falling in line with revenue. Moreover, the company is overleveraged. The best course of action is to avoid any long exposure in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.