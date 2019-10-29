Adamis: More Than A PDUFA Run-Up

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) has an FDA PDUFA date on October 31st regarding its naloxone product candidate, ZIMHI. After months of a slow bleed, the share price appears to have busted out of its downward channel and is showing signs of a PDUFA run-up. As we approach the PDUFA date, I expect a substantial increase in volatility with erratic changes in the share price as longs and shorts battle it out. Despite the overwhelming clinical and commercial need for another Naloxone product, ZIMHI's future is not definite. Not only does ZIMHI have to get through the FDA, but it also needs a commercial partner to make it to the market. The company's past will once again have a major impact on how the stock will perform around a binary event.

I provide a brief background on ZIMHI and its intended use. In addition, I intend to review the company's track record concerning their products and why I expect some investors will wait for the company to prove ZIMHI will make it to the market. On the other hand, I will defend the ZIMHI bull case and why I still see ADMP to be worth a speculative buy.

Background on ZIMHI

ZIMHI as the branded name for APC-6000, for the company's high dose naloxone SYMJECT device to be used as a rescue device in case of an opioid overdose. ZIMHI contains naloxone, an opiate antagonist that has the potential to reverse the effects of the opiates including reduce respiratory function. Adamis submitted ZIMHI's NDA at the end of 2018 and was accepted by the FDA in March. Now, ZIMHI has an upcoming PDUFA date on October 31st. If approved, ZIMHI would be the company's second SYMJECT-based product in the United States.

Background on Naloxone and its Role in the Opioid Crisis

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that has been employed to combat opioid overdoses. Naloxone is able to block or reverse the symptoms of the opioid drug, such as reduced breathing, or loss of consciousness. On the word of the CDC, opioid overdoses were the cause of ~49k deaths in the U.S in 2017 (Figure 1) with synthetic opioids being the primary killer (Figure 2) with claiming around 195 deaths per day. As a result, drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 and is enticing the production of more powerful synthetic opioids

Figure 1: Opioid Deaths 2002-2017 (Source NIDA)

Figure 2: Synthetic Opioid-Related Overdoses 1999-2017 (Source NIDA)

Looking at the figures above, one cannot deny the need for this to be addressed immediately. Fortunately, the FDA held an Advisory Committee "AdCom" to vote on a directive to co-prescribe naloxone with all opioid prescriptions. The AdCom voted 12 to 11 in favor of the mandate. Obviously, we cannot expect this mandate will solve the ongoing crisis, but at least the FDA sees naloxone as a key player in combating the opioid epidemic and there is a growing need for this lifesaving drug.

A History of Disappointment

If you are new to Adamis and its blunders, you should be aware of SYMJEPI saga and how it is set a terrible precedent for anything Adamis.

SYMJEPI is the company's prefilled syringe (SYMJECT) filled with 0.3 mg of epinephrine. After two CRL's SYMJEPI received FDA approval in June of 2017. It took over a year for the company to close a U.S. commercial partnership deal with Sandoz of Novartis (NVS). Sadly, it took another year for the full U.S. commercial launch and we are still waiting for a European partner. Unfortunately, these types of mishaps were not limited to SYMJEPI…the company has a history of a stalled pipeline, legal disputes, last-minute submissions, multiple secondary offerings and overall lack of communication.

These past blunders have not only decimated the share price over the years but they have also completely eroded investor sentiment. Unfortunately, ZIMHI has been involved in several of these events which have created some uncertainty around the product's approval and ability to get to the market.

Image Source: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporate Presentation June 2019

ZIMHI has been involved with several mishaps over the past year. Most notably was the legal battle with Kaléo Inc. over ZIMHI's naloxone PFS infringing on Kaléo's EVZIO naloxone auto-injector patents. Adamis was able to avoid Kaléo's attempt to prevent ZIMHI from hitting the market by removing EVZIO as an RLD and removed the Paragraph IV certification. Eventually, Adamis was able to settle with kaléo but the company was required to conduct another PK study to supplement the PDUFA. The company recently submitted the PK data which was which is fairly late in the PDUFA cycle. A late-cycle submission could force a 3-month extension in the PDUFA date. What is more, the kaléo litigation impacted ZIMHI partnership talks and negotiations. The company was hoping to get the ZIMHI deal closed prior to the PDUFA date but it is possible those deliberations are not going to be completed before October 31st.

