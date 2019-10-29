Biogen Hasn't Cured Alzheimer's Yet

Even if it gets FDA approved, will it be effective enough to become a blockbuster?

Last week, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shocked the biotech community with a dramatic announcement that Aducanumab, its failed treatment for Alzheimer's disease, looks like it was a success after all. This prompted a substantial recovery in Biogen's share price, although it is yet to get back to $300. There have been several articles in Seeking Alpha which advise caution about the current situation. Here I add to the list of reasons for thinking before buying.

FDA approvals versus what's useful

The FDA is a tough hurdle. To get a drug approved, you need to show a significant effect of the drug. Getting through the FDA maze often involves some pretty arcane stuff to demonstrate a significant effect. Lane Simonian's article makes this point well for the reversal by Biogen concerning its failed, and now possibly successful Alzheimer's treatment. Having said that, it seems like the FDA may be sympathetic to approving a drug that treats Alzheimer's disease progression as opposed to ameliorating its symptoms. Alzheimer's is a tough condition for the individual and a huge problem for society.

It is all about metrics

For the FDA, success is all about being able to measure a feature(s) of the disease accurately and then tying your trial endpoints to improvement in those features. If your measure is "how did you feel today?", then you are never going to get the drug approved. This is why increasingly technical metrics are keenly sought and why often advances come as a result of new measuring technology. Of course, a lot of this comes back to molecular markers, but new imaging technology is also valuable for visualizing physical changes.

The Alzheimer's plaque model... be careful what you measure

PET imaging made it possible to measure amyloid plaques in a non-invasive way, and hence investigate drugs that reduced plaque.

Christiana Friedman's Seeking Alpha article helps clarify what is being measured and how it might be (or not be) relevant to a drug for treating Alzheimer's. From her perspective, removing plaque may be a side effect of treatment and not at the core.

She acknowledges that as well as reducing amyloid-plaques, it also seems as if Aducanumab slows cognitive impairment, which indicates that Aducanumab is addressing a key part of Alzheimer's disease progression. However, she makes the point that other beta-amyloid plaque reducing drugs by Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Amgen (NADAQ:AMGN), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), have failed to prevent cognitive impairment, so she wonders if the beta-amyloid plaque hypothesis is a consequence of rather than being central to Alzheimer's disease.

So she cautions about the possibility that other failed plaque removing drugs from other companies will get a life again.

What makes a successful drug?

A further question, and one that needs to be answered or at least pondered, is whether the benefit will justify the cost in the longer term. Here I'm not sure.

Alzheimer's disease is complicated and likely to cover a number of different pathologies. While the beta-amyloid theory of Alzheimer's has had a long run, it isn't without competing theories, which range from Alzheimer's being in fact type 3 diabetes, to focus on a host of different molecular targets which might be causative as opposed to correlate with the disease (which is where the beta-amyloid theory has been in danger of being placed). And as a "systems" type disease it is possible that multifactorial treatments, such as polyphenols may have a role. All of this is a statement of the obvious. Alzheimer's disease is still unexplored as regards to treatment and staying with the beta-amyloid theory might mean more productive avenues remain neglected.

At the end of the day, if a little brain exercise (e.g. reading this article!) or appropriate diet is as good as an injected drug from Biogen, what will the market choose? It is depressing that the market (and the prescribing doctor) might just choose the drug.

A critical issue for Biogen investors is to think about what Aducanumab is going to do for patients should it get approved by the FDA. It looks like at best it will mean a 20% decrease in the progression of symptoms. This isn't a cure, it is a delay but it doesn't stop the development of a nasty disease. And more will be revealed in December by Biogen when more detailed results are presented.

Scientifically, it is very interesting as this would be the first Alzheimer's drug approved that points the way for effective treatment, and it might give new confidence about the beta-amyloid hypothesis. However, I can't see an expensive drug that has a marginal effect on the disease is going to become a $10 billion drug. Sure there have been a number of blockbuster anti-cancer drugs that provide only a few extra months of life, but these drugs affect an acute end of life phase where people are desperate. Alzheimer's is much more chronic and slow.

Having said this, having a drug that provides some effect will lead to massive investment to find the drug that really does work.

Biogen could pull this off, but it might also be one of the other companies with programs (now on hold?) based on the beta-amyloid hypothesis, noting of course Christiana Friedman's view that Aducanumab may have a different mode of action and the beta-amyloid hypothesis might be a red herring.

Biogen has been around in the biotech industry for a very long time. It is interesting that shareholder success at this time might hinge on a 23% improvement in progression of a long-term degenerative disease, but, hey, that's business as opposed to real life medicine.

Drug pricing

Another issue in the Alzheimer's story is that it may crash into an emerging crisis in drug pricing. Both sides of politics think that drug pricing is a big issue. Expensive drugs that are not life saving and which have modest effect are likely to be targets. Aducanumab could be in this category if it gets approved.

Conclusion

I'm with Lane Simonian that this isn't a time to jump in and buy Biogen. The results are not complete enough to have one conclude (yet) that Aducanumab might work, and even if it does, the effect might not be dramatic enough to mean that this is going to turn Biogen's business around. It certainly is premature to think that Biogen might have a $10 billion/annum drug sometime soon. There is already a discussion about cost/benefit of drugs. I suspect that Aducanumab could become part of that discussion (and not in a good way for Biogen).

I am not a financial advisor, but I do have significant experience of the biotech industry. If my comments help provide perspective for you and your financial advisor when evaluating investment in Biogen, please consider following me.

