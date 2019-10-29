Fanuc Logs Another Weak Quarter, But The Worst May Be Over

The introduction of 5G phones will create new tooling demands, but a shift away from metal cases could have an unpredictable impact on Fanuc's overall order inflow.

Fanuc's fiscal second-quarter results were not strong relative to expectations, but the market is already looking ahead to the recovery leg of the cycle.

As is the case at Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), it looks like investors are pretty willing to overlook another weak quarter from Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), and another reduction in guidance, on the idea that the bottom has been reached and business will improve from here. While I agree with that basic philosophy, I’m still concerned about the extent to which a recovery has already been priced into the shares, as the valuation would already seem to anticipate mid-teens FCF growth on a long-term basis with a single-digit discount rate.

Another Miss-And-Lower, Though Not So Bad This Time

Like Yaskawa, Fanuc reported a weak set of fiscal second-quarter results and lowered profit guidance for the full year. Also like Yaskawa, Fanuc’s results were hamstrung by ongoing weakness in China, with Fanuc laying much of the blame at the ongoing U.S.-China trade issues. Although both profits and orders were lower than expected, the full-year change to operating income relative to expectations was modest at around 3%.

Revenue fell 22% in the quarter, with big declines in Factory Automation (down 42%) and Robomachines (down 30%) offsetting a much more mild decline in Robotics (down 3%) and Service (down 4%). I’d also note that Robotics sales improved 9% qoq and Europe was the only area of notable weakness in that business, with growth among auto and general industrial customers in the U.S. In the FA business, machine tool demand remains weak, as the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association reported a greater than 40% drop in machine tool orders from customers outside Japan in September; Fanuc is also seeing weaker demand in areas like servomotor systems.

Fanuc has invested considerable sums in capacity expansion in recent years, as capex as averaged over JPY 104B in the last four years versus a prior average of less than JPY 25B, and that excess capacity is working against margins now. Gross margin declined more than seven points this quarter, and operating income fell more than half, with operating margin dropping a full 11 points from the year-ago period.

Orders Still Falling, But The Floor May Be In Now

Fanuc reported a 16% yoy and 10% qoq decline in orders in the second quarter, fairly similar to the 13%/6% decline reported by Yaskawa and the 16% decline in ABB’s (ABB) Robotics and Discrete Automation business for the same quarter. Orders were weakest in Factory Automation (down 35% / down 22%) and Robomachines (down 31% / down 18%), while the Robotics business saw a 2% yoy improvement and a 4% qoq decline.

Reconciling these numbers is always challenging. Auto OEMs remain the major source of business for all of the robot companies, and OEMs tend to be pretty loyal, and so different ordering patterns from particular companies can lead to idiosyncratic results when the major robot manufacturers report results. All told, auto spending remains tough and overall spending on factory automation projects has definitely paused as companies pull in spending as sales and orders erode.

I’m cautiously optimistic that companies like ABB, Fanuc, and Yaskawa may be nearing the bottom – at least as it pertains to China. When I last wrote about Fanuc I mentioned that downturns in machine tool demand usually play out over 18-24 months, suggesting a possible bottom in September. September’s numbers were indeed weak in Japan, with overall orders down 36% and ex-Japan orders down 41%, but domestic general machinery orders were up month over month for the fourth straight month, suggesting some stability there. For China, the month-over-month trends seem to be improving at a better than seasonal rate, and there is renewed hope of a negotiated settlement between the Chinese and U.S. governments on the trade issues.

Outside of China and Japan, I’m somewhat less hopeful, but that’s also relatively less important to Fanuc and Yaskawa. Europe’s PMI numbers worry me (as it pertains to machine tool and robot demand), and I think there’s still further to go in the U.S. before that market bottoms out.

Looking elsewhere at Fanuc’s business, I expect investors will be paying careful attention to what Apple (AAPL) says during their upcoming capex budget discussion; while iPhone 11s don’t require much retooling, that could change with the move to 5G phones.

There are a lot of moving parts to the 5G phone cycle for Fanuc. At a high level, the cycle should stimulate demand for new tools, which will be good for the FA and Robomachine segments in particular. On the other hand, wavelength interference issues should mean a move toward more plastic and glass/ceramic cases, and while Fanuc’s Robodrills are used for machining these materials too, I do wonder if there will be less overall tool intensity for Fanuc in this next cycle if the overall volume of metal case production goes down.

The Outlook

Not unlike Yaskawa, my main issue with Fanuc today is the level of recovery expectations already built into the stock. Whether I use discounted cash flow, margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, or ROE-driven P/BV, Fanuc’s valuation already seems to anticipate a strong recovery and mid-teens long-term FCF growth. It’s common to find lower equity risk premiums and lower required rates of return for Japanese equities, but the prospective returns here are not particularly attractive to me at this point.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is certainly a part of the investment process for many investors, but I believe it is often overrated as a driver in and of itself. In the case of Fanuc (and Yaskawa), investors have clearly bid up these shares ahead of confirmation of a cyclical bottom, and the market may well already be factoring in better-than-expected results as the businesses recover – Fanuc has delivered 20% to 30% (or better) year-over-year revenue growth in past upturns, but almost no one on the sell-side is putting that sort of recovery on paper now. I can’t personally get comfortable with the valuation now, but investors more interested in trading around swings in underlying business conditions may find more appeal here.

