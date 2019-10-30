Western Union Preview: Expect An EPS Miss For 3Q, Driven By Softer Revenue, Compliance Costs, And Tax Rate

Our estimate of $0.445 for the third quarter is 2.5 cents below consensus, largely due to softer expectations for C2C growth and rising compliance costs.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Western Union (WU) enables global remittances between consumer and consumer, as well as business and consumer channels. The company has a global network of over 550,000 agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories. Further, Western Union has a major international presence, as 90+% of remittances locations are abroad. The C2C segment constitutes more than 80% of the company’s revenue, while C2B (largely bill pay) stands at about 10%.

Valuation:

We have followed Western Union’s story for a long time, and our key reason for a below-comps-multiple for the company has been its focus on offline money transfer business during an age that is largely online and digital. As such, we view WU as falling behind the curve, with the near-term catch unlikely. Therefore, we are applying a PE multiple of 10x, which is at least 3x below Western Union’s peer group. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $1.81 (down from $1.82 a month ago, largely due to higher compliance costs expectations), we get the target price of $18.

Thoughts Ahead of 3Q19 Earnings Report:

Western Union will report 3Q19 earnings on October 31, after market close. Below are our thoughts on the quarter, which are consistent with our bearish thesis.

Expect Western Union to Miss EPS: With the Street consensus at $0.47 (down from $0.52 a year ago), our estimates are actually coming in at $0.445, with 0.5 cent difference driven by slightly higher tax rate (not a big deal), 0.9 cents by an increase in compliance costs (somewhat expected, in our view), and 1.1 cents due to a decline in C2C transactions (the greatest area of concern for Western Union, we believe).

Estimate Revenue Decline at 0.7% Y/Y on a Constant Currency Basis: Over the last several quarters, revenue growth at Western Union has been lackluster, occasionally helped by select corridors, but for the most part ranging from slightly negative to slightly positive. For 3Q, our 0.7% decline estimate is driven by continued pockets of C2C (consumer to consumer) softness in Western Europe, Latin America and Canada, which are slightly offsetting overall positive growth in the United States and Middle Eastern corridors. As we analyze World Bank remittance data, we do not anticipate much improvement or growth acceleration in 2020. We also note that C2C transaction decline should be around 0.9% Y/Y in 3Q, followed by 1.2% Y/Y decline in 2020.

Bill Pay Business to Fall 2.5% Y/Y: For the third quarter of 2019, we expect a 2.5% Y/Y decline in C2B business, albeit we should note that it comprises only 13% of total revenue stream (in contrast, the C2C business represents approximately 70% of total revenue base). With customers increasingly using their online bank accounts to pay bills, we estimate that Western Union will continue to experience decline of the C2B business, with revenues likely flat in the first half of 2020 and increasing 0.7% in the second half of the year, albeit mainly on easier comps.

WU.com Cannibalization Effects Remain a Threat: We expect as much as 28% Y/Y revenue growth from the online business, WU.com, albeit this sub-segment of C2C constitutes only about 10% of total company revenue. While we welcome the fact that Western Union expands its digital segment, we see continuous pressures from cannibalization effects. Although the company says that about 80% of its digital customers are new, even a 2% hit to revenue base (20% of 10% revenue), is significant, since the average price (for $1,000 remittance ticket) of offline v. online transactions is 18 vs. $5, respectively.

Pricing Pressures from MoneyGram: Having done some field research across various money transfer centers, we find that MoneyGram, on average, has 5-13% discount on its outbound remittances under $4,000. While we don’t have specific data of the revenue impact to date on Western Union, we believe that much of some of the softer transaction growth is, in fact, pricing-driven.

Further Downside Risks:

We see the following business risks for WU:

Competition from various niche money transfer providers, as well as from digital currencies, increasingly pose meaningful risk to Western Union’s business.

Downturn in the global economy can impact the disposable income of Western Union’s clients and put a downward pressure on remittances.

Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit Western Union’s ability to conduct business.

Foreign currency fluctuations can exert some pressure on Western Union’s P&L.

Risks to the Bear Thesis:

1. Pricing stabilization between Western Union, MoneyGram, and Euronet Worldwide could lead to an equilibrium that would prevent or at the very least lessen market share loss for Western Union.

2. Increase in buyback authorization: Western Union has been actively boosting its EPS since 2016 by aggressively buying back shares, at times as much as 2% of total annually. Over the last 2 years, repurchases have slowed down; however, the company may choose to accelerate them to help the bottom line.

3. The most important upside risk is for Western Union to shift its focus from the offline space to the online business. That would essentially alter the company's business model and position it against digital money transfer players, such as PayPal. Such move would be a game changer, since transaction and revenue growth is in solid double digits for the online space (usually, at least 20%), whereas the offline business is growing in low single digits. Furthermore, operating margins for the online business are much higher, since there are no origination fees that have to be paid to agents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.