At this point in time, it appears ZIMHI could be heading into the PDUFA with a threat of a PDUFA extension and without a U.S. commercial partner. Considering these points and the company's history, investors shouldn't expect a positive reaction in the share price to endure far beyond potential approval. Sadly, I wouldn't be surprised if ZIMHI receives an FDA approval but the market punishes the stock because the company hasn't secured a partnership yet. The last thing ADMP investors want is another repeat of SYMJEPI's commercial partnership and launch debacle.

Bullish Case for ZIMHI

Despite the negative sentiment around the company, one cannot deny the prospects of a naloxone rescue device in this current environment. In the face of the U.S. government's attempts to combat the prescription opioid abuse, the spread of synthetic opioids use has developed into serious issue due to their higher potency and chance of overdosing. Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, are thousands of times more potent than morphine and can require multiple doses of the current naloxone devices in order to rescue the patient. So, it appears that there might be a need for higher dose naloxone devices to help combat these stronger synthetic opioids rather than multiple doses of other Naloxone devices. Adamis is attempting to provide an answer with its high dosage ZIMHI. In addition to the need for a stronger naloxone device, the U.S. needs to increase the supply of naloxone rescue devices due to the potential of co-prescription of naloxone with opioid prescriptions. If ZIMHI is approved, it would not only provide a higher dose option, but it could help bolster the nation's naloxone supply in a time of low supply with demand at an all-time high.

In my original ADMP article, I did an elementary calculation of how the co-prescription would create a market of about 200M naloxone prescriptions and a potential market of $6B. Furthermore, I discussed how the current naloxone producing companies have increased their prices during the opioid crisis. In fact, EVZIO's two-pack price went from $690 in 2014 to $4,500 as of 2016. So, not only is a big market for a naloxone device, but there is a growing demand for a cheaper alternative.

Although it appears the company will not have a partnership secured ahead of the PDUFA date, we still have to acknowledge the pending deal as a positive for the company. A U.S. partnership should come with an upfront payment, milestone payments, and a healthy royalty stream.

In summary, ZIMHI could be launched during a time of low-supply with the growing demand for naloxone. In addition, the FDA has voted in favor of the co-prescription of naloxone with all opioid prescriptions, so the agency recognizes the growing need for more naloxone options. Finally, the company plans to secure a U.S. commercial partnership for ZIMHI, which will provide the company with an upfront payment and a royalty stream. Considering these points, I believe ZIMHI still has a bullish outlook once it has passed the FDA.

Is ADMP Worth a Buy?

I have repeatedly stressed how undervalued ADMP is when comparing it to the healthcare sector's median valuations. Most notably is ADMP's price-to-sales, which currently around 2x, whereas the sector's average is 5x.

Figure 3: ADMP Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The market continues to be fixated on SYMJEPI's numbers but the company's compound subsidiary is the primary breadwinner and is showing steady revenue growth. What's my point? The stock has been so heavily depreciated, the market has essentially removed the potential value of SYMJEPI or ZIMHI. I understand why the market has punished the stock to these levels but I can't see a fundamental reason why it deserves to remain here. I have to concede there is the ever-present threat of a secondary offering, but on the other hand, the company doesn't carry any debt. Considering all these points, I still see ADMP worth a speculative investment.

Conclusion

It has been a long road for ZIMHI but hopefully, the company is going to pass the regulatory portion of the trip in the coming days. If approved, ZIMHI will enter the commercialization portion of the trip, which will require a partnership to get the product on the market and to patients, providers, and emergency services who desperately need another Naloxone option. Unfortunately, the company has a rich history of botching these final steps and the shareholders are the ones stuck paying for their mistakes. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 5), we can see the market is expecting ZIMHI to be fumbled.

Figure 5: ADMP Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

This extended sell-off has provided an opportunity to make a speculative investment at a huge discount. If ZIMHI is able to find a way to the market, that speculative investment could turn into a lucrative one.

