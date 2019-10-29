Buy Johnson & Johnson: A Undervalued Dividend King With Some Risks

The present talcum powder lawsuits are a drag on Johnson & Johnson, but looking at the great business they are in, they should be able to overcome this problem in the long term.

Johnson & Johnson’s total return underperformed the Dow average for my 57-month test period by 15.04%, which is poor for a company that has increased revenues, earnings, and dividends.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend for 57 years in a row (a dividend king) and presently has a yield of 2.9%, which is above average.

Johnson & Johnson is extremely well diversified in the medical health field with new drugs leading the way and is a defensive business.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a buy for the dividend growth investor. Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of medical products and pharmaceuticals. JNJ is a conservative investment that should be in all portfolios, being defensive when the market and economy are weak. The 57th dividend increase in a row was declared in April 2019 for an increase from 0.90/Qtr to 0.95/Qtr or a 6% increase. One thing I think that is keeping JNJ down is the lawsuits concerning asbestos in their talcum powder. This is overdone, giving you a chance to buy JNJ at a fair price. Six of six lawsuits have been overturned on appeal. Recently, JNJ recalled one lot of baby powder that had a very small trace amount (0.0002%) of asbestos in the baby talcum powder.

Johnson & Johnson is 7.8% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies, develop new drugs, and increase the dividend each year.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Johnson & Johnson has an interesting chart going up and to the right for 2016-2018 in a strong solid pattern with the next two years being flat because of the Talc lawsuits.

Johnson & Johnson is reviewed in the following topics below.

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company's business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Johnson & Johnson missed against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The fair Johnson & Johnson total return of 35.18% compared to the Dow base of 50.22% makes Johnson & Johnson a fair investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,900 today. This gain makes Johnson & Johnson a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and foreign economies continue to grow.

Dow's 57 Month total return baseline is 50.22%

Company name 57 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Johnson & Johnson 35.18% -15.04% 2.9%

Johnson & Johnson does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Johnson & Johnson has an above-average dividend yield of 2.9% and has had increases for 57 years, making it a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in April 2019 for an increase from 0.90/Qtr to 0.95/Qtr or a 6% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in April 2020 to $1.01/Qtr. or a 6.3% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 53%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies and new drug development.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. Johnson & Johnson easily passes my rule. Johnson & Johnson is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $359 Billion. Johnson & Johnson 2019 projected operating cash flow at $22 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like Johnson & Johnson have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and overcome any storms that might come along.

Johnson & Johnson S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $142. Johnson & Johnson's price is below the target by 11% and has a low forward PE of 15, making Johnson & Johnson a good buy at this entry point. I rate Johnson & Johnson as a buy to take advantage of the low price due to the lawsuits.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on October 15, 2019, Johnson & Johnson reported earnings that beat expected by $0.12 at $2.12, compared to last year at $2.05. Total revenue was higher at $20.73 Billion more than a year ago by 1.9% year over year and beat expected revenue by $59 Million. This was a good report with bottom-line and top-line beating expected and an increase of both over last year. The next earnings report will be out January 2020 and is expected to be $1.87 compared to last year at $1.97 a small decrease. The good third quarter earnings report with increases shows the growth for the company and makes JNJ a buy. The graphic below gives a summary of the third quarter's earnings data.

Source: Earnings call slides

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 5% misses my guideline requirement. This future growth for Johnson & Johnson can continue its slow uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the worldwide and United States economies. The pipeline of drugs is extensive, as shown in the graphic below, which should allow better growth of 8%, meeting my guideline.

Source: Earnings call slides

The above-average growing dividend makes Johnson & Johnson a good business to own for income, and the future estimated growth meets my requirement of 7%. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Johnson & Johnson interesting is the long-term dividend history of 57 years of growing dividends and the strong pipeline of new drugs.

Company Business

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest developers and distributors of medical products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per paraphrase from Reuters:

Johnson & Johnson is engaged in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is on products related to human health and well-being. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on five therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its research facilities are located in the United States, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Overall, Johnson & Johnson is a good defensive business with a good estimated CAGR of 8% projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing population. The good earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the positive cash flow give JNJ the capability to continue its growth and have enough cash to increase the dividend each year and expand the business. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, Johnson & Johnson products are still needed, which makes JNJ a defensive company in a bad economy.

Johnson & Johnson's third-quarter events for the company's diversified medical products are shown in the graphic below.

Source: Earnings call slides

The paraphrase below from the 3rd quarters earns call indicates steady growth for the company's medical-related products.

Concerning cash, at the end of the third quarter we had approximately $11 billion of net debt consisting of approximately $18 billion of cash and marketable securities approximately $29 billion of debt. We estimate our year-to-date free cash flow to be approximately $14.5 billion. We acted upon all four tenets of our capital allocation strategy, which are designed to and continue to drive shareholder value. Some of the highlights include investing $2.6 billion in research and development in the quarter, investing in our business delivered transformative healthcare solutions remains a top priority at Johnson & Johnson. As in previous years, we expect to experience even higher levels of investment during the fourth quarter. Some tangible examples of where this investment will be directed, we will be progressing our future digital surgery offerings and R&D activity related to CAR T, cusatuzumab, DARZALEX subcutaneous formulation and line extensions within the immunology portfolio, such as STELARA in lupus. Looking beyond the fourth quarter, we are still in the process of finalizing our 2020 plans, but allow me to provide some context for line items where we have some preliminary insights. Qualitatively for sales, we expect our Pharmaceutical business to continue to deliver growth above the market. Our Medical Device business is anticipated to continue sales momentum, and we remain focused on optimizing our consumer portfolio for competitive growth while improving profitability.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued moderate growth of the Johnson & Johnson business with an increase in future growth. Johnson & Johnson has good constant growth and will continue as the United States and foreign economies grow. The cash flow is good to allow company growth, increase the yearly dividend, and to take care of the pending lawsuits.

Conclusions

Johnson & Johnson is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and 57 years of dividend increases. Johnson & Johnson is 7.8% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held, watching it grow. I have been greedy and have let Johnson & Johnson grow to a large position in the portfolio, and I will trim it a bit in the future when it gets to 9% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income in a defensive business, JNJ is the right investment for you. The entry price right now is a bargain long term with a yearly gain potential of 8% possible when the talcum powder lawsuits are better defined.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.8% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.4% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.72/share Sept. $145). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection. On September 12th, I bought back the calls for $0.07/share making $1.65/share in one month. I intend to continue writing covered calls on the DHR position when the next upswing occurs.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 MAX crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th, BA said that they expect to have the 737 MAX flying by the early fourth quarter. From the latest earnings call, Boeing now expects the 737 MAX to fly by the end of the year. The software data and training materials have been submitted to the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 6.46%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

